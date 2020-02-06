Petaluma restaurants plan Valentine’s Day menus

Valentine’s Day dinner is one of those holidays where I am torn between braving the crowds on one of the busiest dining out nights of the year, or ordering take-out and cozying up at home for the evening. Adding to this year’s dilemma is that Valentine’s Day is on a Friday, which is already a busy night in Petaluma, so if you plan to dine out, make reservations early. Like today.

Additionally, Valentine’s Day dinner seems to be one of those special menu meals that rarely make it to a restaurant’s website or social media pages. This is where the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook really comes to use. The question was posed a couple of times and this is what we found.

For those with Friday off, I highly recommend checking out Estero Café’s Valentine’s Day specials. The full menu hasn’t been created, but if you have dined at Estero Café before, you know that it really doesn’t matter what it is, the food is great. Ripe for the season, the special that has caught my eye is the freshly picked Dungeness crab benedict. Estero Café is one of the small handful of awesome places to dine in Valley Ford, which in case you forgot, is less than 20 miles west of Petaluma and a beautiful drive at that. Estero Café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. On a side note, if you around Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square and feeling hungry, you will soon be able to check out Estero’s second restaurant location, called Americana, located at 205 5th St., offering farm-to-table cuisine. “Like” the Facebook page “Americana Restaurant” (the one in Santa Rosa, not Seattle) for updates.

For take-out, I highly recommend War Wagon BBQ’s steak and lobster Valentine’s dinner for two. Don’t be scared off by the “BBQ” moniker; these folks know how to grill up just about anything, not just classic barbecue. My favorite memory about War Wagon is when they catered the Independence Day dinner at the Petaluma Yacht Club last year. We hadn’t expected much for the few vegetarians in our group, but they all reported back how much loved War Wagon’s cooking. That’s a great example of just how good they are. Valentine’s dinner will include two 6-ounce filet mignons, two 3-4-ounce lobster tails, two sides of rainbow potato vegetable medley and four chocolate covered strawberries for dessert. At $100 per couple, this is a screaming deal, especially once you taste how good the food is. Because they want to serve everything super fresh, pick-up reservations will be set by time so you’ll head home with piping hot food. Just add your own candles and bubbly and you are set. For “reservations” call/text 951-271-6046 or email warwagonbbq@gmail.com. The deadline for ordering is Wednesday, Feb. 12, at midnight, so even if you planned to dine out, but find out your favorites are all booked up, War Wagon has you covered. Order pick-up is Friday, Feb. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Maselli & Sons north parking lot (519 Lakeville St.). And a huge congrats to the War Wagon family and Vanessa and Luke Maselli in particular, who are expecting their first baby later this year. Vanessa posted a great video from their baby reveal party, of her and Luke cutting into an incredible beehive cake (“what will it bee?”) made by Madi Mauk, who lives in Petaluma and works at SusieCakes Bakery on Chestnut in San Francisco. The blue layering inside the cake means it’s a boy, which seems to be a pattern with those Masellis.