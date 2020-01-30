Subscribe

The Butcher Crown food for a year winner is ...

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
January 30, 2020, 3:07PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A few weeks back Chef Pete Schnell let me know about a killer eat-for-a-year-for-free contest he was running at his Butcher Crown Roadhouse out Bodega Avenue at the corner of Eastman Lane. It sounded like a great idea and I was all ready to head out for one of his great burgers and beers and to enter my name too when he followed up by asking if I would do them the honor of picking the winning ticket out of my cowboy hat at the conclusion of the contest.

Not wanting there to appear as if there were any impropriety had I won, I chose not to enter so that I could be part of the drawing team.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, we were all set to pick the winning ticket out of my hat, only there were so many entries that there was no way for me to mix them up. Once we switched them out to a large mixing bowl we were all set to award one lucky winner with a free food item once a week for an entire year.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse just passed their first anniversary and has been receiving accolades all along the way. Due in large part to our area’s staff shortage, Butcher Crown got off to a slow start but quickly gained momentum, helped in large part by Pete’s BBQ and cooking skills, coupled with a desire to bring more Caribbean and other central and south American flavors to the table.

On any given day, diners will find at least a few dishes that they may never have heard of before, but each and every one turns out to be delicious and well made. Over the past few months we have dined and enjoyed Butcher Crown regularly.

Recent favorites for us have been the Mexican Street Corn, “Legit” burgers, Po’ Boys and the Taco Trio. And it should go without saying, but with Mariposa Ice Creamery on the dessert menu, we always tuck into a bowl or two before calling it a night.

The Mexican Street corn is topped with “Vaquero” sauce, grated cotija cheese and a chile-lime dust. This is our go-to, must-have appetizer whenever we visit Butcher Crown. Another popular app that we have been hearing about is the Smoked Sockeye Salmon & Artichoke Empanada.

For dinner, we always get a burger plus some other main dishes, depending on how many of us are in attendance. They call their burgers “Legit” and they truly are. The paddies are a custom blend of brisket and chuck and are perfectly held in a toasted Portuguese bun. Toppings range from a combo of cheeses, to bacon and BBQ sauce, to our two favorites, which are the Dusty Baker (bacon, Point Reyes blue cheese and buffalo sauce) and the Pancho & Lefty (chorizo, jalapenos, pickled onions and goat cheese.)

The Po’ Boys come in a variety of flavors, including roast beef, deep-fried shrimp, pulled pork, slow-smoked Cuban mojo pork, smoked and shredded short ribs and smoked Jamaican jerk pork loin and are all excellently seasoned with toppings from pickled daikon to carrots to red onions, plus appropriately paired sauces.

When it comes to tacos, Butcher Crown has three of our favorites. One is Cuban mojo marinated pork, one is piri-piri chicken (which is of Portuguese and African heritage) and one is the best smoked and shredded pit beef around. Although the menu states each order is for two tacos, the friendly staff is always willing to let us mix and match and add on an odd number if we ask.

Something we have not yet tried but have been hearing rave reviews for is an item I am now seeing pop up on Super Bowl party snack lists. Totchos are a nacho made with tater tots instead of chips. Pete’s come with names like Blue Buffalo (piri-piri chicken with buffalo sauce), Dirty South (mojo pulled pork and pickled onions), Uptown (shredded short ribs and savory brown gravy) and Wu-Tang (Jamaican jerk pork loin and sesame ginger peanut sauce) and he tells me he can barely keep enough ingredients to keep them through an entire lunch and dinner service.

Keep in mind that much of Pete’s menu revolves around smoked and slow-cooked meats, which cannot simply be whipped up when more are needed. Thankfully, when one item is sold out, there are plenty more great options to choose from.

With the menu being seasonal, we have missed, but are looking forward to the return in the spring and summer of Pete’s piri-piri chicken plate and the appetizer of shishito peppers which we really enjoyed last season the back patio.

The beers list is a nicely rounded selection of both hoppy and malty choices, with a couple of rotating taps. The beers that keeps us coming back are Fort Point’s KSA (Kolsch) in the summer and Manzanita (smoked altbier) in the winter. In fact, both are two of the best food-pairing beers we have found.

Delicious on their own, but with food they enhance instead of override the wonderful flavors that the Butcher Crown kitchen is turning out. In fact, I find Manzanita to be such a great food-pairing beer that I have been known to have just that and a bowl of ice cream for dinner, especially when it is from Mariposa, which Pete stocks in several flavors. And speaking volumes to Fort Point’s reputation, they and HenHouse collaborate regularly on a Double IPA, which Butcher Crown always taps into when available.

Back to the contest, we mixed up the bowl of tickets and picked the winner. The name was Mary Freeman, who I immediately emailed. She responded within moments and was thrilled to win, but informed me she lived in Pasadena and only visits Petaluma a couple of times a year. They were dining with friends Pam and Jim Granger, at Butcher Crown last week and really enjoyed the experience, including getting to enter this contest. She also told me she really enjoyed the fabulous beer selection. She requested that we transfer the prize to the Grangers, so I reached out to Pete, already knowing what he would say.

You might think that a restaurant owner would jump at the idea of a winner like Mary, knowing that it would cost him very little in food over the next year, what with her living in SoCal. However, Pete was more than happy to let one of the Grangers have the price, which Pam gratefully accepted.

The Grangers claim to be relative newcomers to Petaluma, but moved here from Huntington Beach in 1992 so are clearly Petalumans by now. They are technically retired although still volunteer around town. Pam outed Jim by revealing that although one of his retirement goals was to improve his golf game, he has instead perfected his lawn mowing, car washing and grocery shopping skills. The Grangers also spend time volunteering for the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society and the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pam and Jim live on the west side and have enjoyed the opportunity to try the various restaurants that have been in Butcher Crown’s location, which is on the route to a friend’s house off Eastman Lane. They first read about Butcher Crown in the Argus-Courier last year but it was their daughter’s first visit last month that piqued their interest.

“She extolled the virtues of the food and pleasant staff,” says Pam. “And she appreciated the games, which kept the kids busy.” Last week the Grangers were finally able to stop in with their visiting friends the Freemans. “We were eager to use their visit as an excuse to try a restaurant outside of the downtown area,” Pam told me.

With such a wide array of great food and beer choices, they had a hard time making a decision.

“Each of us tried a different entry including the Dr. John shrimp po boy, Bahn Scott, Veggie deluxe, and Dusty Baker. We shared an order of the salmon-artichoke empanadas,” Pam says. When asked for her favorite, she said, “Because it was our first visit, there are many other items (and beers) to try before we choose a favorite, but loved everything we have tried so far.”

The Grangers also found out about the Butcher Crown contest in the Argus-Courier and are thankful they did as they will now enjoy a free meal each week for the next year because of it.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine