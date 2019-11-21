Wine or Lose in Petaluma: The games are fun, the food is no joke

When you walk into Wine or Lose Board Game Café, you might see a couple enjoying a quiet dinner over a game of Battleship while at another table, a family plays Sorry while watching a holiday movie projected on the far wall. Owners Amanda and Craig Karas want you to cozy up and enjoy your afternoon or evening, making them a unique addition to Petaluma’s dining scene.

Wine or Lose Board Game Café bills themselves as Sonoma County’s premier board game café and for good reason. All of its 300 games are listed on the website and categorized by type, based on how many players are required and how long the game usually lasts. You are free to park yourself at your table and stay a while, which is a welcome change in Wine Country’s hustle-bustle dining scene.

“Spending time in the Midwest, board games are a regular part of most casual restaurants,” said Amanda.

While the entertainment offer a good time, it’s the food that’s most likely to keep patrons coming back.

“It’s all fun and games but we’re serious about the food,” said Craig, who has 25 years of restaurant experience, including work as a fine dining chef, which is apparent in his fresh and flavorful menu.

“We visit board game cafes whenever we travel,” continued Amanda. “However, we are often met by mediocre menus that are often just a sandwich and chips. We are as passionate about offering great food as we are about games, if not more so.”

With six of us in attendance during our first visit to Wine or Lose, we tried just about every item on the menu and were quite impressed with the quality, flavors and creativity of Wine or Lose’s fancy-meets-casual shared item menu.

From the “cold” menu, we started with the onion dip with some of the best house-made Yukon gold potato chips I have ever eaten ($8, GF). Next up was the bread and dip trio ($9, VG) with sourdough, lavash and house-made focaccia alongside roasted garlic hummus, pumpkin seed pesto and a house-made honey butter, using honey from local favorite Gerald Leuschen, owner of Buddy’s Farm. The heirloom tomato BLT ($12) with Applewood smoked bacon, Sriracha aioli and house-made chips did not disappoint.

The menu is well-balanced with gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian choices. We compared these options, testing the regular mini meatloaf ($12) against the plant-based mini meatloaf ($12, VG, V, GF). Both offer three portions of meatloaf, which makes for easy sharing, and are topped with a bold and tangy coffee barbecue glaze. I preferred the meat version although I have to admit the plant-based variant was not a bad alternative.

While on the topic of veggies, we also partook of the roasted Brussels sprouts with walnuts and maple cayenne glaze ($8, VG, V, GF) and green bean “casserole” ($8, VG), topped with a creamy mushroom sauce and fried onion strings. Not a fan of Brussels sprouts, I took my guests’ words that this dish was delicious and it was one of the few with no left-overs. I am a big fan of green beans and this deconstructed option is a great take on the classic casserole.

We were eager to sample the next three items, which had already generated a well-warranted buzz on social media for being unusual and delicious. The mashed potato spring rolls ($9) were packed with bacon, cheddar, sour cream and chives and fried in gyoza like a Japanese dumpling. The sweet and crispy corn fritters were served with that heavenly house-made honey butter ($8 for six, VG). The house-made corn dog bites ($9) start with Vienna all-beef dogs and are served with Dijon mustard and onion jam. But it’s the batter that makes this dish. Instead of using beer to lighten and fluff the dough, Craig uses cream soda to spectacular effect. It is subtle but walks a beautiful path between sweet and savory.