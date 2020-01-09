Subscribe

Contest winner will ‘Eat free for a year’

HOUSTON PORTER
January 9, 2020, 8:57AM

Butcher Crown Roadhouse is kicking off its “Eat free for a year” contest. The contest is open to everyone 18 years or older, no purchase necessary. You just have to fill out a form, and I’d recommend sticking around for some great food.

The Bodega Avenue restaurant has earned such recent accolades as “Best Hidden Gem” by both the Santa Rosa Press Democrat and SF Gate as well as gracing every local “best thing I ate in 2019” list.

The contest will run through closing time on Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be picked at random out of my black cowboy hat and will be announced in my column on Jan. 30. The winner will receive one free dine-in food item per week for 52 weeks. No take-outs or delivery and the prize does not roll over from week to week (so one week’s missed item will not roll into the next week).

I also highly recommend signing up for their email list because owner Pete Schnell tells me he may run a concurrent Instagram contest for those posting photos of Butcher Crown’s delicious and photogenic food. www.butchercrown.com.

Butcher Crown has also announced extended hours Thursday through Sunday. They will now be open from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Finally, I must also mention that Fort Point’s Manzanita beer is back on tap at Butcher Crown. Of all the beers we drink, this is not just one of the most unique, including smoked manzanita wood in the brewing process, but is also one of the best food-pairing beers we’ve found. When we see Manzanita on tap, we are guaranteed to order it and even if Butcher Crown’s food didn’t already draw us in, we’d likely visit just to have freshly tapped pints of Fort Point’s Manzanita.

We recently stumbled across a beautiful Saturday afternoon that was warm and sunny enough for us to enjoy our meal of tacos (the beef is unreal), burgers, street corn and pints of Manzanita on the back patio, which was a nice break from the rainy weather.

Crab feeds

How could I have forgotten to include the Novato Horseman Crab Feed in our 2020 Crab Feed Guide when it was the very first crab feed I ever attended, several decades ago?

On Saturday, Feb. 15 at the their facility at 600 Bugeia Lane, where it turns into Bahia Drive, they will offer two seatings, with early doors opening at 4 p.m. with a prompt supper service at 4:30 p.m., followed by the late seating at 7 p.m. with dinner service at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50, are only available in advance and can be purchased by calling Amy Hutchinson at (415) 517-3907.

Another late add to the list is the Fisherman’s Marketing Association of Bodega Bay crab feed, Saturday, March 14 from 4-7 p.m. This is their fourth annual feed with proceeds going to support local Bodega Bay Fishermen. But don’t get confused between Bodega Bay and the actual town of Bodega, where this one is being held at McCaughey Hall (17184 Bodega Hwy., Bodega), which is the volunteer fire department, right next to the Casino restaurant and bar.

This is also one of the only feeds where you will eat both marinated and plain locally caught cracked Dungees. Tickets are $60 at Eventbrite.com.

Other immediately impending crab feeds include the Native Sons of the Golden West, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall for $55 at the door, but check ahead of time as tickets often sell out. Larry Schork 486-6897, Dan Foppe 763-1736 or Kristofer Nelson 332-2376.

Saturday night is the Senhor Santo Cristo Society’s feed at Petaluma Holy Ghost/Portuguese Hall at. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with dancing until midnight. This is one of the only other feeds that offers both hot marinated and cold crab. $55. Cindy Machado 762-8521.

Next weekend is Bases Loaded West Coast’s feed on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 431 Payran St. Tickets are $75 at basesloadedwestcoast.net. Also on Saturday, Jan. 18 is the Petaluma 7-11 Lions Club feed at the Petaluma Veterans Hall at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 at brownpapertickets.com or call Ron Hammer (763-0564) or John Clithero (765-1245.)

Restaurant news

The Westway Sonoma is not a restaurant, per say, however they have been popping up every other Saturday at HenHouse Brewery. Although an odd couple to see on a menu, their fried chicken is one of our favorites in the area and their poke bowl is seriously good too. Spotted at HenHouse last weekend, you can expect to next dine on their delights Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1:30 p.m. until after dark, or whenever they sell out.

Although not yet reflected on their website, a diner reported to Petaluma Foodies on Facebook that the Shuckery is no longer serving lunch on the weekend. This, of course, led to a plethora of seafood fans piping in that the Shuckery is their absolute favorite seafood spot and that there isn’t a bad item on the menu.

Taylor Lane Coffee has closed their Petaluma shop, which was located next to Whole Foods. The company is looking to re-focus on their main Sebastopol location as well as allocate more energy to the wholesale and online market. The company was originally called Taylor Maid Farms, which helps explain why I could never get their name correct after they changed to Taylor Lane when scooped up by a Healdsburg venture capital firm in 2016.

In case you don’t remember the name Patio Group, that’s the San Diego based corporation that came into Petaluma, bought the old Tuttle Drugs building and then opened Chicken Pharm restaurant. Even after closing their doors, the Patio Group retained ownership of the building, were the restaurant space has sat vacant ever since. As announced early last year, Healdsburg’s Duke’s Spirited Cocktails has been interested in the space and has been keeping me updated, which to date has been mostly just a wait and see.

Recently, I came across an article regarding the Patio Group’s founder Gina Champion-Cain being under investigation for defrauding roughly 50 investors out of $300 million dollars in a restaurant-based scheme. In early September, the Securities and Exchange Commission obtained court approval to freeze parent company ANI Development LLC’s assets. Still the owners of the building, this could help explain why it has been difficult for Duke’s to get into the space.

