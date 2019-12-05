Subscribe

Sonoma Spice Queen heats up holidays in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 5, 2019, 12:17PM

Sometimes forgotten, tucked away under the staircase at 407 C St., the herbs and spices offered at Sonoma Spice Queen are a culinary force to be reckoned with. Plus they make for some of our favorite stocking stuffers.

In fact, we attended the Petaluma Holiday Food Fair at the Hotel Petaluma a few weeks ago to fill out our gift list, with the expressed intent to purchase some of Sonoma Spice Queen’s specialty salts. Unfortunately when we got there, Wind McAlister, the ever-joyful owner, had already sold out, so we added a visit to her adorable and aromatic shop to our list of stops for the holidays.

This past Sunday, we popped in with the general idea that we wanted to buy salt, but other than that, we wanted to see what caught the eye. This is the best way to visit Sonoma Spice Queen because you never know what new seasonings or rubs she has concocted since the last visit.

Born in Los Angeles, McAlister’s parents moved the family to Penngrove when she was 10. She moved to the big city of Petaluma in her early 20s, drawn to the small-town feel and our emerging downtown.

After six years, she and husband Colin moved to Sacramento for work. Once they had their daughter, Violet, they wanted to return to Petaluma to raise her in a tight-knit community. In 2009 they made the move home and purchased a Victorian near downtown.

In college, McAlister studied social science and always enjoyed learning about different cultures, especially how the geography and history affected the culinary cultures.

“Food brings everyone together and it is so interesting to see how different people use their food traditions for holidays, rituals, funerals and just life in general,” said McAlister. “I wanted to create my own food traditions and I loved spices. I would study a culture and learn everything I could about their spice traditions. I would throw theme parties for my friends and create dishes that were culturally appropriate with spices as my star ingredients.”

Sonoma Spice Queen started because everyone kept asking her to start a catering company so they could order her food regularly. McAlister consider it, but decided that a catering company would take too much of her time from her young daughter.

“I had come to realized that the thing that people enjoyed to most about my food was the spices in them,” said McAlister. “I always found it hard to find organic spices available in small batches, so decide to go that road.”

And go down the spice road she did. McAlister spent a year study spice culture and perfecting her mixes and rubs. She wanted to make sure that the blends authentically represented its cultural roots, while incorporating as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. Sonoma Spice Queen specializes in certified organic spices, with 100% recyclable packaging produced here in the USA.

McAlister started at farmers markets in 2013, which is where we first discovered her. A family member gifted us an excellent chicken rub that was so good, it was gone before we knew it. A year later, Sonoma Spice Queen had gained such a great reputation that local stores started to stock the products. And one year after that, she opened her own retail store, where she also has an on-site commercial kitchen, meaning the spices, mixes and rubs you see on the shelf are often made that same day.

“I want to help awaken people’s palate and make every day meal preparation easy,” said McAlister. “You can become a culinary adventurer by using just one tin of spice. We also offer recipes and cooking suggestions.”

There are often treats available when you visit Sonoma Spice Queen, with that morning’s being a selection of Della Fattoria pastries alongside house-made mulled cider and hot chocolate.

Upon first entering the shop, you may be distracted by the selection of spices and gift baskets lining the walls of the small front room. This is just the tip of the spiceberg (sorry, had to). There is an entire backroom choked-full of great gift ideas, from hot chocolates to barbecue rubs to jams to teas, along with an impressive array of salts, peppers, spices and spice mixes, including a delicious Bodega Bay take on the Old Bay spice mix.

After wandering around a bit, you will start to notice that each area houses its own category of mixes and spices. You will also find a ton of local makers lining the shelves.

“We carry local jams, tea, candy, olive oil, bitters and honey, — all made in Sonoma County,” Colin said.

You can even purchase a copy of local author Frances Rivetti’s “Fog Valley Winter,” which is a great companion piece to her “Fog Valley Crush.” Both are excellent reads about our local food and farming scene, both presently and in the past.

Personally, we are huge fans of the salt and pepper selection, although our cabinets are also filled with her spices. Why buy pre-package and often-stale grocery store spices when you can purchasing them fresh and local?

This Saturday, Dec. 7, Sonoma Spice Queen will hold an open house, with more free drinks and treats, including gingerbread cookies for the kids.

For those who want to learn more, McAlister is also available to come to your home and teach you how to cook a meal of your choice, which is followed by dinner, of course, with a wine pairing, if you so choose. “We do Indian, Middle Eastern, Spanish or will teach you how to use spices generally,” said McAlister. “I usually do them is spring and summer, when we have all the bounty of Sonoma County produce available, but you can book one any time.”

She also offers cookie parties too, which is a great idea for a holiday get together.

At this time of year I am regularly asked for food-related gift ideas. Along with local restaurant gift certificates, I always point people towards Sonoma Spice Queen because it is easy to fill all your holiday gift needs in just this one location, while supporting multiple local purveyors. With the recent fires and power outages that hurt these local businesses, now is as good a time as ever to spend a few extra dollars around town in order to help our merchants weather these storms.

