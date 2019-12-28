The beer, and brewery events, of winter

It’s time to break into the winter beer stash. For the freshest seasonal craft beers, try these coveted winter treats available now on Petaluma tap handles.

The seasonally named 11 Pipers Piping, a Scottish wee heavy from the Bruery, Orange County, will make you want to sit by the fire to enjoy this thick, molasses- and dried fruit-ale with only a touch of hop bitterness. Don’t miss this limited winter release on tap at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey.

Brewster’s Miracle Bar pop up may be an irresistible explosion of holiday décor and the go-to place for Santa-themed cocktails, but for a simple effervescent winter beverage, try the Farmhouse Cider with raspberries, a perfectly balanced dry and sweet cider with subtle notes of fresh fruit.

On the farther side of the spectrum, Faction Brewing’s Blitzen 2019 imperial IPA is a refreshing dry-hop powerhouse, on tap at the Block Petaluma.

If you’re in the mood for the season’s malty beers, order the Coconut Merlin milk stout from Firestone Walker, a nutty candy bar of a beer delicately balanced with a medium body, also available on tap at the Block.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse is one of the few places to try a fresh Fort Point Brewing Manzanita smoked altbier on tap, a light-bodied and spicy amber ale that pairs perfectly with the restaurant’s pit beef tacos.

We may be far from the summer beer festival revelry, but winter brings tasting events to Sonoma County and beyond that just may keep your craft beer-loving heart warm until spring.

Sunday, Jan. 12, is NorCal Beer Geeks Beer Festival at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Our local beer club makes the post-holiday blues disappear with beer - and this is a perfect opportunity to meet local brewers in a low-key setting, and support veterans at the same time. Try unlimited samplings from over 20 craft brewers, including Old Caz, 3 Disciples, Seismic, Cooperage, Plow and Fogbelt; and barbecue plates from Comacho’s. We’re hoping the newly christened Parliament Brewing from Rohnert Park will also make an appearance so we can sample the owl-branded beers. The beer fest raises funds for Sonoma County Vet Connect. 1-4 p.m. with VIP entry at noon. ($15-$40, Eventbrite.com)

On Friday, Jan. 24, head to Art of Beer Invitational at McClellan Conference Center, Sacramento. Sacramento’s craft beer scene is still rising and growing fast. The Art of Beer Invitational is a good excuse to make a weekend out of it, and try culinary food and craft beer pairings from over 35 brewers on a Friday night. Proceeds benefit Make-a-Wish Foundation. (artofbeerinvitational.com, $55-$65).

Use the rest of your weekend to explore Sacramento’s beer scene at New Helvetia, FieldWork, Urban Roots and New Glory, and check out Drake’s beer garden, the Barn, along the river in West Sac. Or make a trip to two of our favorite beer cafes, Pangaea or LowBrau, to sample international beer specialties and perfectly paired culinary offerings. Pangaea Bier Cafe gets high marks for its Belgian and sour beer selections on tap, plus small craft regional offerings like Dunloe Brewing (Davis), and Chapman Crafted (Orange), paired with tasty Reuben and Cubano sandwiches, and street tacos. With Pangaea’s adjacent beer shop you can take away hard-to-find regional specialties like honey saison and ciders, Jester King Texas ales, Prairie artisan beers from Oklahoma, and dozens of International craft bottle selections. (pangaeabiercafe.com)