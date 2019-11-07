Kansas City BBQ Society membership has benefits

Readers, friends and family always ask how we became KCBS certified judges, to which I tell them it is actually quite easy, once you find a competition that is also offering the certification class. And although the West Coast does not have nearly as many competitions as other parts of the country, all you need to do is take the class once and keep up with the yearly dues, which are $40 for individuals and $55 for a family.

Years ago, we found the class in Coos Bay, Oregon, prior to the weekend’s BBQ Blues & Brews on the Bay event and so planned a nice long weekend up the coast. The class itself was more interesting than I thought it would be and is where we learned that KCBS competition rules are quite strict about what teams can turn in and how it needs to be prepared. Each team must submit chicken, pork shoulder (pulled pork), pork ribs and brisket, in that order and as close to the KCBS guidelines as possible. We learned what was allowed and what was not, including which garnishes could be used, as well as how to properly judge, from how to look at, touch, and taste the meats to how to score them.

Since that time, we always check the KCBS website for events near whatever travel destination we are planning to visit next because the day we spend in the judges’ room always pays dividends, including getting to taste a lot of great BBQ but also getting to meet a lot of interesting people from all the place. At competitions in the U.S., you meet folks from surrounding states but in places like Europe, where KCBS is still fairly young, you meet judges and serious BBQ efficienados from all over Europe. Like our beer judging in Prague on this past trip, we meet judges from over a half-dozen other countries while judging the KCBS sanctioned “Austrian BBQ Festival — Indian Summer BBQ Challenge 2019” while visiting Graz this past October.

Visit www.kcbs.us to find out how you too can join in the fun.