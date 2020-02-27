Subscribe

Sonny’s Grill a Petaluma hidden gem

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
February 27, 2020, 1:49PM
It is rare to discover an undiscovered restaurant, but when Sonny’s Grill owner Jason Lee Baker reached out with information regarding their specials for my recent Super Bowl specials article last month, I was intrigued.

To be fair, those who frequent the Petaluma Golf Center have known about Sonny’s since its re-opening a couple of months ago, but its praises have not yet reached the mainstream, making this a new discovery in my book.

Sonny was Petaluma Golf Center owner Tony Mindell’s grandfather. Tony’s family has been in restaurants in Marin for quite some time, operating favorites such as Il Fornaio and Poggio Trattoria. Tony himself went a different route and leaves the cooking to Jason. But as a heads up to those on the hunt for new places to watch and listen to live music, Tony Mindell had a small stage built on the back patio of Sonny’s and both plays and hosts bands on Friday nights.

Jason decided to keep the Sonny’s name, which dates back at least a decade at this location. Jason liked the connection to the Mindell family. However, the food has clearly changed for the better. This was bolstered by golfers I spoke with prior to our visit and was finally confirmed when we paid a visit, sans golf clubs, last Saturday.

Jason Lee Baker is a local boy, having grown up in Forest Knolls. If Forest Knolls does not sound familiar, that may be because the enclave is so small that it is usually referred to as Lagunitas — Forest Knolls. Jason studied wine at UC Davis, where he also worked as a server.

“Wine and food go hand in hand,” Jason says.

Soon enough though, Jason got the cooking bug.

“I would see great dish and think, ‘I can do that’ so learned to cook,” he said.

Once restaurants would learn of his skills behind the grill, his days of serving were over.

When Jason returned to Petaluma he split his time been being a wine consultant and cooking up great local dishes at several Petaluma favorites, including PubRepublic, the Drawing Board and Wishbone.

“I learned all about great breakfast menus at Wishbone,” Jason continues.

He would also gain a special appreciation for veggie dishes at the Drawing Board, now Whisper Sisters, and also spend time in the kitchen at Pub Republic.

“I have a lot of respect for a chef that highlights veggies,” he said. “Meat dishes are always the superstars so when a chef puts real thought into vegetable dishes, it shows a true passion for food.”

That said, the demand at the Petaluma Golf Center is more pub-food centric, although Jason does offer a veggie panini and several salads. Along with a wedge salad, the seasonal salad is kale with grapefruit with an optional chicken and avocado add-on.

Along with consulting for wineries such as Karah Estate Vineyards, Jason also makes his own boutique label called Baker Estates.

Jason found Sonny’s through an online ad and liked the space, which he shares with Jim Bergin, who uses the kitchen to prep for his popular Black Bean BBQ Catering food truck.

“I have been lucky because Jim lets me use his smoker so I can smoke my briskets,” says Jason.

The space had been vacant for three months, which is not unusual. Sonny’s has been through a plethora of owners over the years but after tasting Jason’s fresh new menu, I would not be surprised to see Sonny’s finally stick it out for the long haul.

Jason restarted Sonny’s with just the basics, offering burgers and dogs. But unlike a lot of golf snack shacks, Jason puts a lot of thought and care into his menu. His burger meat is freshly ground on-site from a mix of sirloin, short rib and brisket and are served on house-made buns, baked fresh every morning.

When I asked how he got into baking, Jason’s effervescently sunny disposition really shined through as he said, with his ever-present big grin, “My last name is baker, so I had to.”

We loved the down-home custom look of the buns and the flavor was excellent. Jason also hand-cuts all his fries, so they to have a custom look to them and rival our favorites around town.

As he got his feet under him behind the grill, Jason continued to expand his menu to what has become a fairly impressive selection of pub style dishes but with a flair for local freshness.

When we first arrived, we immediately noticed an impressive tap beer selection, which includes HenHouse, Lagunitas, Seismic, Bear Republic, Drakes, North Coast and one of my favorites, Trumer Pils. There are more canned beers in a nearby fridge, along with several ciders, boozy seltzers, komboocha, yerba matte, sodas and water. Several wines are also available on tap.

Sonny’s sits at the back half of the pro shop at the Petaluma Golf Center driving range and has a few small tables and a handful of bar seating, with a couple of TVs broadcasting the current national and international golf tournaments. However, with the unseasonably warm and sunny weather, and beers in hand, we headed onto the back patio, which is surprisingly serene considering the freeway is so close by. It was a sunny day and both golfers and non-golfers genuinely enjoyed the setting.

First up were the much talked about chicken wings and drums, which come by the half-dozen, are coated in Jason’s original hot wing sauce and at $5 are a great snack. With so many great options, our ordering decisions were not taken lightly, but at the same time, after tasting just the chicken wings, we knew we would return again in the near future for anything we missed this time around.

Because we were so impressed with the makeup of the burger, we started there and rounded out our order with the fried chicken sando, the veggie panini, and the brisket special. Sonny’s rotating specials, along with the brisket sandwich, include a slow cooked pork sandwich, meatball sandwich and pizetta, all for the very reasonable price of $10 each.

The brisket sandwich was excellent and was covered in house-made slaw and served with fries. The brisket itself is braised with mirepoix (a mix of cooked and diced veggies), cabernet and herbs. The yet to be tried alternate specials also looked excellent. The pork is slow-cooked and served with slaw, polenta cake and cranberry rhubarb chutney. The meatballs are freshly ground pork and beef, mixed with milk-soaked breadcrumbs and special herbs and spices. The pizetta is a personal pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, chopped Caselveltrano olives with a “dash” of pickled jalapeño for a touch of kick.

The burger was as good as expected, as were the accompanying fries. The bun was a bit tall for us, but as Jason told us, he is still fine-tuning the shape. But the flavors all went well together and the quality was clearly there. Additions include caramelized onions, cheese and bacon. And for something special, you can add a side of grilled corn. This is a burger we will definitely return for.

The chicken sandwich starts with a fried chicken thigh, served on a house-made and toasted brioche bun and is topped with lettuce, tomato and an aioli and buttermilk dressing. The meat was moist and tender and the breading was crispy and flavorful, without being heavy or overwhelming.

Although the panini is available in both turkey (with mozzarella, aioli and mustard) and ham (with Swiss, pickle and mustard) options, we opted for the veggie, to the pleasure of the veggie lovers at our table. Baked into the mozzarella were zucchini, bell peppers, basil and garlic.

With so many options and so few mouths and stomachs, we saved the dog and sausage sandwich for another time, in large part because Sonny’s features Yanni’s Sausages, which we are all too familiar with as we were some of their first fans back at their Penngrove shop and are even more so now that they are available through restaurants and grocery stores.

Currently, Sonny’s is serving our all-time favorite Yanni’s beer brat, which is a pork sausage mixed with California garlic and Lagunitas beer. However, Jason informed us that he is looking to rotate in some additional Yanni’s choices, including their chicken lemoni. Sonny’s also offers ice cream for dessert.

Additionally, there are grab and go options. These include a breakfast burrito of egg, potato, cheese, bacon and salsa verde and a ground beef wrap with cheese and fried potatoes, each for only $7.

Jason did not forget about the kids and has several items available for them if they are not ready to step up to the full-size portions. The kids menu includes chicken tenders, grilled cheese, peanut butter and jelly and a kids dawg, each for an appropriate kids price of $5.

We had high hopes for our first visit to Sonny’s and were pleasantly surprised. Inside, Sonny’s is like a cozy neighborhood bar while the back patio is quiet and inviting. However, we were there for the food, which exceeded our expectations, all due to Jason’s creativity and care in the kitchen.

Growing up in west Marin gives Jason a uniquely local perspective when it comes to food. Moreover, when you see his big smile, experience his friendly and personable demeanor first hand, and taste his food for the first time, one has to wonder if he is oblivious to the possibility of offering anything less than the best.

Offering up great food simply comes natural to him and if this is what he can do with simple comfort pub dishes, I cannot wait to see how he expands the menu as Sonny’s grows in popularity, which is sure to happen as more people discover this true Petaluma gem.

