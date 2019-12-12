Butcher Crown accolades, crab feeds and new pizza to try

Calling all crab feed organizers. Other than a couple of early birds, January and February is crab feed season. Hosted by busy volunteers at nonprofits, it can sometimes be hard for us crab feed fans to find all the event info. That is why we at the Argus put together a seasonal crab feed guide, but we need your help. If you know of or are involved with a local crab feed, please pass the info along to me at houston@avant-larde.com and I will add it to the list and get it into the newspaper for all to see, and hopefully feast upon.

While on the subject of crab feeds, let’s talk William Tell House. Although fairly new to the crab feed scene, the restaurant is historic in all other respects, and will host its second-annual crab feed on New Year’s Eve with one seating at 5:30 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m. Dinner will be followed by live music from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Along with fresh crab, the amazing garlic noodles will make an appearance, along with cheesy bread, homemade cookies, bottomless mimosas and endless beers. Visit williamtellhouse.com for tickets ($80). There are still rooms available for New Year’s Eve at this recently renovated historic roadhouse.

Edible events

I realize this is last minute notice, but I could not be more excited to have stumbled upon an announcement by Coastal Kitchen that they are hosting a winter winemakers dinner tonight, Thursday, Dec. 12, starting at 6 p.m. Although there is no menu posted, I don’t need one to know this is going to be spectacular. Coastal Kitchen’s Chef Matthew Elias, who I write about as often as I can, will be pairing Liberty Duck, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese and Jennifer Reichardt’s Raft Wines, all in our favorite dining room, overlooking Dillon Beach.

Although this will be the first time we have tried Raft Wines, everything else ranks at the top of our favorites list. We love everything Chef Elias does, and could not be more thrilled that he is now cooking at Coastal Kitchen. We won’t even bother ordering duck unless it’s from Liberty because over the decades, we have found Liberty Duck to have the best in flavor and texture. For a long time I wasn’t a fan of blue cheese but now I automatically order any dish that lists Point Reyes’ Original Blue and Bay Blue as an ingredient. Tickets are $85, including wine, tax and tip (although Coastal Kitchen’s servers always go above and beyond, so don’t be afraid to leave them a little something extra for the holidays). Visit raftwinemakerdinner.bpt.me to purchase tickets and learn more.

The Live Oak Winter Fair is tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. There will be over 50 local vendors, “with everything from homemade food goods and honey to mixed-media jewelry, knit items, artwork, fresh wreaths, hand-poured candles and handmade gifts.” This is another great opportunity to spend our holiday dollars locally, instead of sending them off to Amazon or some other online retailer. Plus, all vendors offer a percentage of proceeds in support of Live Oak Charter School and the Petaluma Educational Foundation.

I had so much fun judging last year’s Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition at the Hotel Petaluma that I have volunteered to do it again, although with over 80 entries, and more awards than ever, this could be a daunting task. The showcase is open to the public from Friday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. You, the community, will vote for the People’s Choice winner, while us judges will choose the top winner in both the individual and business categories. Winners will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 15.