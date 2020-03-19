How Petaluma can eat its way through a quartantine

The local food events that have canceled are too many to list, but if you have tickets to any, you have likely received the announcements by now. For those still scheduled, check the event’s social media page.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are scrambling to do what they can to not only keep their doors open, but also to service their regular customers as best they can.

Petaluma restaurants are doing what they can during these trying times, including offering curbside service, free delivery or even temporarily laying off workers so that they can file for unemployment immediately.

This is the time to reach out to friends, family and neighbors in order to offer help. To support local restaurants and businesses, consider ordering take-out or delivery, buy gift cards for later, and consider the small guys before shopping the big non-local retailers.

Finally, understand the hard decisions that businesses have to make, along with their sacrifices. Instead of getting frustrated, try to be understanding and as soon as the dust settles, get out there and support your favorites.

Temporary closures

Aqus Cafe has decided to close down for the foreseeable future, in an effort to safeguard the community. Another huge disappointment was the announcement that Whisper Sisters is suspending operations for the time being.

Other recently announced closures include the Tea Room, Fourth & Sea, What a Chicken, Speakeasy, Traxx and Seared.

Check the restaurant status list in the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook for the latest information.

Curbside

By the time of this printing, restaurants may have either voluntarily or been ordered to cease with dine-in.

McNear’s is one of the leaders in our community and was one of the first to announce that they were offering curbside pick-ups, which considering the normal parking situation in that area, is something I would love to see continue into the future.

Other west side restaurants offering curbside delivery are Bagel Mill, Boulevard Café, Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Charley’s Wine Country Deli, Hallie’s, Kabuki, Lombardi’s, Lunchette, Maguire’s Pub, Petaluma Pie, Pho Sonoma, Quinua, Ray’s, Risibisi, Rosen’s 256 North, Sake 107, The Shuckery, Stockhome, and Sugo, Wicked Slush, Vopli’s, Wild Goat Bistro, and Wine or Lose.

The east side is doing its part with plenty of dine-out options, including Palm’s, Sonoma Sourdough, Flamez, Don Pancho’s, Pongo’s, and Alfredo’s, which may be offering free delivery. What a great time to try Alfredo’s great Italian food, delivery directly to your home. About as far east as you can get, Two Niner Diner will also be offering curbside pick-up.

Although we love their back patio, we are likely to restrict our enjoyment of Pub Republic’s excellent food through their curbside food delivery service. Los Reyes Taqueira has also announced curbside delivery.

On the north end of town, Roy’s has no curb, so instead is offering gravel-side delivery. Just over the freeway, Beyond the Glory started off by offering curbside pickups but has expanded to offer free delivery throughout the city limits if you met a minimum order requirement, which is not hard to do with all their great menu items.

Anna’s Seafood started offering delivery a couple of weeks ago, so you can now either have your order brought to your car or your home.