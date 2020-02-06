Sonoma County well represented at 2020 Bay Area Cider Week

Add everything to a shaker tin except for cider and the orange peel. Shake vigorously with ice for 5 seconds. Strain into a large rocks glass. Peel the orange over the glass and rub the peel around the rim before placing in the drink. Top the glass with cider.

SF Beer Week will blanket the area with beer events in February, but fruit lovers also had a chance to indulge when Bay Area Cider Week was celebrated throughout the region last week. With Sebastopol and Sonoma County’s historic foothold in the apple industry, it’s no wonder Cider Week extended from Santa Cruz all the way into Healdsburg, bringing cider festivities, tap takeovers, cider games and classes for cider fans and cidermakers from all over the world.

Next year, mark your calendars well in advance for the 2021 Bay Area Cider Week at the end of January for Sebastopol orchard tours, meet-and-greets with cidermakers, cheese and cider pairings, and taprooms with cider-forward cocktails and libations. Get more details at bayareaciderweek.com.

The American Cider Association’s CiderCon, a summit of tasting, learning and growing the cider industry, finished out Cider Week in downtown Oakland. This three-day event invited cidermakers, apple growers and industry traders to network and learn in one of the biggest cider producing regions in the world. The summit featured apple farming techniques, marketing, legal compliance and new flavor developments for members of the cider industry.

We went to CiderCon to support our Sonoma County cider producers Ethic (Petaluma), Golden State (Sebastopol), Horse and Plow (Sebastopol), Tilted Shed (Windsor), Dutton Estate (Santa Rosa), and Leaky Barrel (Santa Rosa). We enjoyed discovering cider makers from the East Coast, Northwest, as well as Spain and the UK.

With Sonoma County’s tight-knit agriculture and craft community, it didn’t take us long to run into another Petaluman in this diverse crowd. Sharon Gowan, owner of Gowan Heirloom Ciders in Boonville (Mendocino County), and long-time American Cider Association member, graduated from Petaluma High School in 1981 (her maiden name is Moreda). Sharon fondly remembers her PHS classmates, and her 4-H days in Petaluma. She met her future husband, Don Gowan, owner of the Boonville family of orchards and cider producers, when the two attended Cal Poly together.

Sharon made a welcoming and wonderful ambassador for the cider industry, providing us with information on her family’s 800 varieties of apples, including old-world heirloom varieties like the Sierra Beauty, grown by the Gowan family since 1906. We enjoyed Gowan’s 1876 Heirloom, Gravenstein, MacIntosh and latest spiced apple ciders during the trade show tasting. These ciders tend to have a drier, brut quality, with the Gravenstein variety weighing in higher on the sweetness scale.

Gowan’s Heirloom Ciders, along with Petaluma’s Ethic Ciders, Leaky Barrel, Dutton Estates and Golden State Ciders are available at Wilibees and Petaluma Market.