Trees that you can eat

The holiday spirit grows bright at the annual Festival of Trees, a holiday celebration of good cheer and giving back. Hosted by the Petaluma Fabulous Women, this charitable event is free to attend, where families can sip hot chocolate, get a photo with Santa and enjoy the dozens of fanciful trees up for auction. Nonprofits and businesses donate the uniquely decorated trees, and many are done by area restaurants and food purveyors. Look for trees festooned with hand-crafted sweets, local wine bottles, restaurant gift certificates and more. All proceeds are donated to area nonprofits. The event’s hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3-9 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma. (See more on the Festival of Trees on page C1.)