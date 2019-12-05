Miracle bar brings Christmas overload to Brewsters in Petaluma

South County is no stranger to an explosion of Christmas decorations, but Miracle at Brewsters Beer Garden takes things to a whole yule level, with added holiday cheer by way of a great food menu and seasonal cocktails in obnoxiously festive glassware. But before we wade antler deep into the winter wonderland busting out of every seam at Brewsters, let us take a quick tour around the area’s other holiday festivities.

Light ’em up

The Festival of Trees brings a Christmas bonanza to the Petaluma Hotel, hosted by the Petaluma Fabulous Women. Merchants and nonprofits decorate trees with everything from lottery tickets to liquor bottles, all of which are auctioned off for charity. You can enjoy the “snow” in the courtyard, photos with Santa and plenty of holiday spirit. Experience the magic on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m., or Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3-9 p.m.

Although the yachts have been temporarily barred from entering the Turning Basin following the delayed dredging, the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade must go on, and is now called the Human-Powered Holiday Flotilla (visitpetaluma.com) with a silent yet colorful array of lit-up canoes, paddleboards and kayaks on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Just down the road, the Penngrove Social Firemen (penngrovesocialfiremen.org) will yet again host the annual Holiday Parade of Lights, also known to us ‘grove locals as the Lighted Tractor Parade. It’s set for Sunday, Dec. 15, starting at 6 p.m. Entry is free but all participants must register, which can be done up until an hour before the parade. It follows the same route as the famous Independence Day Parade, starting in Penngrove Park and then straight up Main Street.

For those who would rather stay in the car in their holiday PJs to enjoy the winter festivities, the Petaluma Downtown Association offers a driving tour of Petaluma’s best decorated homes. (Avoid the “events” tab on visitpetaluma.com and instead scroll to the bottom of the main page for an additional list of area merchants with notable holiday displays, as well as the downloadable driving map.)

And of course, we can’t forget Marisa’s Christmas Fantasia, located directly under Old Chicago Pizza, which by the way is one of our favorite holiday haunts, because nothing beats OCP leftovers during a long holiday weekend. Marisa’s Christmas Fantasia is one of the most unique stores you will ever visit, known throughout Northern California as the only place to shop for holiday fare throughout the rest of the year.

An explosion of Christmas

Back over at the Miracle pop-up bar, I stop in for a stormy Sunday lunch and it takes a few minutes for my eyes to adjust to the ornament overload. What first appears as the mass chaos of tons (literally) of holiday decorations has slowly started to transform into a multidimensional, warm and welcoming holiday setting. This concept, best known for its hefty décor, has been traipsing the country each year, bringing an overdose of holiday cheer.

Not just any bar is invited to join the Miracle ranks and Brewsters has done the original organizers proud by decorating every last nook and cranny of this already unique space. There is real creativity within the chaos.

Although it may appear that Brewsters simply set off a decoration bomb, when you take a bit of time to look around, there are themed areas all over. My favorite is the platoon of Santa and elves parachuting in over the bar, while Elf on a Shelf guards the booze bottles from his perch. There is a wall covered in wreaths. The bathroom entrance features a Santa face surrounded by a wall of giftwrap bows. There are so many ornaments and holiday gift boxes dripping from the rafters on glittery garland that you quickly forget just how huge this indoor/outdoor space really is. Both stone end-walls are covered with lights. There is even a Detroit motor-themed sleigh with two rows of benches, making for a perfect holiday photo op. And just when you think you have seen it all, you will notice subtle decorations, like how the front of the bar is wrapped in an understated yet classic Christmas scene.