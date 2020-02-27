Subscribe

Quinoa is perfect to round out a meatball

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 27, 2020, 2:07PM

Quinoa seems more popular than ever these days. Local markets with ready-to-eat sections typically have at least one quinoa salad each day.

Some of these salads are good but some are, well, a bit challenging, for two reasons. The first is that there is sometimes too much quinoa and too few other ingredients; served in this way, quinoa can feel like a mouthful of birdseed.

The other problem has to do with the nature of quinoa itself. It is a seed, related to Swiss chard and spinach, that contains its own pesticide, a phytochemical known as saponins. These saponins discourage birds and insects from eating it as it grows. Most of it is removed before it gets to market, but quinoa still must be rinsed to remove what lingers. If it isn’t, the quinoa will be unpleasantly bitter.

Quinoa was a favorite of Luther Burbank, though it did not fulfill his expectations during his lifetime; he thought it would become the most popular breakfast cereal in America. He offered it in his 1887 catalog and again in his 1918 catalog, calling it “a new breakfast food, a forgotten cereal of the ancients.” It did not catch on, not until quite recently and not so much for breakfast.

Quinoa is high in protein — about 20% — and includes substantial quantities of iron, potassium, riboflavin, magnesium, niacin, zinc, copper, manganese and folacin. Once it is cooked properly, it has an earthy, almost bland flavor, which makes it compatible with a lot of other foods. It can be used as rice is used, in pilafs and salads, and to stuff poultry and winter squash.

For quinoa recipes from the Seasonal Pantry archives, visit “Eat This Now” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com.

As I worked on “More Than Meatballs” (SkyHorse, 2014, $19.95), I found that quinoa was a good substitute for bread crumbs, which makes the meatballs gluten free. Because they are wrapped in caul fat, the original method of making meatballs, there is no gluten in the coating, either.

Caul fat is available at such markets as the Sonoma County Meat Co. and Thistle Meats. Ask at your favorite butcher counter, too, as it can usually be ordered.

Roasted Garlic Meatballs with Quinoa & Mustard Sauce

Makes about 32 meatballs

¾ cup roasted garlic purée (see Note below)

1½ cups quinoa

— Kosher salt

3 cups boiling water

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, peeled and minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

— Black pepper in a mill

1 pound ground grass-fed beef

1 pound ground pastured pork

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

6 ounces Vella Dry Jack or similar cheese, grated

3 large farm eggs, beaten

— Juice of 1 lemon

½ cup creme fraiche

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

4-5 ounces caul fat

First, make the roasted garlic puree and set it aside. This can be done several hours or a day in advance.

Next, prepare the quinoa. To do so, set a tight mesh strainer over a deep bowl, add the quinoa and run water over it, letting the water collect in the bowl until it covers the quinoa. Swish around the quinoa, drain and repeat. Let sit for about 10 minutes. Drain and rinse again.

Tip the quinoa into a medium saucepan, add the boiling water and a generous teaspoon of salt, and set over high heat. When the water returns to a boil, lower the heat, cover, and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat, do not uncover, and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Uncover, use a fork to fluff the quinoa, cover and keep warm.

To make the meatballs, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a small sauté pan set over medium-low heat, add the shallots and cook until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes; do not let them brown. Add the minced garlic and sauté 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper, and set aside to cool.

Put the ground beef and pork in a medium bowl. Add the shallot mixture, all but a teaspoon of the garlic purée, parsley, cheese, and 1½ cups of the quinoa. Season generously with salt and pepper, add the eggs, and mix thoroughly with your hands or a handheld mixer until smooth and uniform. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or as long as overnight.

Drizzle all but about a teaspoon of the lemon juice over the remaining quinoa. Cover and set aside.

Put the creme fraiche into a small bowl. Add the reserved teaspoon of roasted garlic, the mustard and the remaining lemon juice. Sprinkle salt into the juice so that it dissolves, add several turns of black pepper, and mix until very smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

To finish the meatballs, cover a sheet pan with wax paper.

Use a 1-ounce ice cream scoop to form balls and set them on the wax paper.

Stretch out the caul fat on a clean work surface. Set a meatball on the fat and cut a circle around it about three times its size. Wrap the fat around the meatball, return it to the sheet pan seam side down, and continue until all have been wrapped. (If you have not worked with caul fat before, you can find visual instructions at my web site, micheleannajordan.com.)

When all the balls have been wrapped, set a heavy skillet over medium-high heat, add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and, when the pan is hot, add several of the meatballs. Cook for about 30 seconds and then agitate the pan so that the balls roll; cook 30 seconds more and agitate the pan again. Cook until the balls have firmed up a bit; return them to the wax paper, and continue until all the balls have been browned.

Return all of the meatballs to the pan, lower the heat as much as possible, cover the pan and cook very gently for about 10 minutes or until just cooked through. To test, press on a meatball; if it feels somewhat firm, it is done.

Warm the remaining quinoa over medium low heat and divide it among individual soup plates or pasta plates. Set meatballs on top, drizzle with a little sauce, and enjoy right away.

Note: To make roasted garlic purée, preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Remove the papery outer skins of 4 garlic bulbs and rinse them under warm water. Set the bulbs, root side down, in a small baking dish.

Add about a quarter inch of water to the dish and then drizzle olive oil over each bulb, adding about a quarter inch of the oil. Season with salt and pepper, cover, and cook for 30 minutes. Uncover, carefully press the fat part of a bulb with your thumb, and if it is soft, remove from the oven.

If it is firm, cook for 15 more minutes and test again. Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature. Set a bulb on a clean work surface and use your fingers to pull out the root and stem.

Turn the bulb on its side and use the heel of your hand to press out the garlic pulp. When all the pulp has been removed, mash it with a fork and scoop it into a small bowl.

