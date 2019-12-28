The best thing I ate in Petaluma in 2019

This past year has included some culinary highs, like the opening of The Bagel Mill and its chewy, New York-style bagels. There have also been some lows, like the loss of Twisted 2, one of Petaluma’s most popular date night spots. We asked Petaluma to look back at the year, and share their absolute favorite foods of 2019. From cool coffee drinks, to sumptuous burgers to sweet treats, there were plenty of memorable meals to be shared.

Bagel Mill

• Sourdough brownies

• Pecan sticky bun

Brasil BBQ

• Top sirloin (served with rice, beans, sweet plantain and grilled pineapple)

Brewsters

• Brisket

• Cheeseburger

• Brussel sprouts with pancetta and persimmons

• Roasted carrots

• Jambon: “Lovely ham from Thistle Meats, cured for a month then smoked and finally sliced thin, layers the plate and is covered by charred padrón peppers, kernels of sweet corn, arugula and Point Reyes Toma cheese. Spot on and a great counterbalance to the heavier dishes that populate much of the menu,” said Jeff Muchow.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

• Butcher burger

• Calabaza Relleno

• Mexican street corn got several votes.

• Piri Piri chicken tacos

• Tachos: “Who knew you could do magical things with tater tots?” asked Cheryl Townsend.

Café Zazzle

• Baja Norte (Caitlin Quinn recommends adding tofu).

Caffé Giostra

• Gorgonzola gnocchi

• Seafood risotto

Chili Joe’s

• Jalapeno coleslaw

Della Fattoria

• Stacy’s breakfast (mixed greens, citronette, avocado, three poached ranch eggs, bacon with a side of homemade hot sauce).

• Chocolate croissant

Fantasy Restaurant

• Duck chow mein

Gator’s Rustic Burger

• Rib eye steak

Gohan

• J Pop Nachos: “This appetizer has it all. The mouthfeel and flavor are a magical blend of spicy, crisp, salty, unctuous, sweet-tart and umami. There are two foods in life I refuse to share: raspberries from the farmers market ¬— and these,” said Katie Watts.

Incavo Wine

• Fondue

Pearl

• Fish stew. “Never in a million years would I have said that I would love a fish stew, but I knew it would be worth taking the chance, and it was,” said Marsha Calhoun.

• Persian meatballs (served with adassi rice, walnut and apricot stew, herbed yogurt, sunny-side egg).

• Lamb burger

• Turkish flatbread

Petaluma Coffee & Tea

• Eggnog latte: “Best coffee drink in my life,” said Chet Wood.

Petaluma People Services Café

• Beef Wellington

Pho Sonoma

• Garlic noodles

Ray’s Delicatessen and Tavern

• The Rachel sandwich

• Turkey avocado sandwich

Risibisi

• Wild boar gnocchi

Sarah’s Eats and Sweets

• Veggie Rueben sandwich

• Chicken noodle soup

Sax’s Joint

• Cinnamon rolls

Seared

• The halibut got several votes (it’s served with wild mushroom and lobster risotto, asparagus, delicata squash, fennel and winter citrus)

• Filet mignon skewers

Soban Korean Cuisine

• Bibimbap (rice topped with vegetables and a fried egg, served hot or cold)

Shuckery

• Mussels and Manillas (Salt Spring mussels, garlic, shallots, fennel, white wine, herbsaint and grilled bread)

Speakeasy

• Veggie burger

• Croque Madame

Stockhome

• Celery root gratin

• Pickled herring: “You have to understand that I am Baltic, and herring is my soul food. That plate spoke to me heart and taste buds,” said Saulius Germanas.

• Little gem salad

Trattoria Roma

• Lasagna

Water Street Bistro

• “A simple pleasure is Water Street Bistro’s rich and delicious asparagus parmesan quiche,” said JoAnn Freda.

Wild Goat

• Fog Lifter pizza (tomato sauce, mozzarella, Fontanini spicy Italian fennel sausage, pepperoni, Applewood bacon)

Wine or Lose Board Game Café

• Chicken and waffles got multiple votes

Whisper Sister

• Texas Malone cocktail (vodka, falernum, Lo-Fi gentian, grapefruit, lime and pink peppercorn.

4th and Sea

• Patty Melt

• Softie freeze cone