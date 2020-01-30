The Butcher Crown food for a year winner is ...

A few weeks back Chef Pete Schnell let me know about a killer eat-for-a-year-for-free contest he was running at his Butcher Crown Roadhouse out Bodega Avenue at the corner of Eastman Lane. It sounded like a great idea and I was all ready to head out for one of his great burgers and beers and to enter my name too when he followed up by asking if I would do them the honor of picking the winning ticket out of my cowboy hat at the conclusion of the contest.

Not wanting there to appear as if there were any impropriety had I won, I chose not to enter so that I could be part of the drawing team.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, we were all set to pick the winning ticket out of my hat, only there were so many entries that there was no way for me to mix them up. Once we switched them out to a large mixing bowl we were all set to award one lucky winner with a free food item once a week for an entire year.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse just passed their first anniversary and has been receiving accolades all along the way. Due in large part to our area’s staff shortage, Butcher Crown got off to a slow start but quickly gained momentum, helped in large part by Pete’s BBQ and cooking skills, coupled with a desire to bring more Caribbean and other central and south American flavors to the table.

On any given day, diners will find at least a few dishes that they may never have heard of before, but each and every one turns out to be delicious and well made. Over the past few months we have dined and enjoyed Butcher Crown regularly.

Recent favorites for us have been the Mexican Street Corn, “Legit” burgers, Po’ Boys and the Taco Trio. And it should go without saying, but with Mariposa Ice Creamery on the dessert menu, we always tuck into a bowl or two before calling it a night.

The Mexican Street corn is topped with “Vaquero” sauce, grated cotija cheese and a chile-lime dust. This is our go-to, must-have appetizer whenever we visit Butcher Crown. Another popular app that we have been hearing about is the Smoked Sockeye Salmon & Artichoke Empanada.

For dinner, we always get a burger plus some other main dishes, depending on how many of us are in attendance. They call their burgers “Legit” and they truly are. The paddies are a custom blend of brisket and chuck and are perfectly held in a toasted Portuguese bun. Toppings range from a combo of cheeses, to bacon and BBQ sauce, to our two favorites, which are the Dusty Baker (bacon, Point Reyes blue cheese and buffalo sauce) and the Pancho & Lefty (chorizo, jalapenos, pickled onions and goat cheese.)

The Po’ Boys come in a variety of flavors, including roast beef, deep-fried shrimp, pulled pork, slow-smoked Cuban mojo pork, smoked and shredded short ribs and smoked Jamaican jerk pork loin and are all excellently seasoned with toppings from pickled daikon to carrots to red onions, plus appropriately paired sauces.

When it comes to tacos, Butcher Crown has three of our favorites. One is Cuban mojo marinated pork, one is piri-piri chicken (which is of Portuguese and African heritage) and one is the best smoked and shredded pit beef around. Although the menu states each order is for two tacos, the friendly staff is always willing to let us mix and match and add on an odd number if we ask.