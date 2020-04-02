Navigating take-out dining scene

This new world of take-out and delivery dining amid the coronavirus shutdown has been a big adjustment for many diners as well as restaurateurs. Here is some advice that they offer to ensure a smooth experience.

Know your order before placing your call

Although it may seem like a no-brainer, the biggest concern we are hearing from restaurant owners is that diners call in before they have researched the menu and thought out their order. Phone lines are limited, as are the staff that answer those calls, and taking them away from preparing and delivering meals is slowing down the system.

Being prepared with your order also means having your credit card ready. One owner told me she had to spend three minutes on the phone for just one three-item order. That may not seem like a long time but given how short staffed restaurants are right now, three minutes is like a lifetime.

Order online where you can

That said, if your favorite restaurant offers online ordering, by all means take advantage of that as it is the most efficient way for restaurants to handle to-go orders. And most delivery services, from Petaluma Food Taxi to DoorDash, offer ordering through their website, which means that even if your favorite restaurant does not have their own online ordering system, they have a de facto one through their delivery service.

Online ordering systems usually send your order directly to the kitchen, cutting out a lot of wasted time.

“Phone calls are difficult to get to, particularly between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., as I can either cook, or I can talk on the phone,” said Pete Schnell of Butcher Crown Roadhouse. “I would have to guess that most restaurants are operating on a very thin staff, so phones are probably hard to answer for everyone during the dinner rush.”

Alicia Ritter of Mary’s Pizza Shack concurs.

“We have six phone lines at Mary’s and when they’re all ringing it’s insane,” she said. “Especially when there are door dashers and customers waiting to pick up. I’ve had to let the phone just ring so I can help the people in front of me.”

Peak hours

Speaking of peak hours, restaurant owners are also asking that people consider ordering their food on the fringes of lunch and dinner so that they are not so slammed all at once. It not only helps them, but you have a better chance of getting fresh, well-made food if you order in a non-rush time. We have been trying to order a bit early and then simply throw our meal into the oven to keep it warm until dinner time.

On Petaluma Foodies, Lynn Fazio suggested that restaurants consider doing more “reserved” pick-up times, which we are actually seeing more of.

Sandra Lara Trejo responded back with a post about Pongo’s: “They let us place our order and explained they were timing pickups so people would not show up at the same time. They asked for us to pay over the phone via credit card. And to call when we were outside for more instructions. The pickup was smooth, easy and we didn’t even need to talk to anyone to pick up, they had a designated spot/table for pick-up.”

Pick your day