Pilsner, a Czech favorite, and where to find it in Petaluma

Craft beer fans seeing a resurgence of golden pilsners filling tall beer glasses throughout the Bay Area, and we couldn’t be happier. These lager beers are making a comeback in part because the style showcases the finest ingredients and brewing skills, and accentuates clarity, taste and balanced flavors over hoppiness. Pilsners are also highly drinkable with low alcohol content, a light body and a foamy white head, inviting sippers to order another glass.

If you ask a professional craft brewer what beer they reach for, many will say pilsner. After a long day creating highly hopped hazies and kettle sours to quench the public’s thirst for new craft ales, some brewers prefer a crisp, straw-gold lager at the end of the workday. (Although at just 5% abv or under, this beer makes for good all-day sipping.)

The pilsner style has a low margin for error, and require attention to detail. These fine lagers are well attenuated (the brewer’s term for full conversion of sugars to alcohol during fermentation), with a long, cold-conditioned season to produce the “lagering” crispness that marks the style. For these reasons, it can be difficult for American brewers to set aside the fermentation tanks for lagering when warmer-produced ales tend to turnover more quickly.

For beer fans who have tasted perfectly fresh pilsner in Europe, that fine balance between quality malts, soft water and old world hops is not always easy to accomplish with American ingredients. Often imports to the U.S. can stale from improper storage and temperature control on the route overseas.

This beer got its start in Pilsen (Plzen) Czech Republic, but the Bavarians in Germany adapted and refined the style. (Germans tip their hats to the Czech pilsner by differentiated their beer with the shortened “pils.”) We recently visited the original Pilsner Urquell brewery for Pilsner Fest, the anniversary of the Oct. 5, 1842 date that the lager was first produced in Plzen. We thought it a little strange that the Czechs know the exact date the beer came to be, but apparently, Bohemian royalty were fed up with 19th Century substandard beers produced in the region. They dumped the undrinkable swill, built a new brewhouse in the town center of Plzen, and hired skilled Bavarian brewer Josef Groll to start fresh.

Using soft water from the local river, regional hops and fine pale malts, the beer that Groll produced on Oct. 5 was a hit – and flourishes today as the mostly widely consumed style of beers worldwide. One of the hallmarks of Pilsner Urquell is the use of Saazer hops, known as a “noble hop,” which produces a mineral, dry quality and a spicy bitter endnote that marks this style, distinguishing it from a German pils.

Although Pilsner Urquell is still the most familiar brand, the Czech style is actually categorized not as “pilsner” but as a Czech Premium Pale Lager. It’s not easy to come by Czech beers in the US, but in Prague and throughout the Czech Republic look for “pivo” (beer) in three standards - pale (“svelte”), amber (“polotmave”), and dark (“tmave”) - from breweries like Bernard, Uneticka, U Flecku, Primator and Gambrinus for classic styles. Many Czech cities have their own regional breweries, or pivovars, as well, like Kout na Sumave in the country south of Plzen.