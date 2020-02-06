This weekend’s only crab feed is the Sons and Daughters of Italy, held this Saturday at Lucchesi Center from 5 to 9 p.m. Call or email Ernie Giono for ticket info at 585-2928 or erng1624@aol.com.

Next weekend has a few crab feeds, so hopefully there are still a few tickets available. If not, do not despair. Get on the waiting list as feeds often have last minute cancelations. The Petaluma Holy Ghost Society has two seatings at Portuguese Hall on Saturday, Feb. 15 – one at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m., followed by music and dancing at 8:30 p.m. Call Mary Machado for tickets at 762-4995. Also on that Saturday, Shoreline Acres Preschool/Tomales Elementary PTA will have two seatings at Tomales Town Hall (27150 Maine St., Tomales), one at 4:30 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. They will also have a drive-thru for take-home crab dinners. Purchase tickets at shorelineacrespreschool@gmail.com or 878-9442. Last but not least, the Penngrove Social Firemen will open the doors at 5:45 p.m. for a 7 p.m. crab feed dinner at Penngrove Community Clubhouse. I believe this one may be sold out, but it never hurts to double check at JavAmore Café to see if they have any extra tickets. Visit Petaluma360.com for the full 2020 Crab Feed Season Guide.

Restaurant bites

The Tea Room announced recently that it now accepts credit cards. Now, this is actually big news because the only complaint I’ve ever seen about the Tea Room is that they don’t take credit cards. That said, I recently learned just how much credit cards take from vendors – often in the 2-3% range, which is a huge portion of their already tight profit margins. Additionally, if you use cards with special deals, like the Costco Citi card, which gives great restaurant and travel rebates, you are costing retailers even more as those bonuses have to come from somewhere. Personally, I always have cash on me, but prefer to use my card for accounting purposes. But I am trying hard to pay cash more often.

While on the topic of restaurant struggles, the City of Petaluma has launched “Fair Wage February” to help educate local diners as well as ask for a bit of support and patience for our restaurants as they navigate the adjustments that the new minimum wage law has brought. Visit cityofpetaluma.org/fairwage for more info.

I recently learned that Captain Trevor Michel is offering locally canned fresh albacore and salmon from his Fishing Vessel Roma. Tuna flavors include salted, unsalted, smoked, olive oil, garlic-pesto, peppercorn and jalapeno garlic, as well as Chinook salmon. This fish is canned within three days of being caught and according to Trevor, is never frozen. “Each can is hand-packed at a local microcannery,” he says. Cans are 8-ounces and are sold as a 24-can case, with USPS shipping available. Case prices range from $180 to $250 and I believe can be mixed and matched. What a cool local snack or edition to a gift pack for someone. Trevor can be reached at 845-6884.

Sweet stories

The turnout for Kathleen Weber’s celebration of life, held at her Della Fattoria two Sunday’s ago, was nothing if not a tribute to just how much she touched our community. Unfortunately, we were out of town but the photos and description for friends and readers showed a huge crowd, spilling out of all three Della buildings. I have met a lot of famous movie stars and sports figures in my day, but when it comes to name dropping, it’s people like Kathleen that immediately come to mind because she was a real person, who did real things, touching so many lives in a positive way, and who will be remembered throughout our community for a long time to come. To know Kathleen was to love her and Petaluma will not be quite the same without her. We were lucky to have gotten to eat, drink and laugh with her for as long as we did.

Mark your calendar

Petaluma Restaurant Week runs from Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, March 1, with a whole slew of restaurants offering special lunch and dinner menus with prix fixe pricing. Well, okay, it’s technically called Sonoma County Restaurant Week, but let’s be honest, do you really want to leave town when you’ll be able to find special deals from places like Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Pearl, Stockhome and Rosen’s 256 North? Anyone else think we should plan our own version of this, just for Petaluma, but with a bit more creativity? To plan your strategy of delicious consumption, visit sonomacounty.com/restaurant-week for the full list of participating restaurants.

Petaluma Woman’s Club will host Cowgirl Creamery founders Sue Conley and Peggy Smith on Tuesday, May 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. as part of their Speaker Series, which is open to both members and the general public. Even if you have heard them speak before, it is always a joy to be in the same room as Sue and Peggy and I always learn something new. petalumawomansclub.com.