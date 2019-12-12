Pearl’s tasty tagine dinner hits the spot

For the past couple of years, Pearl has held a special dinner in celebration of fall’s many flavors. While this restaurant is only open for breakfast and lunch, these specialty dinners are a rare treat to try more of the chef’s culinary creativity. The most recent featured tagines.

Tagine is named for the teepee-like earthenware dish in which the meal is cooked, and is most popular in North Africa and the Middle East. Depending on the region, dishes range from savory stews to egg frittatas.

Our meal started with warm za’atar pita with a slow-cooked tomato, sesame and cinnamon jam. That was followed by parsnip and chickpea soup with saffron, chilis and mint oil. Next up was a little gem salad with baby carrots, roasted beets, paprika and orange blossom vinaigrette. Always a favorite at Pearl, another appetizer was the grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts and currants, topped with a unique and delicious Meyer lemon-herb oil.

But the stars of this culinary show were the short rib tagine and seafood tagine. The short ribs were slow-braised with butternut squash, chard and cauliflower and served over lentils. The seafood tagine included chermoula-marinated true cod, shrimp and mussels with tomatoes, preserved lemon and green olives, served over couscous. I have never met a short rib I did not like, and this was no exception, but when it comes to Chef Brian, his seafood stews are the stuff of dreams.

We finished with Meyer lemon coconut cake with poached fall fruit and mint tisane. Drinks and gratuity were included for $75.

Seating was family style and as is often the case when dining out in Petaluma, most of the guests knew each other in one way or another. These dinners can also be a new way to meet people. We ended up sitting next a lovely couple we had never met before, and had such a great time talking with them that we hope to dine with them again. Marilyn and Dean Dizikes have retired to Petaluma and absolutely love the food scene here. And they know a thing or two about world cuisine since Dean was in the Foreign Service. They were stationed around the world, and appreciate the diverse collection of cuisines here in town, especially at places like Pearl, which offers an eclectic mix of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and North African flavors.

Keep an eye on Pearl’s social media for mention of future specialty dinners. Pearl’s small 1st & G Street dining room is also available for evening parties and can be booked through the website at pearlpetaluma.com.