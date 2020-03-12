Petaluma restaurants offering time-honored St. Patrick’s Day meal

St. Patrick’s Day means corned beef and cabbage, and often green beer or the more traditional Guinness. With a strong Irish connection, Petaluma always delivers when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day lunch and dinner, which falls on Tuesday, March 17.

Petaluma offers two corned beef and cabbage feeds. The first is the Petaluma Elks Lodge’s annual Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage Charity Dinner Friday, March 13. Cocktails will start to pour at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m., prepared by Eamonn Burns and family. The Elks will also have Irish Dancers performing. Tickets are available online through www.elks901.org.

The Penngrove Social Firemen will follow up with their Corned Beef and Cabbage Feed on Saturday, March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse. My family has been attending this one for years, being Penngrove natives, and enjoy ourselves every time. The meat comes from Bud’s and the desserts are sold by the Penngrove 4-H club.

They will also hold their “Pot-O-Gold” drawing for Visa gift cards of $50, $100 and $200. All proceeds help maintain Community Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, for the benefit of the community. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more info visit www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

There are quite a few great corned beef dinner options offered across Petaluma’s food scene.

McNear’s is a modern classic, whether you are looking for excellent comfort food or a great tap list. McNear’s has turned into one of the main go-to restaurants when looking for a multitude of cuisines to satisfy everyone in your group. Their corned beef and cabbage is always one of the best in town.

As co-owner Ken O’Donnell told me years ago, “We never rush ours and if it isn’t perfect, we won’t serve it.”

In fact, McNear’s spends three weeks preparing their own corned beef, which helps explain why it is so good. Also, they had the first Guinness on tap in Petaluma, and McNear’s re-opened just in time for St. Patrick’s Day in 1989. As coincidences would have it, they are just completely a remodel on their upstairs banquet room, taking it back to the glory days of big booths, music, and shuffleboard, with the unveiling set for next Tuesday’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Mcnear’s will also have short ribs, Sonoma lamb shepherds pie, Irish spring rolls and Guinness chocolate cake, along with live music and Irish dancers.

Seared will offer two-week house corned Stemple Creek brisket, Peter Littles potatoes, heirloom carrots and onions and shallot jus, along with lots of Guinness and Irish Whiskey.

The Aquarium is known for its past celebrations and, with a new owner who just so happens to be Irish, I would venture to guess things will be stepped up a notch. Corned beef and cabbage is $14 and requires a reservation, with lunch and dinner served from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Although only open for breakfast and lunch, I will be hard pressed not to head into work a little late on Tuesday so that I can try Estero Café’s (Valley Ford) corned beef hash and eggs. Everything they make is excellent with their breakfast hashes being some of my favorites.

Flamez Grill has been doing corned beef for the past 10 years and co-owner Kim Shatnawi says her Irish roots will guarantee they will be doing it again this year.