Miracle bar brings Christmas overload to Brewsters in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 5, 2019, 12:17PM

South County is no stranger to an explosion of Christmas decorations, but Miracle at Brewsters Beer Garden takes things to a whole yule level, with added holiday cheer by way of a great food menu and seasonal cocktails in obnoxiously festive glassware. But before we wade antler deep into the winter wonderland busting out of every seam at Brewsters, let us take a quick tour around the area’s other holiday festivities.

Light ’em up

The Festival of Trees brings a Christmas bonanza to the Petaluma Hotel, hosted by the Petaluma Fabulous Women. Merchants and nonprofits decorate trees with everything from lottery tickets to liquor bottles, all of which are auctioned off for charity. You can enjoy the “snow” in the courtyard, photos with Santa and plenty of holiday spirit. Experience the magic on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m., or Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3-9 p.m.

Although the yachts have been temporarily barred from entering the Turning Basin following the delayed dredging, the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade must go on, and is now called the Human-Powered Holiday Flotilla (visitpetaluma.com) with a silent yet colorful array of lit-up canoes, paddleboards and kayaks on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Just down the road, the Penngrove Social Firemen (penngrovesocialfiremen.org) will yet again host the annual Holiday Parade of Lights, also known to us ‘grove locals as the Lighted Tractor Parade. It’s set for Sunday, Dec. 15, starting at 6 p.m. Entry is free but all participants must register, which can be done up until an hour before the parade. It follows the same route as the famous Independence Day Parade, starting in Penngrove Park and then straight up Main Street.

For those who would rather stay in the car in their holiday PJs to enjoy the winter festivities, the Petaluma Downtown Association offers a driving tour of Petaluma’s best decorated homes. (Avoid the “events” tab on visitpetaluma.com and instead scroll to the bottom of the main page for an additional list of area merchants with notable holiday displays, as well as the downloadable driving map.)

And of course, we can’t forget Marisa’s Christmas Fantasia, located directly under Old Chicago Pizza, which by the way is one of our favorite holiday haunts, because nothing beats OCP leftovers during a long holiday weekend. Marisa’s Christmas Fantasia is one of the most unique stores you will ever visit, known throughout Northern California as the only place to shop for holiday fare throughout the rest of the year.

An explosion of Christmas

Back over at the Miracle pop-up bar, I stop in for a stormy Sunday lunch and it takes a few minutes for my eyes to adjust to the ornament overload. What first appears as the mass chaos of tons (literally) of holiday decorations has slowly started to transform into a multidimensional, warm and welcoming holiday setting. This concept, best known for its hefty décor, has been traipsing the country each year, bringing an overdose of holiday cheer.

Not just any bar is invited to join the Miracle ranks and Brewsters has done the original organizers proud by decorating every last nook and cranny of this already unique space. There is real creativity within the chaos.

Although it may appear that Brewsters simply set off a decoration bomb, when you take a bit of time to look around, there are themed areas all over. My favorite is the platoon of Santa and elves parachuting in over the bar, while Elf on a Shelf guards the booze bottles from his perch. There is a wall covered in wreaths. The bathroom entrance features a Santa face surrounded by a wall of giftwrap bows. There are so many ornaments and holiday gift boxes dripping from the rafters on glittery garland that you quickly forget just how huge this indoor/outdoor space really is. Both stone end-walls are covered with lights. There is even a Detroit motor-themed sleigh with two rows of benches, making for a perfect holiday photo op. And just when you think you have seen it all, you will notice subtle decorations, like how the front of the bar is wrapped in an understated yet classic Christmas scene.

The Miracle pop-up bar is a Christmas-themed concept from New York City bar owner Greg Boehm. At his mother’s suggestion, Boehm in 2014 halted construction on his new bar, called Mace, and took a break for the season to serve holiday drinks in a space stuffed with every Christmas decoration he could find. It was a huge success, becoming one of the East Village’s most popular cocktail bars. Boehm’s industry friends liked the over-the-top holiday event, and the following year, Miracle expanded to four locations. In 2016 it went international, with pop-ups taking over neighborhood bars as far away as Greece and Paris. Today, along with manager Joann Spiegel’s help, Miracle bars have spread across North and South America, Europe and Asia.

When I first heard about this idea, I thought it sounded kind of silly. It was mid-September and we were attending Brewster’s Agave Roast, a tequila, mezcal and barbecue dinner and tasting. Manager and all-around Brewsters ambassador Ben Hetzel was excited to give us the scoop that Brewsters earned the official Miracle blessing. As it turns out, Brewsters is one of only three Bay Area locations selected to participate in the Miracle explosion of lights, ornaments and festive drink menus. I had not heard of Miracle at the time, but one of my tablemates said it’s something to behold.

I looked around Brewsters trying to imagine what a “bunch” of Christmas decorations might look like, but to be honest, I didn’t see it. There was simply no way my imagination could envision what has been created at Brewsters.

The seasonal extravaganza at Miracle at Brewsters wows the senses. With the help of massive over-head heat lamps, it is actually quite a cozy spot for great food and belly-warming drinks. Just for the holidays, the drink menu has a Christmas overhaul that is both precious and delicious, like the SanTaRex (rye whiskey, Oloroso sherry and spiced apple cider), the Jingle Balls Nog (brown butter and cinnamon fat-washed cognac with Amontillado sherry) or the Bad Santa (rum and Batavia Arrack, served hot).

Once our jackets were off and we had settled into our warm table, we started our meal with an excellent seasonal soup of winter squash, sweet onion, five spice and goat chevre. It was followed by Brewsters’ brisket, which for us, always steals the show. It was cooked perfectly moist and tender and came with a pile of house-made pickles, along with a sweet roll, which we quickly transformed into one tasty brisket slider.

The staff is also festooned in all forms of Christmas garb, including some especially hideous custom-made ugly sweaters.

Miracle is all about over-the-top displays, down to the flamboyant glassware. Available for purchase, you can find glasses like the “Christmas Carol Barrel,” T-rex-shaped “SanTaRex” mug and “Missile-Toe” shot glass (shaped like a toe, with missile stabilizer fins). Buy the “Santa Pants” or regular Santa mug, and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to Action Against Hunger.

Brewsters will also host a canned food fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 7, in partnership with the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Last year, the food bank served one in six people throughout Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties. “The Redwood Empire Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border.” Visit refb.org to learn how to help ensure our community doesn’t go hungry.

Also through December, Brewsters continues its Wednesday trivia night, which will now include a festive holiday theme.

One thing that sets Miracle at Brewsters apart from most Miracle pop-ups, is that Brewsters welcomes all ages. Because Miracle is bar-based, in many cities, kids would not be welcomed beyond a peek through the front door. Brewsters is as much restaurant as bar, meaning kids are invited to explore this once-in-a-lifetime winter wonderland.

One might be tempted to say that Brewsters is unpleasantly overloaded with Christmas, but even this Grinch found the whole experience to be quite enjoyable thanks to the high level of ridiculousness. It is so overdone that one cannot help but to bask in the glory of thousands, if not tens of thousands, of holiday decorations. Miracle at Brewsters Beer Garden is a must visit for those that revel in Christmas cheer, but will also be appreciated by anyone who wants to witness something truly spectacular.

This is Brewsters’ first year participating in Miracle and it came with its challenges.

“There is a definite learning curve,” said owner Mike Goebel. “Inflatables don’t stand up well to wind or rain, so we pulled those down off the roof.”

Miracle at Brewsters Beer Garden runs through Dec. 31, with more information on special events at brewstersbeergarden.com.

