Petaluma restaurants offering time-honored St. Patrick’s Day meal

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
March 12, 2020, 12:49PM

St. Patrick’s Day means corned beef and cabbage, and often green beer or the more traditional Guinness. With a strong Irish connection, Petaluma always delivers when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day lunch and dinner, which falls on Tuesday, March 17.

Petaluma offers two corned beef and cabbage feeds. The first is the Petaluma Elks Lodge’s annual Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage Charity Dinner Friday, March 13. Cocktails will start to pour at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m., prepared by Eamonn Burns and family. The Elks will also have Irish Dancers performing. Tickets are available online through www.elks901.org.

The Penngrove Social Firemen will follow up with their Corned Beef and Cabbage Feed on Saturday, March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse. My family has been attending this one for years, being Penngrove natives, and enjoy ourselves every time. The meat comes from Bud’s and the desserts are sold by the Penngrove 4-H club.

They will also hold their “Pot-O-Gold” drawing for Visa gift cards of $50, $100 and $200. All proceeds help maintain Community Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, for the benefit of the community. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more info visit www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

There are quite a few great corned beef dinner options offered across Petaluma’s food scene.

McNear’s is a modern classic, whether you are looking for excellent comfort food or a great tap list. McNear’s has turned into one of the main go-to restaurants when looking for a multitude of cuisines to satisfy everyone in your group. Their corned beef and cabbage is always one of the best in town.

As co-owner Ken O’Donnell told me years ago, “We never rush ours and if it isn’t perfect, we won’t serve it.”

In fact, McNear’s spends three weeks preparing their own corned beef, which helps explain why it is so good. Also, they had the first Guinness on tap in Petaluma, and McNear’s re-opened just in time for St. Patrick’s Day in 1989. As coincidences would have it, they are just completely a remodel on their upstairs banquet room, taking it back to the glory days of big booths, music, and shuffleboard, with the unveiling set for next Tuesday’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Mcnear’s will also have short ribs, Sonoma lamb shepherds pie, Irish spring rolls and Guinness chocolate cake, along with live music and Irish dancers.

Seared will offer two-week house corned Stemple Creek brisket, Peter Littles potatoes, heirloom carrots and onions and shallot jus, along with lots of Guinness and Irish Whiskey.

The Aquarium is known for its past celebrations and, with a new owner who just so happens to be Irish, I would venture to guess things will be stepped up a notch. Corned beef and cabbage is $14 and requires a reservation, with lunch and dinner served from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Although only open for breakfast and lunch, I will be hard pressed not to head into work a little late on Tuesday so that I can try Estero Café’s (Valley Ford) corned beef hash and eggs. Everything they make is excellent with their breakfast hashes being some of my favorites.

Flamez Grill has been doing corned beef for the past 10 years and co-owner Kim Shatnawi says her Irish roots will guarantee they will be doing it again this year.

Maguire’s has fliers for their St. Patrick’s Day festivities and across the street, I would imagine Jamison’s Roaring Donkey will have plenty of drink specials going.

Palms Grill will be serving slow braised corned beef brisket, sautéed green cabbage, roasted red potato, caramelized onions, baby carrots, and pan jus on St Patrick’s Day.

Pete’s Henny Penny serves corned beef and cabbage every Thursday of the year, but doubles up around this time and will also offer it next Tuesday.

Rosen’s 256 North will have corned beef all day, which one of the few dishes I have not yet tried from Jan Rosen’s repertoire.

A couple of names popped up that usually offer some sort of St. Patrick’s Day special, including Sax’s Joint, Petaluma Pie and Twin Oaks (Penngrove.) Usually Sax’s Joint whips up something special for St. Patrick’s Day and I would not be surprised to see Petaluma Pie Company yet again pay tribute with a corned beef hand pie.

Washoe House is another local favorite and has fliers up announcing their celebratory feast for March 17, from 11 a.m. until closing. Along with a corned beef dinner with all the fixings for $12 they will also offer bangers and mash, made with Irish sausage and topped with onion gravy for $10. They will also have live music and green Coors light.

In the food truck realm, Which Cheese will be at both the Block and Larson Family Vineyards (Schellville) this weekend serving up a special corned beef melt with pickled cabbage and a stout mustard. Visit their social media pages for more info.

Willowbrook Ale House will have corned beef for both lunch and dinner, until it runs out.

Wine or Lose Board Game Café has an incredible food menu, and although not open on Tuesday, their regular menu currently has a steak and Guinness pot pie and Baileys Irish soda bread pudding which are definitely worth a visit.

And finally, one day would not be enough for PubRepublic’s incredible corned beef dinner, so owner Jory Bergman will keep the party going all weekend, offering their slow-braised corned beef brisket from this Friday through next Tuesday. Alongside the corned beef, you will find apple sautéed red cabbage, roasted red potatoes, creamy mustard sauce, and Guinness Irish caviar. This is a corned beef dinner we look forward to all year long.

For those looking to cook their own, Petaluma Market spends weeks brining their own choice grade, no growth hormone or antibiotics added briskets and bottom rounds in 55-gallon drums in the cooler of their meat department. Available throughout this weekend, the brisket ($5.49/pound) and bottom round ($5.99/pound) are excellent and a great deal. And although made with a different corned beef, Petaluma Market always serves up a St. Patrick’s Day lunch and dinner from their hot bar on the holiday.

Stemple Creek Ranch offers locally-raised premium grass-fed and finished corned beef, cured in a traditional blend of Irish seasonings made by one of San Francisco’s oldest corned beef companies, Roberts Corned Meats. Visit www.StempleCreek.com for more details.

And for those looking for a corned beef recipe, Local TV celebrity chef Laurie Figone offers up an unconventional way of cooking your corned beef in her cookbook Cooking with Laurie Figone. All you need is a corned beef and a half-cup of your favorite hot sauce. Her favorite is F.A. Nino’s Mango Habanero, but we are going to try our favorite, which is F.A. Nino’s Smokin’ Green. She wraps the corned beef in foil, with veggies of her choice, and bakes it for 3 ½ hours. This is a much shorter cook time than crock-potting, and there is no mess to clean up at the end. For the full recipe, and many more, visit lauriesfood.com.

The local corned beef choices appear to be spread out wide and far around the Petaluma area, so if you do not see your favorite restaurant listed, reach out to them and inquire and then please report back to Petaluma Foodies for all of us to enjoy and so I can get them on the list for next year.

