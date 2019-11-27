How to report crab poachers

Buying crab from a sport fisherman is not only illegal, for both the buyer and the seller — it is simply wrong. I saw a disturbing post on Facebook with just such an offer, and as a hunter and fisherman, it really got my blood boiling. Limits are set and permits/licenses are required for a reason — so that the fish and wildlife experts can help preserve our delicate fisheries so they are around for generations to come. It is bad enough when someone straight up poaches without a license, but selling private catch is simply unconscionable. Taking “money for fuel” instead of a direct payment or any other workaround is just that, it’s a workaround and it is wrong and illegal. I encourage anyone who suspects they are witnessing poaching to submit a tip anonymously at wildlife.ca.gov/Enforcement/CalTIP. It is easily done via smartphone. It’s our community folks, and if we want to keep it this way, we need to all do our part to make sure our local resources are protected.

Someone did pose a good question, in asking “Where are the crabs at Anna’s Seafood and other fish vendors from, if not local?” Different fisheries open at different times. Currently, Dungeness crabs are commercially caught off the Washington coastline and shipped down fresh. I can attest that they are delicious and if you shop a reputable vendor, such as Anna’s, you know you are not buying anything that is poached.

The real burn with these local poachers, as you may have read, is that our local commercial fishermen have voluntarily put their season on hold in order to protect the whales that are still playing around off our coastline right now. However, because privateers put out a lot less crab pots than the commercial outfits do, the “recreational” season was allowed to open a few weeks ago and has been going gang-busters. I, too, am hungry for fresh local crab, but until the commercial season opens, I will have to go get my own, which is actually much easier to do than one might think.

If you do not have your own equipment, you can book a spot on one of the many local sport fishing vessels out of Bodega Bay and elsewhere around the Bay Area. Tom Corso is a Petaluman who works for Captain Jim Holloway out of Emeryville, where their guests on the Pacific Pearl are allowed to catch up to the limit for Dungeness (10 crabs per person per day) plus plenty of Rock Cod on a nearly daily basis. You can book your fishing trip directly through fishemeryville.com. Because these fisherman have a very tight window of time to earn their living, please tip them well, whether your pots come up full or not. Remember, it’s all about the experience, but here’s to hoping you come home with plenty of tasty Dungees.

Eating events

Griffo Distillery is on fire with announcements this week, starting with the launch of the Griffo Spirt Club on Black Friday – Nov. 29. “The Spirit Club is the culmination of six years of development of eight beautiful spirits and many reserve barrels set for upcoming release,” said Jenny Griffo. “This allows Griffo to provide a diversified portfolio for each sipper’s own taste.”

Visiting the tasting room is also a much better idea than weathering the storm of shopping retail outlets on the busiest day of the year just to save a couple of dollars. Club members can choose to pick up annually or quarterly, with pick-up parties scheduled for both, which will include “a complimentary cocktail, tastes of what’s coming, appetizers and music.” You can see all the different levels at griffodistillery.com but for the first 20 members who sign up for Levels 2-4, Griffo will send you an invite to a complimentary “reserve barrel tasting” with Master Distiller Mike Griffo, still to be calendared for February 2020. This would make a great holiday gift for the spirit fan in your family.