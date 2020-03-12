Roast or grill artichokes to bring out flavor

Artichokes are forced into production year-round in California, but if you’ve ever driven through the Castroville area about 20 miles northeast of Monterey from March to May, you’ll know that artichokes definitely have a peak season during these months.

Castroville rightly calls itself “the artichoke center of the world.” Starting in March, you’ll see thousands of acres of these thistle-y, silvery plants hoisting up their big, terminal flower buds. And in late May, when the big spring season tapers off, Castroville throws an artichoke festival that’s a lot of fun.

If the artichoke flower buds are allowed to open, they produce beautiful blue-violet blossoms 6 to 7 inches across. But they’re more fun to eat than admire.

The first artichokes were imported from Italy and planted near Castroville about 100 years ago. Today, nearly all globe artichokes sold coast to coast in the United States come from Monterey County, which has a perfect climate for this plant: winters are relatively frost free and summers are cool and moist with fog, while the soils are deep, fertile and well-drained.

Artichokes have a unique nutty flavor. You can take them apart with your hands and scrape the soft flesh from the leaf bases with your front teeth. They’re nutritious, anti-oxidant rich and contain lots of vitamin C, folate, magnesium and potassium, without a lot of calories. One artichoke, depending on size, has only 25 to 75 calories.

Most people prepare artichokes simply, by steaming them whole and serving them hot with butter for dipping. Steaming takes time — from 25 to 35 minutes depending on the size of the choke. So keep a watch on your steamer and add more water if necessary.

But this method is the blandest way to prepare them. Here are some more ideas that ratchet up the flavor. Keep lemon juice or acidulated water handy to prevent browning and splash the artichoke with it liberally as you’re preparing it.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Using poultry shears, cut 1 inch horizontally off the top of the artichoke. Remove the outermost leaves until you reveal tender interior leaves with white bases. Snip off any prickly spines at the leaf tips. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the stem’s outer skin, which is bitter, and trim off the darkened end of the stem. Using a sharp knife, halve the choke vertically. With a melon baller or tablespoon, remove the inedible hairy fibers atop the heart, retaining the leaves and heart and squeezing lemon juice all over the prepared choke to prevent browning.

Brush the cut sides and back sides of the choke halves with olive oil or melted butter, sprinkle with salt and fresh ground black pepper and place them in a baking dish, cut side up. Fill each cavity with three peeled garlic cloves plus herbs such as rosemary, thyme or oregano to taste, but use the herbs sparingly. Add a pinch of minced shallot and two or three capers and crumble half a teaspoon of feta cheese into the cavity of each half. Place the dish in the hot oven for 10 minutes, then cover the dish loosely with foil and continue baking for about 25 minutes, until just tender and a fork slides easily into the softened stem or heart. Don’t overcook or they will get dry and tough.