Subscribe

Roast or grill artichokes to bring out flavor

JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 12, 2020, 11:37AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Artichokes are forced into production year-round in California, but if you’ve ever driven through the Castroville area about 20 miles northeast of Monterey from March to May, you’ll know that artichokes definitely have a peak season during these months.

Castroville rightly calls itself “the artichoke center of the world.” Starting in March, you’ll see thousands of acres of these thistle-y, silvery plants hoisting up their big, terminal flower buds. And in late May, when the big spring season tapers off, Castroville throws an artichoke festival that’s a lot of fun.

If the artichoke flower buds are allowed to open, they produce beautiful blue-violet blossoms 6 to 7 inches across. But they’re more fun to eat than admire.

The first artichokes were imported from Italy and planted near Castroville about 100 years ago. Today, nearly all globe artichokes sold coast to coast in the United States come from Monterey County, which has a perfect climate for this plant: winters are relatively frost free and summers are cool and moist with fog, while the soils are deep, fertile and well-drained.

Artichokes have a unique nutty flavor. You can take them apart with your hands and scrape the soft flesh from the leaf bases with your front teeth. They’re nutritious, anti-oxidant rich and contain lots of vitamin C, folate, magnesium and potassium, without a lot of calories. One artichoke, depending on size, has only 25 to 75 calories.

Most people prepare artichokes simply, by steaming them whole and serving them hot with butter for dipping. Steaming takes time — from 25 to 35 minutes depending on the size of the choke. So keep a watch on your steamer and add more water if necessary.

But this method is the blandest way to prepare them. Here are some more ideas that ratchet up the flavor. Keep lemon juice or acidulated water handy to prevent browning and splash the artichoke with it liberally as you’re preparing it.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Using poultry shears, cut 1 inch horizontally off the top of the artichoke. Remove the outermost leaves until you reveal tender interior leaves with white bases. Snip off any prickly spines at the leaf tips. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the stem’s outer skin, which is bitter, and trim off the darkened end of the stem. Using a sharp knife, halve the choke vertically. With a melon baller or tablespoon, remove the inedible hairy fibers atop the heart, retaining the leaves and heart and squeezing lemon juice all over the prepared choke to prevent browning.

Brush the cut sides and back sides of the choke halves with olive oil or melted butter, sprinkle with salt and fresh ground black pepper and place them in a baking dish, cut side up. Fill each cavity with three peeled garlic cloves plus herbs such as rosemary, thyme or oregano to taste, but use the herbs sparingly. Add a pinch of minced shallot and two or three capers and crumble half a teaspoon of feta cheese into the cavity of each half. Place the dish in the hot oven for 10 minutes, then cover the dish loosely with foil and continue baking for about 25 minutes, until just tender and a fork slides easily into the softened stem or heart. Don’t overcook or they will get dry and tough.

When done, put the garlic and other contents of the hearts’ filling in a blender with the juice of a lemon, a tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of dried dill and mix until blended. Add a little water if it’s too thick. Place the baked halves on a serving platter and drizzle with the garlic-lemon-cheese mixture. Each half serves one.

You can also grill artichoke halves prepared as above, but steam them first until they’re almost but not quite done. If you put raw chokes on the grill, they’ll burn before they’re softened and cooked through. After steaming, brush them with olive oil and sprinkle them on both sides with a little salt and pepper, then grill on low to moderate heat, turning them once while they’re cooking. They’ll be done when softened through. The grilling adds a nice smoky flavor to the hearts.

You also can braise the prepared halves in a Dutch oven or pot with a tight, ovenproof lid. Prepare the halves as for baked artichokes, above. Put a splash of olive oil, half a cup of sliced shallots and three cloves of minced garlic in the pot and sauté on medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, making sure the garlic doesn’t burn. Then add the artichoke halves, two or three bay leaves, a cup of white wine, half a cup of water and a tablespoon of chopped fresh parsley. Make sure there’s at least a ¼- inch of liquid in the bottom of the pot. If not, add water until there is.

Bring to a full boil, then immediately reduce heat to medium, cover the pot and let cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Uncover the pot, turn the chokes over and baste with the liquid. If liquid is almost boiled away, add hot water so there’s enough liquid for another round of 15 to 20 minutes of cooking on medium-low heat. Test for doneness, then serve drizzled with the shallot-garlic solids and a little of the liquid mashed together to form a sauce.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine