Pilsner, a Czech favorite, and where to find it in Petaluma

DREA PIEROTTI
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 14, 2019, 10:01AM

Craft beer fans seeing a resurgence of golden pilsners filling tall beer glasses throughout the Bay Area, and we couldn’t be happier. These lager beers are making a comeback in part because the style showcases the finest ingredients and brewing skills, and accentuates clarity, taste and balanced flavors over hoppiness. Pilsners are also highly drinkable with low alcohol content, a light body and a foamy white head, inviting sippers to order another glass.

If you ask a professional craft brewer what beer they reach for, many will say pilsner. After a long day creating highly hopped hazies and kettle sours to quench the public’s thirst for new craft ales, some brewers prefer a crisp, straw-gold lager at the end of the workday. (Although at just 5% abv or under, this beer makes for good all-day sipping.)

The pilsner style has a low margin for error, and require attention to detail. These fine lagers are well attenuated (the brewer’s term for full conversion of sugars to alcohol during fermentation), with a long, cold-conditioned season to produce the “lagering” crispness that marks the style. For these reasons, it can be difficult for American brewers to set aside the fermentation tanks for lagering when warmer-produced ales tend to turnover more quickly.

For beer fans who have tasted perfectly fresh pilsner in Europe, that fine balance between quality malts, soft water and old world hops is not always easy to accomplish with American ingredients. Often imports to the U.S. can stale from improper storage and temperature control on the route overseas.

This beer got its start in Pilsen (Plzen) Czech Republic, but the Bavarians in Germany adapted and refined the style. (Germans tip their hats to the Czech pilsner by differentiated their beer with the shortened “pils.”) We recently visited the original Pilsner Urquell brewery for Pilsner Fest, the anniversary of the Oct. 5, 1842 date that the lager was first produced in Plzen. We thought it a little strange that the Czechs know the exact date the beer came to be, but apparently, Bohemian royalty were fed up with 19th Century substandard beers produced in the region. They dumped the undrinkable swill, built a new brewhouse in the town center of Plzen, and hired skilled Bavarian brewer Josef Groll to start fresh.

Using soft water from the local river, regional hops and fine pale malts, the beer that Groll produced on Oct. 5 was a hit – and flourishes today as the mostly widely consumed style of beers worldwide. One of the hallmarks of Pilsner Urquell is the use of Saazer hops, known as a “noble hop,” which produces a mineral, dry quality and a spicy bitter endnote that marks this style, distinguishing it from a German pils.

Although Pilsner Urquell is still the most familiar brand, the Czech style is actually categorized not as “pilsner” but as a Czech Premium Pale Lager. It’s not easy to come by Czech beers in the US, but in Prague and throughout the Czech Republic look for “pivo” (beer) in three standards - pale (“svelte”), amber (“polotmave”), and dark (“tmave”) - from breweries like Bernard, Uneticka, U Flecku, Primator and Gambrinus for classic styles. Many Czech cities have their own regional breweries, or pivovars, as well, like Kout na Sumave in the country south of Plzen.

Interestingly, in the Czech Republic, an enormous, fluffy white head of beer is a thing. At the local tied houses in Prague, a 2-to-4-inch head is common. And Czechs do not wait for the head to die down, instead imbibing the head like the foam on cappuccino.

The pils style flourished in 1870 in Bavaria as the public adapted the Czech recipe with higher mineral content and more floral hop flavor with lingering bitterness. Today, Trumer Pils, Konig Pilsener, and Paulaner Premium Pils comprise the prototypical German pils beers. If you want a chance to try the traditional brands, Petaluma Market and Willibees have a few options. Or swing by Taps for a tall gold one by the Petaluma River – the taproom often carries fresh German imports like Paulaner, Hofbrau, Weinstephaner, Ayinger, Spaten and Erdinger.

After Pilsner Fest, we visited the original Trumer Pils brewery in Obertrum, Austria, where we sampled some of the freshest, bready pils balanced by tasty noble hops. The beer finishes crisp and dry with a slight sweetness. Lucky for us, Trumer has a local connection – a brewery in Berkeley. We know the green bottles with red and white labels found at Petaluma Market and Willibees are fresh because they are produced locally with European ingredients.

American pils tend to use Northwestern hop additions which produce more citrus, piney flavors and bitterness. Locally, look for Lagunitas Pils and Firestone Walker’s Pivo. One of our local favorite pils hails from Berryessa Brewing, a Yolo County brewery known for its lagered beers. HenHouse occasionally puts out an excellent yellow pils, as does Barrel Brothers (Dad Pants). Seismic’s Alluvium and Russian River’s award-winning STS Pils are also worth a try. If you get a chance, open a locally produced craft pils and compare it with a fresh bottle of Trumer to taste the regional distinctions in ingredients.

