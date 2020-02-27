Sonny’s Grill a Petaluma hidden gem

It is rare to discover an undiscovered restaurant, but when Sonny’s Grill owner Jason Lee Baker reached out with information regarding their specials for my recent Super Bowl specials article last month, I was intrigued.

To be fair, those who frequent the Petaluma Golf Center have known about Sonny’s since its re-opening a couple of months ago, but its praises have not yet reached the mainstream, making this a new discovery in my book.

Sonny was Petaluma Golf Center owner Tony Mindell’s grandfather. Tony’s family has been in restaurants in Marin for quite some time, operating favorites such as Il Fornaio and Poggio Trattoria. Tony himself went a different route and leaves the cooking to Jason. But as a heads up to those on the hunt for new places to watch and listen to live music, Tony Mindell had a small stage built on the back patio of Sonny’s and both plays and hosts bands on Friday nights.

Jason decided to keep the Sonny’s name, which dates back at least a decade at this location. Jason liked the connection to the Mindell family. However, the food has clearly changed for the better. This was bolstered by golfers I spoke with prior to our visit and was finally confirmed when we paid a visit, sans golf clubs, last Saturday.

Jason Lee Baker is a local boy, having grown up in Forest Knolls. If Forest Knolls does not sound familiar, that may be because the enclave is so small that it is usually referred to as Lagunitas — Forest Knolls. Jason studied wine at UC Davis, where he also worked as a server.

“Wine and food go hand in hand,” Jason says.

Soon enough though, Jason got the cooking bug.

“I would see great dish and think, ‘I can do that’ so learned to cook,” he said.

Once restaurants would learn of his skills behind the grill, his days of serving were over.

When Jason returned to Petaluma he split his time been being a wine consultant and cooking up great local dishes at several Petaluma favorites, including PubRepublic, the Drawing Board and Wishbone.

“I learned all about great breakfast menus at Wishbone,” Jason continues.

He would also gain a special appreciation for veggie dishes at the Drawing Board, now Whisper Sisters, and also spend time in the kitchen at Pub Republic.

“I have a lot of respect for a chef that highlights veggies,” he said. “Meat dishes are always the superstars so when a chef puts real thought into vegetable dishes, it shows a true passion for food.”

That said, the demand at the Petaluma Golf Center is more pub-food centric, although Jason does offer a veggie panini and several salads. Along with a wedge salad, the seasonal salad is kale with grapefruit with an optional chicken and avocado add-on.

Along with consulting for wineries such as Karah Estate Vineyards, Jason also makes his own boutique label called Baker Estates.

Jason found Sonny’s through an online ad and liked the space, which he shares with Jim Bergin, who uses the kitchen to prep for his popular Black Bean BBQ Catering food truck.

“I have been lucky because Jim lets me use his smoker so I can smoke my briskets,” says Jason.

The space had been vacant for three months, which is not unusual. Sonny’s has been through a plethora of owners over the years but after tasting Jason’s fresh new menu, I would not be surprised to see Sonny’s finally stick it out for the long haul.