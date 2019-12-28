The ultimate guide to Petaluma’s crab feed season

Although several of Petaluma’s crab feed fundraisers have already come and gone, there are still well over a dozen 2020 Dungeness Crab Feeds still on the horizon. Although it seems impossible, rarely is there a ticket left unsold. With so many already on the brink of selling out, I recommend you pick you feed(s) and get tickets as soon as possible. If you end up unable to make it, these are great gifts to hand off to family or friends as nothing quite compares to a Petaluma crab feed for great food and community fun.

So here are Petaluma’s 2020 Dungeness Crab Feeds, presented in chronological order. Read closely, however, as several feeds have changed locations and dates this year. Most feeds have some sort of a social media presence, but if not, contact the listed parties for more information.

Friday, Jan. 10 - Nicasio Parlor #183 Native Sons of the Golden West, at Hermann Sons Hall. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. of cracked crab, pasta, salad, rolls and a cup of Cajun Gumbo, which you won’t find at any other feeds this year. Tickets are $50 in advance and $55 at the door, although reservations are required either way. Jan. 7 is the last day reserve. For tickets, call Larry Schork 486-6897, Dan Foppe 763-1736 or Kristofer Nelson 332-2376.

Saturday, Jan. 11 - Senhor Santo Cristo Society’s Portuguese Crab Feed, at Petaluma Holy Ghost/Portuguese Hall. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. This is one of the rare ones that offers both hot and cold crab, along with salad, pasta, garlic bread, wine and juice. Dancing with Carmencita starts up at 8 p.m. and goes until midnight. This is also one of the rare feeds with a kids’ price – 6-12 year olds are $25 with adults paying $55. For tickets, call Cindy Machado 762-8521.

Saturday, Jan. 18 - Bases Loaded West Coast, at 431 Payran St. This is Bases Loaded’s third crab feed fundraising but the first I have heard of them. Because their name may not be as familiar as the rest on this list, I asked for a bit more information from the organization. Jennifer Casper was kind enough to fill me in on this incredible organization that helps young female athletes follow their dreams. It is run by softball legend Sam Banister, who was born, raised and started her stellar softball career right here in Petaluma. She graduated from Petaluma High School in 2005 with two NCS Titles as well as All-Empire and All-League titles including the 2006 All Empire Athlete of the Year award for Sonoma County. Sam attended college at the University of Arizona where she earned a Pac 10 and two National Championships. She played under two-time gold medalist-coach, Mike Candrea and was a member of the All-Pac-10 team her senior year in college. She finished out her storied career playing for the Akron Racers of the National Pro Fastpitch professional league alongside Olympians Crystal Bustos, Jennie Finch and Jenny Topping. If that wasn’t enough, Sam then teamed up with husband Tommy Collaro, former player for the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies to offer year-round training for girls softball through their Bases Loaded West Coast facility, which is a one-stop shop for expert training in all things softball and baseball. This crab feed is its largest fundraiser and helps make play available to all the young ladies who are interested. As evidence of their hard work and dedication to their craft, BLWC has helped Petalumans India Smith (St. Mary’s College), Regan Lauscher (Cal Lutheran), Katie Machado (Idaho State) and Re Bles (Chico State) secure their recent college commitments. Tickets are $75 and include all-you-can-eat crab, plus a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, Super Bowl Squares and more. basesloadedwestcoast.net