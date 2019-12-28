Subscribe

Sparkling food-and-wine pairings for New Year’s Eve

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2019, 4:53PM
Sparklers are the ultimate celebration wines, but few people realize how versatile they are when it comes to food pairings.

Salty dishes like smoked salmon and olives, rich dishes that are fried or dripping with cheese, delicate seafood and even spicy, ethnic fare from Thailand and Mexico play well with this bubbly beverage, favored for New Year’s Eve and other elegant occasions.

“Sparkling wine is very food-friendly, but I think it pairs best with foods that have a little fattiness,” said Jennifer Luttrell, chef at the Point Reyes Farmstead Co., one of West Marin’s pioneering cheesemakers. “The crispness of the wine cuts through the fat on your palate, and I really like that.”

The cheese company has forged a close friendship with Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards, offering classes that pair the award-winning sparklers of Sonoma Valley with award-winning cheeses, from Bay Blue and Original Blue to Toma.

Last year, Luttrell also helped with the winery’s Glorious Bites competition, which judged about 2,000 recipes submitted from amateur and professional chefs across the country. That gave Luttrell a crash course in the magic of pairing, where “both the wine and the food work together in your mouth to create an elevated experience.”

For recipes to pair with sparkling wine, Luttrell favors a few classics, such as a dish of her Citrus-Rosemary Marinated Olives.

“The saltiness and the brininess of the olives works really well with the effervescence of the sparkling wine,” she said. “And the citrus pairs really well with the wine’s flavor.”

In another classic pairing, Luttrell created a Crispy Potato Chip with Smoked Salmon, Creme Fraiche and Dill. You could use any ready-made potato chip, but it tastes much better if you fry your own potatoes.

“That dish has the saltiness of the salmon, and then the creamy, creme fraiche with a little tang,” she said. “It pairs really nicely with the crispness of the wine.”

But one of her most popular pairings is Fried Chicken Sliders with a Spiced Mayo and some Point Reyes Original Blue incorporated into the Cabbage Slaw.

“There are several components to it, but you could make the slaw and the spicy mayo a day ahead,” she said. “Chicken thighs are my favorite unsung hero.”

Served on a buttered and griddled slider bun or small, old-school hamburger bun, the sliders provide a bit of decadence to go with the sparkling wine.

“They’re popular because they are decadent,” she said. “People feel like they’re having something comforting with the fried chicken, but the freshness of the slaw lightens it up.”

Bruce Riezenman, chef/owner of Park Avenue Catering in Cotati, also is a fan of pairing cheese or fried foods with New Year’s Eve sparklers.

As appetizers, he suggested classic French cheese puffs called Gougeres made with Gruyere cheese.

Using the Meyer lemons of the season, he also likes to serve Shrimp & Apple Fritters finished with Curried Salt and Meyer Lemon.

“The lemon and the bubbles balance the fat from frying the fritter,” he said. “It’s a pretty classic combination from that perspective.”

If you’re looking for something simple and refreshing, he shared a bruschetta recipe that’s topped with avocado butter, radish and cucumber salad.

“Each bite offers the crunchy texture and peppery flavor of the radish salad, plus the creamy richness of the avocado butter,” he said. “Each sip is clean and refreshing, preparing you for your next bite.”

___

The following three recipes are from Jennifer Luttrell of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co.

Citrus-Rosemary Roasted Olives

Makes about 3 cups

3 cups assorted green and black olives

2 rosemary sprigs, cut in half

— Zest of one orange

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

— Salt to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a sheet pan, combine all ingredients and toss well. Bake for 10-15 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

----

Crispy Potato Chip + Smoked Salmon, Creme Fraiche & Dill

Makes 6 to 8 appetizer portions

2 large Russet potatoes, sliced on mandoline into 1/8-inch slices (about 16-20 slices total)

3 tablespoons salt

1 quart canola oil for deep frying

1 4-ounce package sliced smoked salmon

1/4 cup creme fraiche

— Fresh dill for garnish

Place potato slices in a bowl of cold water for about 10 minutes to release starch. Drain, rinse and pat dry between layers of paper towels. Heat oil in a pan to 365 degrees. Fry potato slices in small batches. Once they start turning golden, remove and drain on paper towels. Continue until all of the slices are fried. Season with salt.

Place potato chips on a serving platter. Divide smoked salmon equally among chips. Top with about 1/2 teaspoon of Creme Fraiche each. Garnish each with a sprig of dill and serve.

----

Fried Chicken Sliders with Spiced Mayo, Cabbage Slaw and Original Blue

Makes 8 sliders

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

4 cups thinly sliced cabbage (red, green or a combo works well)

1/2 cup bread-and-butter pickle slices, plus 1/4 cup pickle juice

4 ounces crumbled Point Reyes Original Blue

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup buttermilk

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs, patted dry and cut in half

Canola oil, for frying

8 white slider rolls

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

Mix garlic, mayonnaise and hot pepper sauce in a small bowl; cover and chill. Toss onion, cabbage and pickle juice in a medium bowl to combine. Cover and chill.

Whisk flour, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a shallow dish. Pour buttermilk into another shallow dish. Working with 1 piece at a time, dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Then dip in buttermilk, allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Dredge again in flour mixture, shaking off excess, and set on sheet pan until all pieces are ready.

Pour oil into a large heavy skillet to a depth of 1/2—inch. Heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350 degrees. Working in batches, carefully place 3 to 4 chicken thighs in pan, being careful not to crowd the skillet. Fry chicken until golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a wire rack set inside a baking sheet; season with salt. Spread cut sides of slider rolls with butter. Heat another large skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, cook rolls buttered side down until browned and crisp, about 1 minute. Spread with spicy mayo. Build sandwiches with rolls, chicken, pickles and cabbage slaw.

___

The following three recipes are from Bruce Riezenman of Park Avenue Catering.

Gougeres

Makes about 70

1 cup water

31/2 ounces butter, unsalted, cut into pieces

1/2 teaspoon salt

11/4 cup all-purpose flour

4–5 eggs, large

1 cup Gruyere cheese, grated (1/4 pound)

1/4 cup Gruyere cheese, grated (1 ounce)

— Nutmeg and pepper (optional)

Place water, salt and butter in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, add all the flour at once and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon. It should “pull away” cleanly from the sides of the pot.

Add eggs one at a time and stir until smooth after each addition. After adding the first 4 eggs, check the consistency of the batter. When the spoon is removed, the batter should peak and then fall back. If not, add the additional egg white and check again. If needed, add the yolk. Add the larger amount of Gruyere to the batter and mix thoroughly. Add a sprinkle of nutmeg and pepper, if desired.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Pipe or spoon batter onto a nonstick baking pan or a baking pan lined with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

Place in oven for 8 minutes until the puffs have tripled in size. Then, lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees and bake for another 30-40 minutes, until the insides are dry and hollow and the outside is a light golden brown. Do not open the oven during baking.

----

Shrimp & Apple Fritters with Curried Salt and Meyer Lemon

Makes 24 small fritters

1/2 cup all-purpose flour, sifted

2 teaspoons baking powder, sifted

2 egg yolks

1 egg white

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/4 cup water, cold

2 cups oil for frying

1/2 pound shrimp, peeled, chopped

1/3 each red bell pepper, seeds removed, finely diced

1 each zest of lemon

1 teaspoon chives, chopped

3/4 each pink lady apple, peeled, core removed, diced small

1 teaspoon Italian parsley, freshly chopped

Salt, to taste

2 cups oil for frying

1 each Meyer lemon, cut in half and seed removed

1 teaspoon Maldon salt

1 teaspoon curry powder

Beat the yolks with the egg white and add to the flour mixture, mixing with a wooden spoon. Add soy sauce and half the water. Stir with a spoon until smooth. Do not overmix. Add more water, little by little until it has the thickness of pancake batter. You don’t need to use all the water.

Add the shrimp, pepper, lemon zest, chives, apple, parsley and salt to the fritter batter and stir gently until evenly mixed. Do not overmix.

Fill and preheat a small fryer or sauce pan with 2 inches of oil to 325 degrees. Using a tablespoon, gently drop heaping spoonfuls of batter into the fryer and cook until they are golden brown (about 5 minutes). Remove and place on a paper towel to drain the excess oil.

Place fritters on a warm serving platter, sprinkle with curry powder, a bit of the Maldon salt and a few drops of Meyer lemon.

----

Bruschetta with Radish and Cucumber Salad and Avocado Butter

Makes 12 appetizers

12 thin slices of French baguette or other lighter-style bread

1/4 cup avocado butter (see recipe below)

3 radishes, cut in half, sliced and then cut again into strips

1/4 cucumber (European-style preferred), seeds removed, cut into strips like the radishes

1/4 teaspoon chile or espelette powder

1/4 teaspoon good quality olive oil

— Microgreens or parsley, optional garnish

Generously spread the avocado butter on each slice of baguette

Toss the radishes, cucumber and espelette powder together, then toss with the olive oil. (Make this mixture at the last minute so it is fresh and cool.)

Top each baguette/avocado slice with a generous amount of the radish salad. Add a touch of salt if you like and parsley or a few microgreens if you can find them in your local market.

----

Avocado Butter

Makes 1/4 cup

1/2 ripe avocado, chopped

3 tablespoons good quality butter

1 teaspoon milk

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Combine the avocado and softened butter, and mash together with a fork. Add salt and continue to mash until smooth an creamy. Add milk a little at a time and mix until smooth. Cover well with plastic wrap to keep air off the surface of the mixture, and refrigerate until needed. The small amount of milk will keep the avocado butter from turning brown.

