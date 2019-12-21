Subscribe

First look: Inside Bodega Cellars, new tasting room from Oyster Co.

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 20, 2019, 5:40PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Strain clan has boosted their dynasty of coastal food purveying with the addition of Bodega Cellars, which adjoins their well-established Bodega Bay Oyster Co., the retail arm of founder Martin Strain’s Point Reyes Oysters. Bodega Cellars adds a tasting room to Bodega Bay Oyster’s deli and oyster retail outlet, plus adds a lot of great tasty snacks and picnic wares for those looking to fill their baskets prior to hitting the beach.

Martin Strain’s family traces its roots back to his great-great-grandfather, Henry Strain, who immigrated to the Sonoma-Marin coastal pastures in the 1850s. Over the generations, the Strains have been part of every type of local agriculture from milking cows to felling trees to growing potatoes, which our coast was historically known for.

Martin started Point Reyes Oysters in 1985 and has been supplying oysters, clams and mussels to Bay Area restaurants ever since. He and children Lindsey and Whittaker, opened Bodega Bay Oysters a few years back at the abandoned Amsterdam restaurant location at 12830 Valley Ford Road in order to serve travelers heading to the beach, as well as locals looking for home-grown seafood.

Travelers heading from Petaluma to Bodega Bay and beyond, along what is colloquially known as “Bodega Highway” can now stop in to newly shucked Bodega Cellars for either a wine tasting with snacks or simply to pick up a bottle or two for the beach. Although Bodega Cellars does not produce their own wine, along with tastings, they have also launched their Bodega Bay & Bottle Club, with a choice of subscriptions boxes of either “The Tides,” filled with fresh local shellfish and seafood or “The Tannins,” offering local wine and cider.

Prices are yet to be determined, and will be based on demand, Lindsey, like a lot of the brands she carries, wants to keep things affordable and accessible, so plan on “The Tides” being somewhere under $60 and “The Tannins” being in the $20-$30 range.

With a bevy of local products, manager Lindsey Strain welcomed guests, which included many of our local makers to this past Saturday’s Grand Opening.

Lindsey knows how important it is to support local food producers and is herself active both in the food and non-profit community. In 2018 the Press Democrat named Lindsey to their list of “30 inspiring individuals under 30” and in 2020 she will step into the role of President at Petaluma Sunrise Rotary.

“We have a lot of great small local producers that have a hard time finding shelf space in the bigger stores,” says Lindsey. “We want to give them a place to shine.”

A large space when empty, Bodega Cellars filled up fast and took on a warm and friendly vibe. This was surely helped in large part by the numerous recognizable locals in attendance, including quite a few Rotarians, as well as several of the producers carried in the shop. Most notably, and one of my favorites, was Suzanne Guenza of Petaluma Toffee Company, who made a brief appearance with husband Steve before rushing back to the kitchen to continue producing packages of her perfect holiday treats.

We dined on appetizers brought in from next door’s Bodega Bay Oyster Company, which is just down the hallway to the east, while a soon to be renovated private hall is being renovated through a sliding barn door to the west. When the weather is nice, the plan is to open everything up so guests can easily move from deli to tasting room to back patio and lawn area.

The day’s selection of oysters were Miyagi, Virginica and the delicate Kumamoto, all with that wonderfully distinctive Sonoma Coast flavor. However, do not overlook the plethora of great oyster sauces, from traditional champagne vinegar mignonette to Thai chili to miso mustard butter, which are a great addition to any picnic or dinner table. We were also treated to mussels on the half-shell, which is a rare delicacy as mussels are usually hidden in chowders or adorn the top of pasta dishes. These were served with sweet pepper chutney and went down almost as fast as they were delivered. After a dozen or so oysters and mussels and a couple of slices of grilled cheese, it was time to belly up to the bar and check out the wine and cider menu.

The first drink that caught my eye was the ultra-local AppleGarden Farm hard cider, which is produced by Jan and Louis Lee just over the hill, on the outskirts of the town of Tomales. In search of information about pruning apple trees, I semi-randomly reached out to the AppleGarden, having seen their sign on our drives out to Dillon Beach, but also being a big fan of their cider.

As expected in our supportive community, they responded immediately with a ton of great information and an offer to tour their farm the next time we were driving by. They were already one of my favorite ciders, having my perfect balance of sweet and tart apple flavors so it is great to see them getting some much deserved attention on a local menu. Bodega Cellars also pours two offerings from the exquisite Ethic Cider.

Reds, roses and whites are all offered by the glass from local favorites such as Barber Cellars, Raft Wines, Folk Machine, Poco a Poco, Broc Cellars and Vine Starr. We are quite familiar with Barber Cellars being wine club members ourselves, but had just two days prior tried Raft Wines for the first time at a wine-cheese-duck collaboration dinner held at Coastal Kitchen at Dillon Beach Resort and can attest to their quality and value. Also available are tasting flights, with a “fresh mix of local wines and ciders” as well as pairing flights, “highlighting the complimentary flavors of the bay and the bottle.

From oysters to seafood chowder to three choices of grilled cheese sandwiches, plus desserts, Bodega Cellars and Bodega Bay Oyster Company is more than worth the quick and easy stopover even on the very short hop from Petaluma to Bodega Bay. And along with some great snacks, if you are in the need of picnic gear, or even just a gift to bring home, they have you covered with everything from shark corn holders to grilling pans and utensils to oyster knives to crab crackers.

And when it comes to picnic ingredients, along with their delicious deli selections, they offer everything else for the beach from potato chips and crackers to olives, toffee and candied nuts. The S’mores do require assembly, but Bodega Bay Oyster Company also sells firewood, so they have all your bases covered.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine