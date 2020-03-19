45 Petaluma area eateries offering curbside pick up.

While the county’s order to shelter in place has shut down local restaurants to the public, many now offer curbside pick up.

McNear’s is one of the leaders in our community and was one of the first to announce that they were offering curbside pick-ups, which considering the normal parking situation in that area, is something I would love to see continue into the future.

Other west side restaurants offering curbside delivery are Bagel Mill, Boulevard Café, Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Charley’s Wine Country Deli, Hallie’s, Kabuki, Lombardi’s, Lunchette, Maguire’s Pub, Petaluma Pie, Pho Sonoma, Quinua, Ray’s, Risibisi, Rosen’s 256 North, Sake 107, The Shuckery, Stockhome, and Sugo, Wicked Slush, Vopli’s, Wild Goat Bistro, and Wine or Lose.

The east side is doing its part with plenty of dine-out options, including Palm’s, Sonoma Sourdough, Flamez, Don Pancho’s, Pongo’s, and Alfredo’s, which may be offering free delivery. What a great time to try Alfredo’s great Italian food, delivery directly to your home. About as far east as you can get, Two Niner Diner will also be offering curbside pick-up.

Although we love their back patio, we are likely to restrict our enjoyment of Pub Republic’s excellent food through their curbside food delivery service. Los Reyes Taqueira has also announced curbside delivery.

On the north end of town, Roy’s has no curb, so instead is offering gravel-side delivery. Just over the freeway, Beyond the Glory started off by offering curbside pickups but has expanded to offer free delivery throughout the city limits if you met a minimum order requirement, which is not hard to do with all their great menu items.

Anna’s Seafood started offering delivery a couple of weeks ago, so you can now either have your order brought to your car or your home.

A bit farther north, Applebee’s will bring food to your car, as will Twin Oaks up in Penngrove. And while up there, Penngrove Market is open for business, with plenty of essentials still stocking their shelves, as well as fresh-made pizzas and other deli items. And across the street, you can pick up food from the Grateful Greek. The friendly staff at Washoe House is also ready to delivery to your car.

We have word that Estero Café and Dinucci’s in Valley Ford will remain open with curbside pickup, as will Osteria Stellina, which is a real hidden gem of an Italian place out in Point Reyes Station and Ginochio’s Kitchen, offering killer barbecue out in Bodega Bay, both of which make for a great country drive.

If you know of more local eateries offering curbside pick up, email food@arguscourier.com.

More restaurants offering curbside pick up, from Argus-Courier readers:

Ralph Dean write: "Fregene's Pizza is open 11 am to 8:30 pm 7 days a week located at 356 Petaluma Blvd North 707-762-7000 Cash only! Take out and curb service."