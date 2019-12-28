Sparkling food-and-wine pairings for New Year’s Eve

Sparklers are the ultimate celebration wines, but few people realize how versatile they are when it comes to food pairings.

Salty dishes like smoked salmon and olives, rich dishes that are fried or dripping with cheese, delicate seafood and even spicy, ethnic fare from Thailand and Mexico play well with this bubbly beverage, favored for New Year’s Eve and other elegant occasions.

“Sparkling wine is very food-friendly, but I think it pairs best with foods that have a little fattiness,” said Jennifer Luttrell, chef at the Point Reyes Farmstead Co., one of West Marin’s pioneering cheesemakers. “The crispness of the wine cuts through the fat on your palate, and I really like that.”

The cheese company has forged a close friendship with Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards, offering classes that pair the award-winning sparklers of Sonoma Valley with award-winning cheeses, from Bay Blue and Original Blue to Toma.

Last year, Luttrell also helped with the winery’s Glorious Bites competition, which judged about 2,000 recipes submitted from amateur and professional chefs across the country. That gave Luttrell a crash course in the magic of pairing, where “both the wine and the food work together in your mouth to create an elevated experience.”

For recipes to pair with sparkling wine, Luttrell favors a few classics, such as a dish of her Citrus-Rosemary Marinated Olives.

“The saltiness and the brininess of the olives works really well with the effervescence of the sparkling wine,” she said. “And the citrus pairs really well with the wine’s flavor.”

In another classic pairing, Luttrell created a Crispy Potato Chip with Smoked Salmon, Creme Fraiche and Dill. You could use any ready-made potato chip, but it tastes much better if you fry your own potatoes.

“That dish has the saltiness of the salmon, and then the creamy, creme fraiche with a little tang,” she said. “It pairs really nicely with the crispness of the wine.”

But one of her most popular pairings is Fried Chicken Sliders with a Spiced Mayo and some Point Reyes Original Blue incorporated into the Cabbage Slaw.

“There are several components to it, but you could make the slaw and the spicy mayo a day ahead,” she said. “Chicken thighs are my favorite unsung hero.”

Served on a buttered and griddled slider bun or small, old-school hamburger bun, the sliders provide a bit of decadence to go with the sparkling wine.

“They’re popular because they are decadent,” she said. “People feel like they’re having something comforting with the fried chicken, but the freshness of the slaw lightens it up.”

Bruce Riezenman, chef/owner of Park Avenue Catering in Cotati, also is a fan of pairing cheese or fried foods with New Year’s Eve sparklers.

As appetizers, he suggested classic French cheese puffs called Gougeres made with Gruyere cheese.

Using the Meyer lemons of the season, he also likes to serve Shrimp & Apple Fritters finished with Curried Salt and Meyer Lemon.

“The lemon and the bubbles balance the fat from frying the fritter,” he said. “It’s a pretty classic combination from that perspective.”

If you’re looking for something simple and refreshing, he shared a bruschetta recipe that’s topped with avocado butter, radish and cucumber salad.

“Each bite offers the crunchy texture and peppery flavor of the radish salad, plus the creamy richness of the avocado butter,” he said. “Each sip is clean and refreshing, preparing you for your next bite.”