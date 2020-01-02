Street_Social opens at old Twisted 2 site in Petaluma

When I heard back in mid-November that a young, energetic couple was planning to take over the space recently vacated by Twisted 2, I had no idea just how fast they would get things up and running. By early December, construction seemed to be moving along at the small restaurant, located in the breezeway of the Lan Mart Building, just past Marisa’s Fantasia and Christmas Fantasia, before heading up the stairs to Brixx.

On Dec. 28, Street_Social’s owners Marjorie Pier and Jevon Martin hosted a soft opening, which we were lucky to attend. The new eatery opened fully on Jan. 1, with a regular dinner menu Wednesday through Saturday. They will also offer wine and small bites for lunch, but have yet to select regular days for early meals. The husband-and-wife team also plans to hold special dinners open to the public as well as private banquets.

The space is clean and fresh, but due to its small size, still exudes a warm and social feel, which the owners hope to cultivate. And as a nice nod to the former tenant, Street_Social will still offer Rack & Riddle Brut from up the coast, which was how Dick Warner started off every meal at his Twisted 2.

The rest of the wine list is eclectic and exciting, with bottles from all over Europe, plus a few from California, of course. As for beer, they carry my local favorite – Trumer Pils out of Berkeley.

With local names like Liberty Duck, Devil’s Gulch, Della Fattoria and Anna’s Seafood gracing the menu, farm-to-table is a given at this charming new bistro, where Martin will lead the kitchen.

First up, we sampled the beet tartar, which was an innovative dish that mixed the sweetness of beets with the tartness of capers. Next was the picturesque ahi crudo, with blood orange, blistered serrano chile nigella, followed by house-made ricotta and grilled Della bread. All were fresh and clean tasting, but it was our fourth small bite that most excited my taste buds. The “KFD” Po’ Boy is a small Liberty Duck sandwich with “tater chips” and pickles. It reminded me of an excellent banh mi, only with my favorite protein, duck, instead of my second favorite, pork.

For our main dishes we went with the glazed lamb belly with celery root puree and Brussels sprouts, topped with pomegranate. We also tried one of the best steak dishes we have ever had. The grilled petit tender, with roasted sunchokes and chimichurri sauce, was perfectly tender and tasty. And unlike when we normally run into chimichurri sauce, this one was understated and complimentary instead of overpowering. We finished up with a simple yet decadent vanilla bourbon crème brulee.

Our bill, with several drinks, came in at a little over $100, which in our eyes was a bargain considering the great flavors, excellent service and Street_Socials’ sourcing of prime local ingredients. With a great “snacks and smalls” menu, where all items are priced under $12, I can see us visiting for both fancy dinners and a light meal and a glass of wine on any old normal day of the week.

You heard it here first – Petaluma’s first new restaurant of 2020 is Street_Social, which has positioned themselves to be a premier player in the downtown dining scene. Once they settle into a regular schedule and have gotten their feet steady under them, you can expect a more in-depth preview. Although if the opening night was any indication, I am guessing these pros will be rock solid in no time at all. At that point I will be able to delve more into the owners culinary backgrounds and food sourcing, which appears impressive already, and how they hope to integrate into Petaluma food scene.