Subscribe

Trees that you can eat

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 5, 2019, 12:17PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The holiday spirit grows bright at the annual Festival of Trees, a holiday celebration of good cheer and giving back. Hosted by the Petaluma Fabulous Women, this charitable event is free to attend, where families can sip hot chocolate, get a photo with Santa and enjoy the dozens of fanciful trees up for auction. Nonprofits and businesses donate the uniquely decorated trees, and many are done by area restaurants and food purveyors. Look for trees festooned with hand-crafted sweets, local wine bottles, restaurant gift certificates and more. All proceeds are donated to area nonprofits. The event’s hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3-9 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma. (See more on the Festival of Trees on page C1.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine