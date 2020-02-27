Quinoa is perfect to round out a meatball

Quinoa seems more popular than ever these days. Local markets with ready-to-eat sections typically have at least one quinoa salad each day.

Some of these salads are good but some are, well, a bit challenging, for two reasons. The first is that there is sometimes too much quinoa and too few other ingredients; served in this way, quinoa can feel like a mouthful of birdseed.

The other problem has to do with the nature of quinoa itself. It is a seed, related to Swiss chard and spinach, that contains its own pesticide, a phytochemical known as saponins. These saponins discourage birds and insects from eating it as it grows. Most of it is removed before it gets to market, but quinoa still must be rinsed to remove what lingers. If it isn’t, the quinoa will be unpleasantly bitter.

Quinoa was a favorite of Luther Burbank, though it did not fulfill his expectations during his lifetime; he thought it would become the most popular breakfast cereal in America. He offered it in his 1887 catalog and again in his 1918 catalog, calling it “a new breakfast food, a forgotten cereal of the ancients.” It did not catch on, not until quite recently and not so much for breakfast.

Quinoa is high in protein — about 20% — and includes substantial quantities of iron, potassium, riboflavin, magnesium, niacin, zinc, copper, manganese and folacin. Once it is cooked properly, it has an earthy, almost bland flavor, which makes it compatible with a lot of other foods. It can be used as rice is used, in pilafs and salads, and to stuff poultry and winter squash.

For quinoa recipes from the Seasonal Pantry archives, visit “Eat This Now” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com.

_____

As I worked on “More Than Meatballs” (SkyHorse, 2014, $19.95), I found that quinoa was a good substitute for bread crumbs, which makes the meatballs gluten free. Because they are wrapped in caul fat, the original method of making meatballs, there is no gluten in the coating, either.

Caul fat is available at such markets as the Sonoma County Meat Co. and Thistle Meats. Ask at your favorite butcher counter, too, as it can usually be ordered.

Roasted Garlic Meatballs with Quinoa & Mustard Sauce

Makes about 32 meatballs

¾ cup roasted garlic purée (see Note below)

1½ cups quinoa

— Kosher salt

3 cups boiling water

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, peeled and minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

— Black pepper in a mill

1 pound ground grass-fed beef

1 pound ground pastured pork

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

6 ounces Vella Dry Jack or similar cheese, grated

3 large farm eggs, beaten

— Juice of 1 lemon

½ cup creme fraiche

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

4-5 ounces caul fat

First, make the roasted garlic puree and set it aside. This can be done several hours or a day in advance.

Next, prepare the quinoa. To do so, set a tight mesh strainer over a deep bowl, add the quinoa and run water over it, letting the water collect in the bowl until it covers the quinoa. Swish around the quinoa, drain and repeat. Let sit for about 10 minutes. Drain and rinse again.