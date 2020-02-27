Can’t pronounce aebleskiver? Don’t let that prevent you from tasting one

Aebleskiver means “apple slices” in Danish, and although the present-day incarnations no longer contain apples, the name has stuck and the treat remains a traditional Christmas snack in Denmark. Locally, aebleskiver occasionally pop up as special breakfast fundraisers, like the one this Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Penngrove Community Church.

Spherical in shape, aebleskiver (the singular is aebleskive) are prepared using special stove top cooking pans with six or seven half-round indentations and are usually cast-iron, so as to retain heat. As the aebleskiver start to rise, they are turned using a long needle, such as a knitting needle.

Their consistency is a mix between a pancake on the outside and a fluffy popover on the inside. The dough used to create the aebleskiver is not itself sweet, however the optional toppings are and usually include several fruit jams and are also often topped with powdered sugar.

The Penngrove aebleskiver breakfast tradition started in the home of Penngrove Community Church parishioner Marian Wegener as gesture of hospitality to her community.

The breakfast was eventually moved to the church in order to accommodate its growing popularity and was also opened up to the public.

“We’re not sure of the original source of the recipe, but we continue to use the same one year to year,” Amy Beary, the church’s administrator, said. “The ingredients are similar to recipes online but with added cardamom spice to enhance the delicious flavor.”

The congregation began in 1897 when founding members Thompson Brothers came to Penngrove to hold revival events. The first services were held in a tent but due to popularity, a church was built about a year later. It was located about a half-mile out of town up Petaluma Hill Road, which was actually called Santa Rosa Hill Road at the time.

By 1910, church attendance had dropped, so in an effort to bring the church to the people, the church building was placed on rollers and teams of horses pulled it to its present day site on Oak Street. Penngrove Community Church remains an independent non-denominational church serving the communities of Penngrove, Cotati, Rohnert Park, and Petaluma.

The once-annual aebleskiver breakfast was expanded to a second breakfast last fall and helps to raise funds for various community projects, including renovations to the church’s Fellowship Hall and in true community fashion, the cost is whatever donation diners wish to make. The aebleskiver breakfast includes sausage, orange juice, coffee and a whole lot of community good will.

For information call 795-5919 or email pccoffice@penngrovechurch.org.