Petaluma restaurants offer Easter specials for take out

Preferred Sonoma Caters is testing a pilot program to get fresh hot meals to local emergency responders. Always one of the first local food purveyors to swing into action when disaster strikes, owners Amber and Jim Balshaw noticed a lot of people on social media wondering about taking hot meals to local fire stations, the police department and hospital.

Unfortunately, these agencies do not accept home-cooked meals so some turned to ordering delivery meals to those locations instead. However, that can become a bit hectic and hodgepodge with meals coming in individually, at various hours and from multiple locations. PSC’s solution, which are they are testing out for the next couple of weeks, is to offer the ability to donate money towards meal packages for various locations.

Individuals and businesses who are interested in donating meals to the groups on the frontline of the pandemic can do so in $50 increments, which will facilitate a donation of five meals to the department of your choice. Once a location reaches 20 meals on the books, PSC will make, package and arrange for delivery.

The current locations are Petaluma Fire Department’s Stations 1, 2 and 3, Petaluma Police Department and Petaluma Valley Hospital. To donate, call 769-7208 any day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Along those same lines, the three Petaluma Rotary clubs are offering complimentary grab-n-go lunches to anyone in the hospitality industry this Saturday, April 11 at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 North McDowell Blvd., from noon until they are gone.

Anyone who shows up with their business card, pay stub, work shirt or other proof that they are part of the hospitality industry, whether still employed or recently laid off, lunch is on the house, thanks to the Petaluma Rotary Club, Petaluma Valley Rotary, and Rotary Club of Petaluma Sunrise.

Easter specials

Easter is Sunday, April 12, and although it seems unlikely that churches will be full, surely there will be small celebrations happening throughout the community, home by home, and likely many via video conferencing. To help us shut-ins celebrate, a plethora of local food purveyors are offering Easter specials, both for pick-up and delivery.

Because Easter morning usually starts with sweets, we will start there. Nothing says Sunday morning better than the gigantic cinnamon rolls from Sax’s Joint, which will be available for taking orders this Saturday, in preparation for Sunday morning. For the kids, Sweet Zone has pre-made Easter baskets available this Friday and Saturday.

For adult gift packs, Buddy’s Farm delivers local honey, which makes for a great adult gift pack for yourself, your family, or for a friend or family member who could use a pick-me-up. Buddy’s is currently offering four honeys but they are all so good that we do not bother to try to choose. We order them all because they will get used eventually and honey is one of the rare foods that never goes bad.

Another great anytime sweet that will be especially appreciated on Easter Day are bags of Petaluma Toffee Company toffee. PTC is currently offering doorstep delivery for orders of $20 or more, which is perfect because the current special is four bags of ¼ pound English Toffee.

You can also find Petaluma Toffee Company near the check-out counters of most of our local grocers. We get ours at Charley’s Wine Country Deli as a nice dessert on the back end of their daily lunch specials or pick up a couple of bags when we go through Petaluma Market, the caveat being that if we pick up only one, by the time we pull into the driveway, we have none left.