Petaluma’s Le Bistro chef Corey Basso heads to Seared

We have been regulars at Seared since they first opened back in 2013 but rarely make it past the happy hour menu, which is affordable, abundant with choices and full of excellent flavors.

Over the years we have also been both guests and hosts in the River Room, which is a great banquet room with its own private bar, small outdoor deck and view of the river. Whenever we are looking to book a special occasion dinner, Seared is always one of our top choices.

The food is what I would call “basic fancy” in that it is thoughtfully designed and excellently prepared, but steers clear of trendy buzzwords like “foam” and “deconstructed.”

The drinks are prime and the service is always spot on, from the newest member of the staff to the most veteran. Although Seared had a bit of a rocky start when it first opened, the owners quickly dialed things in and have since saved us all from the need to drive out of town for great steak and seafood dinners.

Another stellar Petaluma restaurant was Le Bistro, which closed in 2017. But as fate would have it, it had a bit of a resurrection at Seared last year. Le Bistro was run by chef Corey Basso, who for years whipped up a limited but incredible menu for the half-dozen tables of his tiny Petaluma Boulevard South eatery. After running his restaurant almost single handedly from his tiny kitchen, chef Basso decided to sell. Rumor had it that he was going to travel for a bit but after a while, nobody seemed to know where he went, yet everyone still reminisced about his excellent food.

The majority of Le Bistro’s guests had been going for years, and Basso knew most by name. Our family had been dining with him for so long that even though she insisted he call her by her first name, to the very end he always referred to my mother as Mrs. Porter because that is how he knew her when they first met. When it came time to celebrate my mother’s 70th birthday, Basso was nice enough to open on his days off so that our whole family could celebrate with her at her favorite restaurant. Fast forward to the spring of 2019 and fellow chef Caro Emery announced that she had found Basso – he was working in the kitchen at Seared. There was an immediate demand from his fans, many of whom had begun salivating over thoughts of his famous halibut. Knowing Seared’s chef/co-owner Joe O’Donnell through years of friendship with his father (McNear’s owner and Seared co-owner Kenny O’Donnell), I reached out to see if Joe O’Donnell would consider allowing Basso to offer a special menu for his fans.

A St. Vincent High and Cordon Bleu grad, chef O’Donnell knows great food. Much to his credit, he jumped at the opportunity, encouraged by the clamoring on social media for Basso’s Le Bistro menu. Chef Basso’s junior by at least a couple of decades, I give chef O’Donnell major kudos for listening to what Petalumans want, and for being willing to share the spotlight.

Then again, Joe’s father, Kenny, has helped tutor many Petaluma restaurant and bar owners over the years. The major piece of advice he always gives is that to succeed in Petaluma you have to listen to Petaluma. Petalumans are well traveled, have sophisticated palates and know what we want, so it never hurts to listen.