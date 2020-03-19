Where to find Petaluma beers, wines and spirits during a shelter in place

Pick up beverages at these Petaluma spots:

Petaluma Market has a great selection of local beers like HenHouse, Lagunitas, Dempseys, Marin Brewing Company, Fogbelt, and Cooperage. But this market is also our favorite for classic German, English, and French ales and lagers. Try the large bottles on the top shelf of the beer fridge, including Petrus Aged Red, Chimay Red, Saison Dupont, or Duchesse de Bourgogne, our favorite Flanders red ale with elements of red wine, dried cherries, and cider.

Wilibees gives a 10% discount off beer when you choose six or more from the large selection of single-serve cans, including Altamont, Cooperage, Fogbelt, Barrel Brothers, Lagunitas, Fall River, Pizza Port, Sierra, Auburn, Moonraker, and Ghost Town. Wilibees also has a world-class selection of gluten-free, organic, and international beers from England, Germany, and Belgium. Their local cider section is also well stocked. For classic German pils, Kölsch, and Hefeweizens, check out the bottle shop’s variety of Erdinger, Hacker-Pschorr, Weihenstephaner, Hofbrau, Paulaner, Früh, and Schneider Weisse.

Charley’s is our first stop for amazing new beers to try in West Petaluma, along with a killer deli sandwich. Right now, Charley’s is carrying a broad range of California and West Coast beers like my new favorite Altamont Brewing (Livermore) Maui Waui IPA, a strawberry and citrus hop powerhouse with light bitterness and lingering, dry fruit notes. Charley’s wall of beer fridge features cans from Revision, Belching Beaver, Fall River, Cooperage, Fogbelt, Cooperage, and Karl Strauss.

Swing by HenHouse’s Palace of Barrels to check out the Super Duper Stoked! release double IPA featuring a mix of all single-hop varieties produced throughout the year under the Stoked! Brand, including Mosaic, Amarillo, Belma, Citra, Simcoe, Centennial. 8.2% ABV. HenHouse has put the kaibosh on growlers for the moment, but at the Petaluma location, fans can pick up 4-packs of over 13 HenHouse ales and lagers, including Best Life blonde, Cheetahs on the Loose blonde, Fowl Play 6 old ale, Honest Day’s Work saison, I’ll Have What I’m Having IPA, Classic IPA, MK Ultra IPA, Oyster Stout, Pure Black saison, Pizza Party pale ale, Classic saison, and Twice Certified DIPA. We are looking forward to this week’s Mattress Mafia IPA release, with cans available at both the Petaluma and Santa Rosa taprooms.

Ray’s Deli and Tavern (900 Western Ave.) has curbside pick-up for food, and also a broad variety of wine and beer to go, but not pints.

Barber Cellars (112 Washington St.) is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and Barber Lee Spirits (120 Washington St.) is open for the weekend for takeaway local wine and spirit bottles from go-to Petaluma producers. Barber also offers free local delivery in Petaluma and free shipping anywhere on orders of six or more bottles.

Griffo Distillery (1320 Scott St.) offers a discount of 15% on all bottles and mixers, and drive up service for their locally produced cold-brew coffee liqueur, barrel aged gin, white whiskey, stout barrel whiskey, and hopped single malt bottles. Call or text ahead, (415) 261-3724.