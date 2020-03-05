Petaluma makers descend on food festival

The Petaluma Host Lions Club will host their annual Food, Wine and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, March 14.

More than two dozen local vendors will supply an all-you-can-eat sampling of their products from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Vets Hall.

This has always been a great event where guests can not only try a lot of great food but also meet the proprietors and learn more about the restaurants and caterers the serve Petaluma.

The vendor list is a who’s who of Petaluma food purveyors, with a distinct international flare. Starting south of the border, Chunky’s Taqueria & Grill and Don Panchos will serve up Mexican, with Brasil BBQ representing the east coast of South America, while Quinua Cocina Peruana represents the west.

Brasil BBQ’s barbacoa Brazilian slow-cooked beef brisket with rice and Quinua’s causa de pollo (chicken salad with Peruvian mashed potatoes) were both big hits at last year’s event.

Hopping across the Pacific, Lily Kai served up excellent Mongolian chicken, chicken chow Mein and fried rice last year and will surely have some great options again this year.

Moving farther west, hopefully Everest Indian will return with their great apricot chicken, but even if not, they always bring something creative. Crossing through Eurasia, the Real Doner will have assorted Mediterranean appetizers. Finally, Alfredo’s will represent Petaluma’s great Italian cuisine choices for the first time at the festival and is sure to please. In just a few years, they have become an east side staple.

Back on the home continent, Chili Joe’s is always a hit, often offering up something different, such as last year’s Hatch New Mexico green chili gazpacho. From the sea, Fourth and Sea brought shrimp cocktail last year and will hopefully do a repeat, but if they do replace the shrimp, their fans would certainly hope for their popular fish and chips.

The Chicago Pizzeria (not to be confused with Old Chicago Pizza) will serve a selection of their east side pizzas, while Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ usually offers one of their tasty sliders and asiago potato salad. Sonoma County Poultry, best known for their Liberty Duck is always a popular spot and as always, the Chef from Petaluma stalwarts McNear’s/Seared Steak and Seafood always brings something special – last year’s selection was a truffle mac and cheese.

For those shopping for a local caterer for upcoming spring and summer events, this festival offers an excellent opportunity to taste some of Petaluma’s best. From Preferred Sonoma Caterers to Dolores’ Organic Catering to Jimmy Maestretti over at Jimmy’s Catering and Angelo at Angelo’s Meats & BBQ Catering, these folks can cater just about any size or type of local event.

Trader Joe’s always makes a great showing, with bourbon barbecue meatballs over rice as their 2019 offering, and Sprouts usually offers up some beautiful bruschetta.

In the dessert category, Bert’s Desserts, Bright Bear Bakery, and Petaluma Creamery will all satisfy your sweet tooth. Additionally, Sonoma Coast Spirits will be serving their famed affogato, which is a delicious mix of a scoop of Mariposa Ice Creamery covered in Sonoma Coast’s Espresso Vodka.

With the loss of Lagunitas as a beer sponsor, the festival announced that Bear Republic stepped up big time, donating their popular Racer 5 IPA and Thru the Haze, a hazy IPA, offering up fruity aromas and citrus flavors without the hop bitterness of a standard IPA.

Other beer, wine and spirits will be provided by Adobe Road Winery, the Clueless Brewer (former brewer at Petaluma Hills Brewing Company), Heitz Cellars and Sonoma Coast Spirits. For those looking for a something non-alcoholic, Sheila and Gardner Bride always come through with great selections from their Petaluma Coffee and Tea.

While there will be plenty of spirits for adult attendees, proceeds from this event benefit Project Graduation, a nationwide program organizing adult-supervised, alcohol-free activities, as an alternative for post-graduation parties. The Petaluma Host Lions Club has supported Project Graduation in the Petaluma area for the past 27 years, offering safe and sober graduation celebrations for Petaluma, Casa, St. Vincent and Tomales high schools.

The Host Lions have support from sponsors Fishman Supply, Gatti Nursery, Lace House Linens and Encore Events. Tickets are $40 and are available from Michael Boles at mboles_2000@yahoo.com or at the door on the evening of the festival.