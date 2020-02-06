Subscribe

Petaluma restaurants plan Valentine's Day menus

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
February 6, 2020, 8:49AM
Valentine’s Day dinner is one of those holidays where I am torn between braving the crowds on one of the busiest dining out nights of the year, or ordering take-out and cozying up at home for the evening. Adding to this year’s dilemma is that Valentine’s Day is on a Friday, which is already a busy night in Petaluma, so if you plan to dine out, make reservations early. Like today.

Additionally, Valentine’s Day dinner seems to be one of those special menu meals that rarely make it to a restaurant’s website or social media pages. This is where the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook really comes to use. The question was posed a couple of times and this is what we found.

For those with Friday off, I highly recommend checking out Estero Café’s Valentine’s Day specials. The full menu hasn’t been created, but if you have dined at Estero Café before, you know that it really doesn’t matter what it is, the food is great. Ripe for the season, the special that has caught my eye is the freshly picked Dungeness crab benedict. Estero Café is one of the small handful of awesome places to dine in Valley Ford, which in case you forgot, is less than 20 miles west of Petaluma and a beautiful drive at that. Estero Café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. On a side note, if you around Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square and feeling hungry, you will soon be able to check out Estero’s second restaurant location, called Americana, located at 205 5th St., offering farm-to-table cuisine. “Like” the Facebook page “Americana Restaurant” (the one in Santa Rosa, not Seattle) for updates.

For take-out, I highly recommend War Wagon BBQ’s steak and lobster Valentine’s dinner for two. Don’t be scared off by the “BBQ” moniker; these folks know how to grill up just about anything, not just classic barbecue. My favorite memory about War Wagon is when they catered the Independence Day dinner at the Petaluma Yacht Club last year. We hadn’t expected much for the few vegetarians in our group, but they all reported back how much loved War Wagon’s cooking. That’s a great example of just how good they are. Valentine’s dinner will include two 6-ounce filet mignons, two 3-4-ounce lobster tails, two sides of rainbow potato vegetable medley and four chocolate covered strawberries for dessert. At $100 per couple, this is a screaming deal, especially once you taste how good the food is. Because they want to serve everything super fresh, pick-up reservations will be set by time so you’ll head home with piping hot food. Just add your own candles and bubbly and you are set. For “reservations” call/text 951-271-6046 or email warwagonbbq@gmail.com. The deadline for ordering is Wednesday, Feb. 12, at midnight, so even if you planned to dine out, but find out your favorites are all booked up, War Wagon has you covered. Order pick-up is Friday, Feb. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Maselli & Sons north parking lot (519 Lakeville St.). And a huge congrats to the War Wagon family and Vanessa and Luke Maselli in particular, who are expecting their first baby later this year. Vanessa posted a great video from their baby reveal party, of her and Luke cutting into an incredible beehive cake (“what will it bee?”) made by Madi Mauk, who lives in Petaluma and works at SusieCakes Bakery on Chestnut in San Francisco. The blue layering inside the cake means it’s a boy, which seems to be a pattern with those Masellis.

For dinner and a show, the Shuckery and Hotel Petaluma will offer a three-course dinner plus a comedy show with two pairs of comedy couples. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 in HP’s grand ballroom with dinner prepared by the Shuckery’s own chef Stephane Saint Louise, who was formerly the chef de cuisine at Della Fattoria. Following dinner, comedian couples Erin Dewey Lennox and Billy Wayne Davis, and Francesca Fiorentini and Matt Lieb will tickle your funny bone. Book at hotelpetaluma.com.

Due to limited seating, if you want to dine at Petaluma’s newest romantic restaurant, you really do need to visit Street_Social’s website (streetsocial.social – not .com) right now to make reservations, before even moving on to the rest of this column. As of Tuesday, there were only a couple of timeslots open for couple’s tables.

Wild Goat Bistro always offers a killer Valentine’s Day dinner menu complete with saucy names, and this year is no exception. The prix fixe price of $60 per person includes a plethora of incredible “foreplay” choices such as lobster bisque, roasted red pepper soup, roasted beet Napoleon and smoke salmon terrine. Then there’s the “hot and wild” house-made fettucine, wild Alaskan salmon, pork osso bucco and hanger steak, finished out with the “irresistible” of salted caramel bodino, flourless chocolate and raspberry torte or toasted s’mores tart. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and reservations are recommended in advance as this one sells out every year. Reserve by calling 658-1156.

Other restaurants that were mentioned, but may not yet have a special menu posted, included Rosen’s 256 North, which is big enough accommodate just about any last minute reservation; Seared, which always offers unique menus for special events; and Central Market, which is known for its daily specials. I hear rumor that Tolay, at the Sheraton Hotel, often does a special dinner that night, too.

For those who might enjoy a bit of baking with their Valentine, Whipped Desserts added a “Valentine Themed Cookie Class” on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Club Valor 47 (431 Payran St.). This is a beginner-level class so you can even bring the kids (ages 10 and up are welcome but must be accompanied by a ticketed adult). Participants “will learn about icing consistency and explore basic piping techniques using tip-less piping bags. We will learn decorating methods such as flooding and wet on wet technique,” according to the website. Guests will decorate six cookies to take home. Reservations are $45 for adults and $38 for kids ages 10-15. For those not familiar with Whipped Desserts, along with baking classes, the business also offers custom cookies, cupcakes, brownies, bars and squares for every occasion. Make class reservations online at whippeddesserts.com.

