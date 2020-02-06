February events, Mariposa ice cream sale and more Petaluma food news
I mistakenly gave away all my Mariposa Ice Cream at the beginning of the year in the hopes it would help me lose weight. But I’d like to point out, ice cream is filling and not nearly as high in calories as one might think. After the weight loss I saw immediately after a dinner of ice cream and pint of Manzanita (Fort Point Brewery) at Butcher Crown last week, I realize I need to give the ice cream diet some serious thought. Thankfully, Mariposa is holding a warehouse sale this Friday, Feb. 7 (5 to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 8 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at 431 Payran St. Check out the left side of its Facebook page for the full menu and an order sheet. You do not have to order in advance, but if you have attended one of these sales in the past, you know they sell out quickly. The cutoff for pre-orders is today, Thursday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m., however, I’ll bet owner Pilar “the ice cream lady” would bend the rules for you if you told her you read about her in the newspaper. And don’t even bother with that whole, “but it’s winter” nonsense. First off, this is California; we don’t even know what a real winter is. Second, I’d eat ice cream in a blizzard if I was out and stumbled across an open shop.
As of this writing, there were still two tickets for the pretzel-making class at Artisan Baking Center on Friday, Feb. 7, for those looking to learn about pretzel making alongside yours truly. Running from 1 to 4 p.m., make your reservations at centralmilling.com.
Another fun and tasty event happening tomorrow is Shabbat 100, put on by the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma. Hosted at the Petaluma Hotel, Shabbat 100 is a gourmet meal, present by Rabbi Dovid and Devorah Bush. If you haven’t had Devorah’s food, you have been missing out. The event is meant to further strengthen both our Jewish and gentile communities. We attended last year and had a great time. Tickets are very affordable at just $18 for adults and $10 for kids. jewishpetaluma.com
Clucktown Collective will cross the road from its normal Seed Bank location to the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a special pre-Valentine vendor showcase. Buddy’s Farm will be in attendance, offering up its popular sampler honey gift packs, with or without a Valentine, as well as pints and quarts. They also sell beeswax and propolis tincture, which is supposed to be helpful to those with spring allergies. Buddy’s now accepts credit cards, although due to high fees, I still recommend paying in cash. Coinciding with this vendor showcase will be three “Valentine’s Succulent Heart Workshops,” at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The $55 ticket price includes materials and champagne. Visit clucktowncollective.com for all the details.
Keller Estate will hold its first release party of 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. Along with the new releases, Keller will also crack open some “cellar treasures.” (In modern German, “Keller” means cellar but historically, it was reserved to designate those who made wine. If I recall correctly, the Kellers came to Petaluma from Switzerland, with a couple of generation stop-over in Mexico. The co-founders of the Petaluma River Park Foundation will be on hand to educate guests on its efforts. Club members receive two free tickets. We were recently at a dinner with a club member who showed up with a bottle of Keller red and it was definitely the hit of the party. kellerestate.com