Sonoma Spice Queen heats up holidays in Petaluma

Sometimes forgotten, tucked away under the staircase at 407 C St., the herbs and spices offered at Sonoma Spice Queen are a culinary force to be reckoned with. Plus they make for some of our favorite stocking stuffers.

In fact, we attended the Petaluma Holiday Food Fair at the Hotel Petaluma a few weeks ago to fill out our gift list, with the expressed intent to purchase some of Sonoma Spice Queen’s specialty salts. Unfortunately when we got there, Wind McAlister, the ever-joyful owner, had already sold out, so we added a visit to her adorable and aromatic shop to our list of stops for the holidays.

This past Sunday, we popped in with the general idea that we wanted to buy salt, but other than that, we wanted to see what caught the eye. This is the best way to visit Sonoma Spice Queen because you never know what new seasonings or rubs she has concocted since the last visit.

Born in Los Angeles, McAlister’s parents moved the family to Penngrove when she was 10. She moved to the big city of Petaluma in her early 20s, drawn to the small-town feel and our emerging downtown.

After six years, she and husband Colin moved to Sacramento for work. Once they had their daughter, Violet, they wanted to return to Petaluma to raise her in a tight-knit community. In 2009 they made the move home and purchased a Victorian near downtown.

In college, McAlister studied social science and always enjoyed learning about different cultures, especially how the geography and history affected the culinary cultures.

“Food brings everyone together and it is so interesting to see how different people use their food traditions for holidays, rituals, funerals and just life in general,” said McAlister. “I wanted to create my own food traditions and I loved spices. I would study a culture and learn everything I could about their spice traditions. I would throw theme parties for my friends and create dishes that were culturally appropriate with spices as my star ingredients.”

Sonoma Spice Queen started because everyone kept asking her to start a catering company so they could order her food regularly. McAlister consider it, but decided that a catering company would take too much of her time from her young daughter.

“I had come to realized that the thing that people enjoyed to most about my food was the spices in them,” said McAlister. “I always found it hard to find organic spices available in small batches, so decide to go that road.”

And go down the spice road she did. McAlister spent a year study spice culture and perfecting her mixes and rubs. She wanted to make sure that the blends authentically represented its cultural roots, while incorporating as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. Sonoma Spice Queen specializes in certified organic spices, with 100% recyclable packaging produced here in the USA.

McAlister started at farmers markets in 2013, which is where we first discovered her. A family member gifted us an excellent chicken rub that was so good, it was gone before we knew it. A year later, Sonoma Spice Queen had gained such a great reputation that local stores started to stock the products. And one year after that, she opened her own retail store, where she also has an on-site commercial kitchen, meaning the spices, mixes and rubs you see on the shelf are often made that same day.