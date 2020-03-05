Tri-tip fundraiser for Petaluma High School wrestling team

The Petaluma High wrestling team will hold their 2020 Tri-Tip to-go dinner on Wednesday, March 11, in front of the high school from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinner is $35 and includes a whole fully-cooked tri-tip, baked beans and fresh bread — enough to feed four to five people. These athletic boosters events are not only great for the athletes and their programs but are always tasty, filling and make for a great mid-week break from home cooking. Visit www.petalumacityschools.org/PetalumaHigh to place your order.

The very last calls for local crab feeds comes from Bodega Bay. On Saturday, March 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. the Fisherman’s Marketing Association of Bodega Bay hosts their all you can eat crab feed, with locally caught crab, offered up both plain and marinated.

Also included with dinner are pasta, Caesar salad and garlic bread, with drinks available from the no host bar. There will also be great raffle prizes offered by local businesses and all proceeds go towards helping local Bodega Bay Fishermen. Tickets are $60 and are available at Eventbrite.com.

The Tides Wharf & Restaurant in Bodega Bay has been offering a regular crab feed series since the beginning of the year with the final dinner slated for Friday, March 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. for $65 and will include crab, clam chowder, pasta, salad, and French bread. www.innatthetides.com.

Petaluma’s favorite food and wine celebrity, TV personality Leslie Sbrocco just announced the dates for her Vino Voyages food and wine tour of Portugal. Leslie will lead a small group from quick jaunt to Porto, then up the Douro Valley and on to Lisbon from Oct. 19 to 25. There are only a few spaces left, so contact Leslie through her Facebook page for more info on pricing and availability.

Restaurant news

Sadly, chef/owner Jarret Dennis posted a note at Simply Strudels to let customers know he has decided to close down his strudel and coffee shop in order to concentrate on the retail side of his business. Strudel orders can still be placed and picked up at his Petaluma Boulevard location and through the website after April 2020.

In restaurant opening news, the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook was inundated this week with posts about both Sourdough & Co. and Aloh-O Poke and Tea. Sourdough & Co. offers sandwiches, soups and salads in the Friedman’s shopping center.

It has been a long wait for Aloh-O in the Kohl’s shopping center, just a little way down the mall from Beyond the Glory. They had originally planned to open last fall, but ran in to hold-ups. Social media was abuzz about Petaluma first poke bowl restaurant.

Two other restaurants on the radar are Café Mimosa and Ambrosia Indian. Café Mimosa is going into Dickeys BBQ spot in the Freidman’s shopping center and has received praise at their Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa locations. Ambrosia has had signs up at the former Mike’s Burger spot at the corner of Petaluma Blvd North and Payran since last year, but several readers noted that the signs seem to have come down and the rumor is that they may not open after all. With only one Indian place in town, this would be sad news.

Small bites

Sonoma Magazine recently ran one of their “best hidden gem” restaurant pieces and not surprisingly, several Petaluma area restaurants made the list. Although, for most locals, these places are well known foodie destinations. On the list were Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Pearl, Sax’s Joint, Real Doner, Penngrove Market, YiaYia’s the Grateful Greek and Twin Oaks, and Huria’s in Bodega Bay.