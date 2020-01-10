Pete Murphy was known for his trick shot and butcher shop, P.L. Murphy Palace Market

Pete Murphy was one of the best shots in town at the turn of the 20th century. He earned dozens of awards, not to mention hundreds of dollars, winning shooting contests all over California as a captain of the Petaluma Gun Club. From the rooftops of downtown businesses, he would shoot pigeons that landed on the city’s bell tower, back when things like that were allowed.

“Pete Murphy is quite a trick shot,” it read in the March 1, 1909 edition of the Argus-Courier. “Yesterday, between two events, he gave an exhibition shoot. He first killed two birds with his gun inverted and held over his head. He then stood on his head, and from that position, killed two more birds, hitting them with both barrels.”

It was no surprise such a prolific hunter would run one of the town’s largest butcher shops, P.L. Murphy’s Palace Market on Main Street, where the Lan Mart building sits today. It was the first place to offer “spring milk lambs” most seasons, and where much of Petaluma bought Christmas hams and Thanksgiving turkeys. Kids who visited the shop often got a free hotdog.

Murphy was known as one of Petaluma’s most colorful of characters, with the costumes to match. He occasionally wore a tuxedo behind the counter of his butcher shop. But it was his Abraham Lincoln-style stovepipe hat for which he is most fondly remembered.

Personally, he was known for keeping pet raccoons in his house, one of which was poisoned by a neighbor. During WWI, he installed a flag pole and invited local school children to come raise the American flag. He earned the nickname “The Irish prince of Petaluma.”

Murphy eventually sold the Palace Market to W.G. Turney, but it would always be known for its larger than life founder.