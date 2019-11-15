Gator’s closes Petaluma restaurant, Wishbone for sale

I wish it weren’t so, but Wishbone announced that after seven years, the owners are looking to sell their business. In a message to their Facebook fans, the owners explained that it was time for them to move on to other projects.

Owner Josh Norwitt said he is not closing the restaurant anytime soon, and he hopes that the new owners continue Wishbone’s tradition of farm-to-table dining.

Wishbone has become a Petaluma staple, so local and fresh that even their supplying farmers and ranchers were often seen dining in their restaurant. We have had plenty of great meals there, including a lot of wonderful bacon cheeseburgers.

Speaking of burgers, Gator’s Rustic Burger has closed, albeit unexpectedly, last week. For Chef Gator, a big part of it was needing to spend more time with his family and making sure he keeps an eye on his health. Luckily, we just dined with him and so were lucky enough to get a last taste.

We are still craving so many of his great dishes so hopefully his cookbook, which is just one of many projects he is working on, will be out shortly. Gator has an enthusiasm for food so we are sure to see him doing plenty of other things, with some likely finding him returning to TV, where he has been on the Food Network several times. Good luck Gator. You and your food will be missed.

As restaurants close, new ones take their place. Street Social is the new restaurant that will be opening in the space recently vacated by Twisted 2. A farm-to-table venture with a pop-up dinner vibe, the owners reached out to me directly, showing that they get this community and want to join the fun.

Right now the owners are just going through inspections and getting everything ready, but the early plans are to offer an ala carte menu with prix fixe menus, like Twisted 2, on special occasions. Marjorie and husband Jevon, who has spent the last few years chefing at the much loved Glen Ellen Star, tell me the space is perfect because it reminds them of when they used to put on pop-up dinners.

If their food is even half as good as Marjorie and Jevon are warm and welcoming, I have high hopes for what they come up with for this intimate and historic space.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This section has been updated to reflect that Wishbone is up for sale but not closing.

Olive oil sale

McEvoy Ranch will hold a rare warehouse sale this Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Red Hill Road ranch. Social Club Members get early access, beginning at 8:30 a.m. while the general public can enter after 9:30 a.m. They will have wine, food and 80 Acres beauty products on sale, just in time to start stocking up on local products as stocking-stuffers and party gifts.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, from 8 to 11 a.m., McEvoy Ranch will open up their olive mill for their once-yearly “Community Olive Milling Day.” The price is still only $1 per pound of olives submitted, with a share of the blended olive oil being divvied up in an amount proportional to what you contributed.

This is an exciting event where small growers from all over Northern California bring their freshly-picked fruit in order to contribute to what ends up being a truly regional blend of olive oil. Everyone’s olives are milled together to create a one-of-a-kind extra virgin olive oil unique to the season and the soil.