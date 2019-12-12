Subscribe

Butcher Crown accolades, crab feeds and new pizza to try

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 12, 2019

Calling all crab feed organizers. Other than a couple of early birds, January and February is crab feed season. Hosted by busy volunteers at nonprofits, it can sometimes be hard for us crab feed fans to find all the event info. That is why we at the Argus put together a seasonal crab feed guide, but we need your help. If you know of or are involved with a local crab feed, please pass the info along to me at houston@avant-larde.com and I will add it to the list and get it into the newspaper for all to see, and hopefully feast upon.

While on the subject of crab feeds, let’s talk William Tell House. Although fairly new to the crab feed scene, the restaurant is historic in all other respects, and will host its second-annual crab feed on New Year’s Eve with one seating at 5:30 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m. Dinner will be followed by live music from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Along with fresh crab, the amazing garlic noodles will make an appearance, along with cheesy bread, homemade cookies, bottomless mimosas and endless beers. Visit williamtellhouse.com for tickets ($80). There are still rooms available for New Year’s Eve at this recently renovated historic roadhouse.

Edible events

I realize this is last minute notice, but I could not be more excited to have stumbled upon an announcement by Coastal Kitchen that they are hosting a winter winemakers dinner tonight, Thursday, Dec. 12, starting at 6 p.m. Although there is no menu posted, I don’t need one to know this is going to be spectacular. Coastal Kitchen’s Chef Matthew Elias, who I write about as often as I can, will be pairing Liberty Duck, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese and Jennifer Reichardt’s Raft Wines, all in our favorite dining room, overlooking Dillon Beach.

Although this will be the first time we have tried Raft Wines, everything else ranks at the top of our favorites list. We love everything Chef Elias does, and could not be more thrilled that he is now cooking at Coastal Kitchen. We won’t even bother ordering duck unless it’s from Liberty because over the decades, we have found Liberty Duck to have the best in flavor and texture. For a long time I wasn’t a fan of blue cheese but now I automatically order any dish that lists Point Reyes’ Original Blue and Bay Blue as an ingredient. Tickets are $85, including wine, tax and tip (although Coastal Kitchen’s servers always go above and beyond, so don’t be afraid to leave them a little something extra for the holidays). Visit raftwinemakerdinner.bpt.me to purchase tickets and learn more.

The Live Oak Winter Fair is tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. There will be over 50 local vendors, “with everything from homemade food goods and honey to mixed-media jewelry, knit items, artwork, fresh wreaths, hand-poured candles and handmade gifts.” This is another great opportunity to spend our holiday dollars locally, instead of sending them off to Amazon or some other online retailer. Plus, all vendors offer a percentage of proceeds in support of Live Oak Charter School and the Petaluma Educational Foundation.

I had so much fun judging last year’s Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition at the Hotel Petaluma that I have volunteered to do it again, although with over 80 entries, and more awards than ever, this could be a daunting task. The showcase is open to the public from Friday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. You, the community, will vote for the People’s Choice winner, while us judges will choose the top winner in both the individual and business categories. Winners will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Bodega Cellars has announced an open house at the new tasting room at 12830 Valley Ford Road, on the way out to Bodega Bay. It is a new branch of Bodega Bay Oyster Co., which shares the same address. The open house is this Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Co-owner Lindsey Strain, who is set to serve as next year’s president of Petaluma Sunrise Rotary, announced that Bodega Cellars will look to serve “locally sourced craft wine, beer and cider from producers that do not have their own tasting room.” This will make a great one-stop shop for trips out to the coast. Lindsey also announced the launch of Bay and Bottle Club, a new subscription wine club and/or shellfish/seafood club, mixing the best of both worlds. You can meet her and the rest of the Strain family at this weekend’s open house, plus find all about the Bay and Bottle Club opportunities. For more information, or to RSVP so they know how many appetizers to make, email Lindsey@bodegabayoyster.com.

Another great opportunity to buy local for the holiday seasons comes by way of the Holiday Warehouse Sale spearheaded by Bert’s Desserts both days this weekend (Dec. 14 and 15) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its commercial kitchen space located at 501 Lakeville St. The list of vendors will include Golden State Pickle Works, Awesome Bars, gifts by Vicki Martinelli, Petaluma Creamery, F.A. Nino’s hot sauces and dry rubs, and the incredible desserts from Bert’s, which take home multiple awards each year at the Harvest Fair. Bert makes chocolate covered cookies and the most luscious peanut butter cups on the planet, which make for great stocking stuffers and holiday handouts.

Speaking of F.A. Nino’s, the “Godfather of Sauce,” you can pre-orders its awesome Christmas Tamales at faninos.com. A dozen tamales are $25, with your choice of meat fillings – either pork al pastor, coconut chicken mole, or a combo of both. Each order comes with your choice of hot sauces, which is a $5 value. The sauce that travels with us wherever we go is the Smokin’ Green hot sauce, which has the perfect balance of tang and heat. There are four others to choose from, plus F.A. Nino’s sauces and dry rubs make great hholiday gifts. Tamales can be picked up or delivered — get all the details online.

Santa will be at Petaluma Market this Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. for free photos with the kiddos. You can also find a lot of great last-minute holiday gifts at Petaluma Market, such as Petaluma Toffee Company and Bud’s Meats’ Cowboy Candy beef jerky, which are two of my favorite gifts to both give and receive.

Penngrove Market will also host Santa, real beard and all, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, just in time for the fourth-annual Penngrove Light Parade at 6 p.m.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma celebrates Chanukah at the River on Sunday, Dec. 22, starting as the sun sets, at 4:54 p.m. This is the fifth-annual Grand Menorah Lighting, held at the Water Street and the Balshaw Bridge. Along with the lighting of the first candle to celebrate Chanukah, the night will include plenty of other activities. Visit jewishpetaluma.com or see the story on D2 for more info.

Petaluma Oyster Fest is not until Sept. 26, but tickets have already gone on sale and are being offered at a holiday discount through the end of the year, making for a perfect gift for the oyster lover in your family. Held at the Bodega Bay Oyster Company, the party is limited to 200 ticket holders. Visit bit.ly/PetalumaOysterFest2020 for tickets. Normally $65, until Dec. 31, tickets are discounted to $60 and are fully refundable. Organizers realize that September is a long ways off and are offering tickets that can be returned up until a week prior to the event, so there is no risk with buying tickets today.

Along with fresh raw and grilled oysters (18 per person), delicious salads, fresh-baked bread, desserts, sparkling and still wine and draft beer from HenHouse, Quinua Cocina Peruana will serve Peruvian-style ceviche and paella. This event is organized by Petaluma Sunrise Rotary, with all proceeds to benefit community service projects right here in Sonoma County and internationally.

Restaurant news

Butcher Crown Roadhouse (1905 Bodega Ave.) earned a major thumbs up this past week when they were named “Best Hidden Gem in Petaluma” by the SFGate.com. Owner Pete Schnell took to social media said it couldn’t have been done without his small but hard-working staff, “as well as the inspiration and support from the Petaluma community.” SF Gate went straight to one of my favorite burgers, writing, “With ‘butcher’ in the name, it’s no surprise meat is the main attraction here. The Pancho & Lefty burger is topped with Mexican chorizo, cheddar, jack and goat cheeses, plus pickled onions, jalapenos and a house sauce.” In other news, you can now place orders online through butchercrown.com.

The Gate only covered a couple of North Bay towns, including Healdsburg, Windsor, Santa Rosa and Sonoma. The website gave a special nod to Simmer in Rohnert Park, which is related to Petaluma’s Simmer, which is one of my favorite restaurants in town.

What a Chicken fans will have to go without for a few weeks while the owners take a vacation. They have been working hard all year bringing us great roasted chicken and ribs, along with awesome tacos and burritos, and so they plan to take a bit of time off, closing at 4 p.m. on Dec. 22, and returning on Jan. 2.

Thanks to my eyes and ears about all things food in Bodega Bay, Chef Jodie Rubin gave me an early heads up that Huria’s had opened in Bodega Bay’s in Pelican Plaza, which is across from the Bird’s Café and Candy and Kites. It is owned by New York transplants who have been holding pop-ups at places like Stumptown Brewery and HenHouse. They are a very nice couple who wants to incorporate all the great local ingredients into pizza. They do not claim to make New York-style pizza, however. Instead, they pay homage to their Mediterranean roots by offering excellent Napoletana-style pizza and seem to be doing it well from the overwhelmingly positive reviews I read. hurias.com

Sarah’s Eats & Sweets’ Christmas dinner-to-go menu looks as good as ever with honey-glazed, thick-sliced ham; three-cheese potato gratin; savory cheddar biscuits; roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and plenty of great desserts. Orders must be received before Friday, Dec. 20, for pickup at 1410 S. McDowell Blvd. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. sarahseatsandsweets.com.

Sweet stories

Someone posted to social media about a recent dinner they enjoyed at Pub Republic with her two kids. When the check arrived, she realized she had forgotten her wallet at home. However, before she could even offer up her kids as dish washers to cover the bill, she was informed that a couple that had been sitting close by had covered her family’s dinner check. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude and said it was a great lesson for her kids about a community taking care of its own.

This makes for a perfect segue into a recent announcement that kids now eat free on Mondays after 3 p.m. at Pub Republic. (One free kid’s menu food item per paid adult meal. Check in with the restaurant for details.)

One final note

For those who were bewildered by a letter to the editor last week that attacked my local food coverage, do not fret. He is a known entity around town and is actually one of my biggest fans, never missing a single word. So, to those who wrote me and came to my defense, I thank you, but there is really no need. The tens of thousands of clicks my articles receive weekly on Petaluma360.com show that my readers seem to not only get what I am all about, but also appreciate it. You are the definition of community and are what makes living in Petaluma such a treat.

