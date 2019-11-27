Subscribe

How to report crab poachers

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 27, 2019, 2:53PM

Buying crab from a sport fisherman is not only illegal, for both the buyer and the seller — it is simply wrong. I saw a disturbing post on Facebook with just such an offer, and as a hunter and fisherman, it really got my blood boiling. Limits are set and permits/licenses are required for a reason — so that the fish and wildlife experts can help preserve our delicate fisheries so they are around for generations to come. It is bad enough when someone straight up poaches without a license, but selling private catch is simply unconscionable. Taking “money for fuel” instead of a direct payment or any other workaround is just that, it’s a workaround and it is wrong and illegal. I encourage anyone who suspects they are witnessing poaching to submit a tip anonymously at wildlife.ca.gov/Enforcement/CalTIP. It is easily done via smartphone. It’s our community folks, and if we want to keep it this way, we need to all do our part to make sure our local resources are protected.

Someone did pose a good question, in asking “Where are the crabs at Anna’s Seafood and other fish vendors from, if not local?” Different fisheries open at different times. Currently, Dungeness crabs are commercially caught off the Washington coastline and shipped down fresh. I can attest that they are delicious and if you shop a reputable vendor, such as Anna’s, you know you are not buying anything that is poached.

The real burn with these local poachers, as you may have read, is that our local commercial fishermen have voluntarily put their season on hold in order to protect the whales that are still playing around off our coastline right now. However, because privateers put out a lot less crab pots than the commercial outfits do, the “recreational” season was allowed to open a few weeks ago and has been going gang-busters. I, too, am hungry for fresh local crab, but until the commercial season opens, I will have to go get my own, which is actually much easier to do than one might think.

If you do not have your own equipment, you can book a spot on one of the many local sport fishing vessels out of Bodega Bay and elsewhere around the Bay Area. Tom Corso is a Petaluman who works for Captain Jim Holloway out of Emeryville, where their guests on the Pacific Pearl are allowed to catch up to the limit for Dungeness (10 crabs per person per day) plus plenty of Rock Cod on a nearly daily basis. You can book your fishing trip directly through fishemeryville.com. Because these fisherman have a very tight window of time to earn their living, please tip them well, whether your pots come up full or not. Remember, it’s all about the experience, but here’s to hoping you come home with plenty of tasty Dungees.

Eating events

Griffo Distillery is on fire with announcements this week, starting with the launch of the Griffo Spirt Club on Black Friday – Nov. 29. “The Spirit Club is the culmination of six years of development of eight beautiful spirits and many reserve barrels set for upcoming release,” said Jenny Griffo. “This allows Griffo to provide a diversified portfolio for each sipper’s own taste.”

Visiting the tasting room is also a much better idea than weathering the storm of shopping retail outlets on the busiest day of the year just to save a couple of dollars. Club members can choose to pick up annually or quarterly, with pick-up parties scheduled for both, which will include “a complimentary cocktail, tastes of what’s coming, appetizers and music.” You can see all the different levels at griffodistillery.com but for the first 20 members who sign up for Levels 2-4, Griffo will send you an invite to a complimentary “reserve barrel tasting” with Master Distiller Mike Griffo, still to be calendared for February 2020. This would make a great holiday gift for the spirit fan in your family.

Griffo also announced “Small Business Saturday Special” for Nov. 30, where guests who purchase a bottle of Griffo will get one mixer for 40% off, which comes from another one of the area’s local shops and purveyors.

If you’re willing to drive, Griffo’s “Brewer vs. Distiller Beer Dinner” is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Drake’s Brewing Co’s Sacramento Restaurant, the Barn. Although the event itself will not be local, Drake’s Brewing Co.’s brewmaster John Gillooly will face off against Griffo Distillery’s brewer/distiller Roxanne Tiburolobo for a “beer, booze and food pairing extravaganza.” The five-course, nine-drink paired meal is $60 and includes service fees, tax and tip.

In its final event, Griffo will join Monarch Bitters for “Mixology 101 and Bitters Making,” set for Thursday, Dec. 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Guests will learn to mix up drinks like the pros, just in time for the holiday party season. All tools and ingredients will be provided, along with light bites and some tasty, handmade cocktails. The cost is $65. Visit griffodistillery.com for all the details, as well as all the upcoming events.

The Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance still has a few spaces available for the April 2020 “Melodies of the Danube” wine river cruise and is offering a deep discount of $500 per stateroom through Nov. 30. I have heard only great things about these cruises from past sailings and this year’s should be as good as ever with three Petaluma Gap wineries on board, plus plenty of wine-paired meals, tastings and shore excursion. This year’s presenters are Tom Gendall, winemaker at Cline Cellars; Erica Stancliff, winemaker at Trombetta Family Wines; and Al and Lisa Brayton, proprietors of Thirty-Seven Wines. This cruise starts in Budapest on April 6 and then floats though Vienna, Krems, Weissenkirchen, Ybbs, Grein, Linz and Passau, with special side trip to two of our favorite cities, Salzburg and the magnificent Ceský Krumlov before it ends in Vilshofen with an “Oktoberfest” celebration. All the cruise information is available at petalumagap.com.

The Bodega Bay Chowder Day is back with a dozen great chowders to sample and judge on Saturday, Jan. 25. So why am I mentioning it now? Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 and at only $15, they sell out almost immediately, so get this on your calendar. Guests can choose to purchase tickets for one of two tasting times (10 a.m. or noon). The event ends at 3 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the Bodega Bay area business community, local scholarships and other local charities. Visit visitbodegabayca.com for more info.

LaLa’s Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand is the place to go whether you want to attend a wreath-making class throughout December or would prefer to simply purchase one to go. Wreath-making classes are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Or if you’d prefer an evening class with wine and appetizers, Petaluma Makers’ Nights are set for Friday, Dec. 6; Tuesday, Dec. 10; and Friday, Dec. 13. All wreath-making classes are taught by Julia Megna, owner of Hundred Acre Greenery in Calistoga, and will use local bay laurel, toyon, conifer and fresh herbs so attendees can create one-of-a-kind wreaths. Nothing is more inviting than the smell of fall and winter as you enter the house. LaLa’s also has a plethora of great local holiday gift ideas, which in turn helps to support local producers who are still suffering from the recent fires and power shut-offs. lalasjams.com

Restaurant news

Bellyfull Dinners has officially closed. I broke the news here several weeks ago, but the day has finally come. This is especially sad for me, because I recently began working in town fulltime and have enjoyed a couple of these dinners each week since. Tasty and easy, Bellyfull will be missed. Justin, Kelly and Jessica emailed out a heartfelt thank you for, “a fantastic five and a half years. We have enjoyed meeting every one of you and have loved cooking for you over the years.” They don’t yet have a buyer for their business but are still looking, so if you are interested, you can still get a hold of them at bellyfulldinners.com. Justin and Kelly plan to take some time off before starting their family, visiting Florida, the Bahamas, the Western Caribbean, Mexico and the Pioneer Woman’s Boarding House in Oklahoma, both by land and on three separate cruises. They said, “Jessica will be staying in the food service industry working with two local businesses here in town. She and her husband will be working towards starting their family and eventually making a move up to Oregon where they can be closer to family.”

Don’t panic. Sarah’s Eats & Sweets will be back at it, serving awesome pastries, soups and sandwiches, this Saturday, Nov. 30. They simply took a few well-deserved days off this week, after preparing tons of to-go meals for the holiday.

Small bites

Laurie Figone is our favorite local TV chef, appearing regularly on KTVU’s morning show. She is also a former World Food Champion in my favorite category, desserts. Laurie was also one of my favorite judges each year at the Great Petaluma Chili Cook-off and she and I have rubbed shoulders while judging at events ranging from Chowder Day Bodega Bay to Battle of the Brews. Laurie had a bit of a health scare a couple of years ago so has not been competing until recently, when she let me know she was throwing her hat in the ring after a two-year hiatus. She was one of five finalists who headed to the L.A. Coliseum to compete in the Riunite Ultimate Chili Challenge. She wanted to know if wanted to sample her competition chili. We were heading out to the coast for my normal birthday weekend, which is filled with great friends, food and port tasting, so we jumped at the opportunity to take some chili with us. To say that her “It’s a Rueben Chili” was a hit would be an understatement. A bit skeptical on how she was going to make chili taste like a Rueben sandwich, that is exactly what she did, and it was delicious. She has been smoking her own pastrami but it was the rye croutons that really put the dish over the top and had us fixated on where else we could use those croutons. Within hours, we had incorporated them into freshly made crab cakes, which were so good that we are looking to add these croutons to everything now. Although Laurie did not the win the competition, I’m sure it was close. You can follow Laurie’s food adventures on her Facebook page Cooking with Laurie and website lauriesfood.com.

Speaking of delicious homemade meals, Penngrove Market now offers seasonal pot pies, however check their schedule as they may not be available every day. We have not made it out to Penngrove recently to try one, but are hearing rave reviews, which is no surprise as everything coming out of Penngrove’s kitchen, especially the wood-fired whole chickens, is excellent.

Social media seems to go nuts when it comes to holiday cooking and thankfully, there are folks like Kris Ronald Anderson and Stephanie Rosenbaum Klassen who spoke up when someone asked about finding bay leaves for a recipe. According to Kris, “California bay laurel is actually a different species than the Mediterranean Bay leaves you buy dried in the store. It can be used in cooking, but is spicier and stronger than the Mediterranean bay leaf, and should be used in smaller quantity.” Stephanie got scientific, pointing out that, “Yes, while the trees look similar, Laurus nobelis (Mediterranean Bay laurel) is a totally different plant than California bay (Umbellularia californica). CA bay can be mildly toxic, and so its use in cooking, especially commercially, should be limited. Some people have strong allergic reactions to the oil in the leaves. If you want fresh laurel, plant a bay laurel shrub or find a gardening friend who has one.” Who knew? Certainly not me.

I was reminded recently, through the excellent presentation by Kobrand’s port ambassador Stephanie Agha, that Wilibees offers a free wine tasting every Thursday night, although they are big into saving the bees so they do ask for a donation for that cause. Obviously, they will be dark on Thanksgiving, but last week they hosted Iron Horse, so these tastings are clearly no joke. Wilibees is also a great place to find holiday gift ideas. Most recently, I saw a four-bottle package from Adobe Road Winery featuring the Racing Series, which are not only four ultra-premium, California red blends, but come in bottles with unique race-inspired three dimensional labels.

If cider is more of your thing, Ethic Ciders offers a great selection of locally produced options, all of which pair nicely with a holiday meal. And for the first time, Ethic Cider is offer a club membership, called the Cider Roots Club. Another great way to support local producers, club members receive, “two shipments of our best, locally-grown organic ciders per year” with “a portion of the proceeds from every club shipment will be donated to a selected nonprofit organizations focused on reducing climate change effects by improving soil health and protecting water ecosystems.” Fall 2019 options included two bottles of the latest Scarlett release, four bottles of the 2018 Heirloom release plus invitations to unique tasting events and 10% off all additional purchases. ethicciders.com

Sweet stories

Over on Petaluma Foodies Facebook page, we witness yet another example of how generous our community can be. Angela Del Grande is a teacher and was looking for recommendations for Thanksgiving treats to surprise her students that were one or two bites and wouldn’t break a teacher’s limited bank. The suggestions came flooding in but it was the offers of donations from several local purveyors that really warmed our hearts. Those came from Suzanne Guenza of Petaluma Toffee Company, Amber Balshaw of Preferred Sonoma Caterers, Pilar McGoldrick Bernard of Mariposa Ice Creamery, a donation of money from Diverse SeniorCare and Samantha Mahan who has been going above and beyond to engage with the community as the new owner of Baskin-Robbins. Please think about supporting these community leaders when shopping for your own holiday parties.

Mark your calendar

The Stemple Creek Ranch Farm-to-Table Dinner, which will welcome in spring, is set for Saturday, March 28. We have attended several of these and they are always informative, with a short talk on what it means to be local rancher these days, as well as delicious, with Stemple Creek’s grass-fed and grass-finished meats featured front and center, paired with a local winery. This event sells out every year, with ticket prices going up in the New Year, so get yours now at stemplecreek.com

Thanksgiving reminder

Oscar Ventanilla provided a good seasonal reminder that we should all turn the bathroom scales back 15 pounds on Thursday morning for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

