HenHouse the Roost features beers and small bites at SF Beer Week

It may be a little further afield, but Petaluma favorite, HenHouse beer paired with world class and contemporary cuisine is enough to get us to cross the Golden Gate Bridge. Check out this year’s HenHouse — The Roost events in San Francisco, featuring menus balanced with hops and barley to excite every beer lover’s palate, hosted at Picnic (493 3rd St.).

The program, billed as “An Imaginary Restaurant from HenHouse Brewing and the Pleasure Principle,” spans six days of diverse tastings:

Saturday, Feb. 8 — Christina Alexis shares North African and Spanish cuisine.

Sunday, Feb. 9 — Priya Gaiha cooks European/Indian fusion.

Monday, Feb. 10 — Maurice Dissels of Oyo Pleasanton serves Carribean and South American cuisine.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Tony Ortiz of Nyum Bai pairs Campesino Style Mexican cuisine.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Anna Voloshyna of Viva La Food features Traditional Georgian cuisine.

Thursday, Feb. 13 — Redwood Hill of Colors by Roc United creates Afro-Futurist Mid-Southern cuisine.

Petaluma native Sayre Piotrkowski (HenHouse’s sales manager and a beer cicerone) helped create the second annual beer happy hour and food bite festival. The Roost brings together HenHouse beers like Oyster Stout, farmhouse ales, and IPAs with fresh and well-crafted bites.

A sample from Wednesday’s Georgian cuisine night has our tastebuds piqued with old-world mushrooms cooked slowly in cream, flavored with fresh tarragon and Georgian spices paired with HenHouse farmhouse-style saison with spices. Then there is Thursday’s black cod ceviche paired with HenHouse Oyster Stout.

Each dinner will be limited to 25 seats with cicerones on hand to help with the sensory beer experience. Advance tickets ($69) are required at EventBrite.com (search HenHouse Roost).

Besides the Roost, HenHouse offers a few big beer releases during SF Beer Week. Big Chicken, HenHouse’s notably peachy Double IPA, makes its way to the HenHouse taprooms Feb. 6 through Feb. 8. We also love to sample it locally at Taps (54 Washington St.).

HenHouse also collaborates with Fort Point Brewing Company (San Francisco) on the annual release of Selektor III on Feb. 13 at the Santa Rosa taproom. The Selektor features single-variety hops grown in Yakima Valley, Washington, hand-picked for these brewers and this IPA release. Last year’s Selektor II was a wonderful blend of watermelon and strawberry hops from the proprietary Northwest hop farm. We’re hoping this year’s release is equally fruit-forward and balanced.

We’re also excited for HenHouse’s Juiced Boysenberry Gose release at the Petaluma Palace of Barrels on Feb. 12. Gose is often considered a historic beer category, made light with low alcohol (4.5% ABV), it is highly effervescent, and has a refreshingly salty bite. The kettle-soured Juiced Boysenberry is available for a limited time at HenHouse’s Palace of Barrels, 1333 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Henhousebrewing.com.