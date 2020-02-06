Where to find Pliny the Younger in Petaluma

It’s once again time to line up for Pliny this weekend.

This Friday, Feb. 7, marks the 16th annual release of Russian River Brewing Company’s Pliny the Younger imperial IPA. Visitors are limited to three servings in a three-hour window at the downtown Santa Rosa (725 4th St.) or Windsor (700 Mitchell Lane) brewery locations (check other rules for imbibing the high demand IPA at russianriverbrewing.com/pliny-the-younger-release).

Thankfully, fans can sample Pliny without leaving our zip code. In Petaluma, Central Market (42 Petaluma Blvd. N.), Ernie’s Tim Bar (5100 Lakeville Highway) and McNear’s Saloon (23 Petaluma Blvd. N.) will have a limited supply of Pliny the Younger until the beer runs out.

It’s a good idea to plan your tasting tour when the keg is tapped as last year’s Pliny did not last long in Petaluma. McNear’s Saloon and Ernie’s sold out of their shares within hours. Perhaps beer fans can take a day Friday off to start a Pliny crawl, and hit all three Petaluma taps in a fell swoop. At 10.25% alcohol by volume, you should plan to get a ride home after tasting Pliny, however.

This year brings a big change to Russian River Brewing, as Pliny the Younger is now portable. Russian River Brewing Company announced the first ever Pliny bottles to meet the needs of the growing fan base that travel from far and wide for a taste of the hoppy nectar. Pliny bottles are only available only at the Santa Rosa or Windsor taprooms (and not in the gift shop). Fans can now enjoy a few Pliny’s on tap, and take a few Pliny’s home to share - a welcome treat after waiting hours in line at the taproom. Pliny the Younger bottles will feature a blue-grey and white label, and only a limited number are available each day.

For those who need a refresher, Pliny the Younger was the nephew of philosopher Pliny the Elder. The nephew may have enjoyed beer some 2000 years ago during his lifetime, when he wrote about the Elder’s death during the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius. Pliny the Elder (the beer) is a double IPA, with a distinctive red and green label, available in bottles at Petaluma Market, Wilibees and Charley’s for about $5. Pliny the Younger is a triple IPA, available in limited quantities at the Russian River Brewing Company’s taprooms during February each year, and a few select taps in the Bay Area, until the beer runs out.