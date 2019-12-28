Try ‘Little Hill’s chicken’ at Penngrove Social Firemen’s dinner

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Penngrove Social Firemen will hold another in its great series of food fundraisers, the Italian Night Benefit Dinner. Along with pork scaloppini, raviolis, salads, bread and live accordion music from Tony Mustaro, the PSF chefs will also serve “Little Hill’s chicken.” For those unfamiliar with the Little Hill restaurant of Petaluma’s past, it became quite the topic of discussion when PSF member and Good Egg winner Lyndi Brown posted about it on the Petaluma Foodies Facebook page. Apparently, it was a town favorite, located at 108 Petaluma Blvd. N., next to Gale’s Central Club. Linda Harris shared an old photo from the Sonoma County Library archives (see below). Liberty Duck’s Jim Reichardt mentioned that his family celebrated many special occasions there. Clairette Clementino Wilson revealed that the recipes came from Al Steffenoni and Louie Clementino, and were kept in a “journal-like book.”

A busboy in the early 1970s, John Emery has some of the old recipes, apparently. Ray Soper of Penngrove also knows a few of them, and according to Lyndi Brown, passed the restaurant’s famous chicken recipe along to PSF’s cook Kim Hanson to add to the Italian Night menu. For those who want to try making it at home, you can contact Lyndi Brown through Facebook for the recipe. It’s a truly unique way to pay tribute to our history, for PSF to revive a recipe from a beloved bygone restaurant. Thank you Lyndi for always thinking of our community and doing so much to help keep our past alive in our present.

The no-host cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse (385 Woodward Ave.). This is a benefit to support PSF’s efforts around the community of Penngrove, which include maintaining both Penngrove Park and the clubhouse as well as both the summer Independence Day Parade and the winter lighted tractor parade. Having earned a reputation for great food, these PSF events sell out, so get your $25 tickets early at JavAmore Café (10101 Main St., Penngrove), or contact Kim Hanson (794-1516).

Eating events

With the holiday season winding down, many may find themselves recuperating after so many meals of fine wine and food, which means the food calendar is a bit light. Then again, the commercial crab season has finally opened, which launches the “Season of Petaluma Crab Feeds” (look to the accompanying article for all the details on those tasty fundraisers).

We do have one eating event set for New Year’s Eve, in addition to the special menus planned at various restaurants, including a crab feed at the William Tell House in Tomales and Seared’s NYE dinner, followed by live music by Choppin Broccoli. Seating is limited so reservation are required.

Yours truly will be pouring wine at the Petaluma Museum for the 10th anniversary gala concert from 6-8 p.m., sponsored by the Sky Hill Cultural Alliance. We will have reds from Kastania and a selection of local white wines, along with a selection of cheese, all included in the price of admissions. Always a great classical concert, this year’s selection will include Schumann, Bach and Brahms, performed by members of the San Francisco Symphony. They could choose to play wherever they want on New Year’s Eve, but love the intimate setting and great sound quality of our own Carnegie Hall of the west, the Historic Petaluma Library and Museum, where they have performed on New Year’s Eve for the past several years.