Navigating take-out dining scene

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 2, 2020, 10:05AM

This new world of take-out and delivery dining amid the coronavirus shutdown has been a big adjustment for many diners as well as restaurateurs. Here is some advice that they offer to ensure a smooth experience.

Know your order before placing your call

Although it may seem like a no-brainer, the biggest concern we are hearing from restaurant owners is that diners call in before they have researched the menu and thought out their order. Phone lines are limited, as are the staff that answer those calls, and taking them away from preparing and delivering meals is slowing down the system.

Being prepared with your order also means having your credit card ready. One owner told me she had to spend three minutes on the phone for just one three-item order. That may not seem like a long time but given how short staffed restaurants are right now, three minutes is like a lifetime.

Order online where you can

That said, if your favorite restaurant offers online ordering, by all means take advantage of that as it is the most efficient way for restaurants to handle to-go orders. And most delivery services, from Petaluma Food Taxi to DoorDash, offer ordering through their website, which means that even if your favorite restaurant does not have their own online ordering system, they have a de facto one through their delivery service.

Online ordering systems usually send your order directly to the kitchen, cutting out a lot of wasted time.

“Phone calls are difficult to get to, particularly between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., as I can either cook, or I can talk on the phone,” said Pete Schnell of Butcher Crown Roadhouse. “I would have to guess that most restaurants are operating on a very thin staff, so phones are probably hard to answer for everyone during the dinner rush.”

Alicia Ritter of Mary’s Pizza Shack concurs.

“We have six phone lines at Mary’s and when they’re all ringing it’s insane,” she said. “Especially when there are door dashers and customers waiting to pick up. I’ve had to let the phone just ring so I can help the people in front of me.”

Peak hours

Speaking of peak hours, restaurant owners are also asking that people consider ordering their food on the fringes of lunch and dinner so that they are not so slammed all at once. It not only helps them, but you have a better chance of getting fresh, well-made food if you order in a non-rush time. We have been trying to order a bit early and then simply throw our meal into the oven to keep it warm until dinner time.

On Petaluma Foodies, Lynn Fazio suggested that restaurants consider doing more “reserved” pick-up times, which we are actually seeing more of.

Sandra Lara Trejo responded back with a post about Pongo’s: “They let us place our order and explained they were timing pickups so people would not show up at the same time. They asked for us to pay over the phone via credit card. And to call when we were outside for more instructions. The pickup was smooth, easy and we didn’t even need to talk to anyone to pick up, they had a designated spot/table for pick-up.”

Pick your day

When it comes to which days are best for ordering, many restaurateurs disagree with the idea of “take-out Tuesday,” although they clearly appreciate the thought. It is more helpful to spread our orders out over the entire week then pile them up on one night.

With minimal staff and limited hours, everyone ordering on Tuesdays is making difficult times even harder for our restaurants.

Scott Pritchard came up with catchy phrases for each night of the week to help us remember that all nights are important to our local restaurateurs: “Monday Munchies, Take out Tuesday, Walk out Wednesday, Thank your favorite restaurant Thursday, Frugal Friday, Scrumptious Saturday and Siesta Sunday.”

Tipping

Although mentioned by many, Laura Stanton Rakitnichan put it poignantly when she mentioned: “Also, please remember to give a generous tip if possible. That’s a huge part of their income and people don’t always tip on take out.”

Where and when we can, this is the time to really turn up our generosity both for our delivery drivers and our restaurant workers.

I know times are tight, but they are even tighter for our restaurant folks. I administrate a private restaurateurs social media page and although I do not publicize their posts, trust me when I tell you that they are hurting more than you can imagine, both financially and because of the position this has put their employees in. Most restaurants are running at a loss, but continue on just so they do not have to lay off all their workers.

At this point, it is more than just about tipping for good service. It very well may be the difference between your favorite restaurant making it or not, so maybe think of it as paying it forward in the hopes that you will be able to once again dine in their dining room once we are allowed back out again.

Virtual tip jar

I have seen various “virtual tip jar” sites pop up in the past week and am hoping to see one specifically for our area soon. These sites give food service workers an opportunity to register and customers an opportunity to donate towards their favorite workers’ account, which will help them pay their bills, especially if they were furloughed due to restaurant shut-downs.

Be patient

Some diners have expressed frustration with the fact that it is hard to know who is open, when they are serving, and what the best procedure is for ordering, paying and pickup. Nick Gordon of Petaluma Food Taxi pointed out that at least for the restaurants on their delivery site, their info is current and accurate. This makes sense because it is in a restaurant’s best interest to have their delivery company ordering what they are actual serving and not off a menu that expired weeks ago.

From a diner quality standpoint, we have learned to avoid ordering crispy foods to-go. Sure, there are some restaurants that make killer fish and chips, but neither of those items travel well, often arriving damp or soggy after spending 15 minutes in the steam of a to-go box.

However, this brings up a vital virtue in these trying times — patience. We all need to be patient right now and understand and accept that what might normally be excellent food, during these times may be more on the mediocre side, even from your favorite restaurant. Unlike normal times, when take-out is a small percentage of a restaurant’s orders and they have a full staff helping to prepare and serve, right now most restaurants are running on skeleton crews.

Penngrove resident and owner of Cotati’s Down To Earth Café, Chris Ball, gave us some great insight into what restaurant owners are going through right now. Although we may see posts about how busy they are, this is usually only during peak dinner hours and is often because owners have had to furlough workers in order to keep their doors open and in turn have had to step in as both the front and back of house leads.

In the front of house, they are often answering phones and delivering curbside orders while also having to step in to the kitchen as chef and dishwasher, all the time having to keep on top of the regular day-to-day affairs required to keep a restaurant in business, even if just barely. On top of all that, they are also trying to keep their customers informed through all the social media outlets, which is time-consuming on a normal day, but when they have to step in as chef, prep, dishwasher and server, it is nearly impossible.

In case you did not know, these folks did not go into the business in order to get rich. They did it because they love food and want to bring their guests something special. So, when your order arrives at your house and is not as good as you remember it being in the restaurant a few weeks ago, the restaurant owners ask you to be patient and understanding.

They are doing their very best and if all goes well, only a few will not make it through to the other side.

