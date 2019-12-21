First look: Inside Bodega Cellars, new tasting room from Oyster Co.

The Strain clan has boosted their dynasty of coastal food purveying with the addition of Bodega Cellars, which adjoins their well-established Bodega Bay Oyster Co., the retail arm of founder Martin Strain’s Point Reyes Oysters. Bodega Cellars adds a tasting room to Bodega Bay Oyster’s deli and oyster retail outlet, plus adds a lot of great tasty snacks and picnic wares for those looking to fill their baskets prior to hitting the beach.

Martin Strain’s family traces its roots back to his great-great-grandfather, Henry Strain, who immigrated to the Sonoma-Marin coastal pastures in the 1850s. Over the generations, the Strains have been part of every type of local agriculture from milking cows to felling trees to growing potatoes, which our coast was historically known for.

Martin started Point Reyes Oysters in 1985 and has been supplying oysters, clams and mussels to Bay Area restaurants ever since. He and children Lindsey and Whittaker, opened Bodega Bay Oysters a few years back at the abandoned Amsterdam restaurant location at 12830 Valley Ford Road in order to serve travelers heading to the beach, as well as locals looking for home-grown seafood.

Travelers heading from Petaluma to Bodega Bay and beyond, along what is colloquially known as “Bodega Highway” can now stop in to newly shucked Bodega Cellars for either a wine tasting with snacks or simply to pick up a bottle or two for the beach. Although Bodega Cellars does not produce their own wine, along with tastings, they have also launched their Bodega Bay & Bottle Club, with a choice of subscriptions boxes of either “The Tides,” filled with fresh local shellfish and seafood or “The Tannins,” offering local wine and cider.

Prices are yet to be determined, and will be based on demand, Lindsey, like a lot of the brands she carries, wants to keep things affordable and accessible, so plan on “The Tides” being somewhere under $60 and “The Tannins” being in the $20-$30 range.

With a bevy of local products, manager Lindsey Strain welcomed guests, which included many of our local makers to this past Saturday’s Grand Opening.

Lindsey knows how important it is to support local food producers and is herself active both in the food and non-profit community. In 2018 the Press Democrat named Lindsey to their list of “30 inspiring individuals under 30” and in 2020 she will step into the role of President at Petaluma Sunrise Rotary.

“We have a lot of great small local producers that have a hard time finding shelf space in the bigger stores,” says Lindsey. “We want to give them a place to shine.”

A large space when empty, Bodega Cellars filled up fast and took on a warm and friendly vibe. This was surely helped in large part by the numerous recognizable locals in attendance, including quite a few Rotarians, as well as several of the producers carried in the shop. Most notably, and one of my favorites, was Suzanne Guenza of Petaluma Toffee Company, who made a brief appearance with husband Steve before rushing back to the kitchen to continue producing packages of her perfect holiday treats.

We dined on appetizers brought in from next door’s Bodega Bay Oyster Company, which is just down the hallway to the east, while a soon to be renovated private hall is being renovated through a sliding barn door to the west. When the weather is nice, the plan is to open everything up so guests can easily move from deli to tasting room to back patio and lawn area.