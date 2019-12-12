Chanukah at the River includes latkes, 9-foot menorah

The Chabad Jewish Center’s holiday festivities continue on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22, at Water Street and the Balshaw Bridge. The fifth-annual Grand Menorah Lighting will include the lighting of the first candle to celebrate Chanukah, along with plenty of other activities, food, music and raffles for young and old alike.

As the good Rabbi Dovid Bush said, “the festival of Chanukah teaches us about the power of light over darkness and right over might.”

The first candle on the mega 9-foot tall menorah will be lit as soon as the sun sets at 4:54 p.m. It will be followed by a gelt drop, fire juggling act, Chanukah crafts, music, raffles, face painting, photo-ops with a life-sized dreidel and a special Chanukah giveaway for the first 50 kids. In terms of food, expect latkes, donuts and chocolate “gelt” (those tasty edible coins). Kids will also have a chance to try a set of virtual reality goggles and search for the last jug of oil among the ruins of the liberated Temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt in homage to the sacred holiday.

For more information, visit jewishpetaluma.com.