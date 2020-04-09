Subscribe

Petaluma restaurants offer Easter specials for take out

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 9, 2020, 9:27AM

Preferred Sonoma Caters is testing a pilot program to get fresh hot meals to local emergency responders. Always one of the first local food purveyors to swing into action when disaster strikes, owners Amber and Jim Balshaw noticed a lot of people on social media wondering about taking hot meals to local fire stations, the police department and hospital.

Unfortunately, these agencies do not accept home-cooked meals so some turned to ordering delivery meals to those locations instead. However, that can become a bit hectic and hodgepodge with meals coming in individually, at various hours and from multiple locations. PSC’s solution, which are they are testing out for the next couple of weeks, is to offer the ability to donate money towards meal packages for various locations.

Individuals and businesses who are interested in donating meals to the groups on the frontline of the pandemic can do so in $50 increments, which will facilitate a donation of five meals to the department of your choice. Once a location reaches 20 meals on the books, PSC will make, package and arrange for delivery.

The current locations are Petaluma Fire Department’s Stations 1, 2 and 3, Petaluma Police Department and Petaluma Valley Hospital. To donate, call 769-7208 any day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Along those same lines, the three Petaluma Rotary clubs are offering complimentary grab-n-go lunches to anyone in the hospitality industry this Saturday, April 11 at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 North McDowell Blvd., from noon until they are gone.

Anyone who shows up with their business card, pay stub, work shirt or other proof that they are part of the hospitality industry, whether still employed or recently laid off, lunch is on the house, thanks to the Petaluma Rotary Club, Petaluma Valley Rotary, and Rotary Club of Petaluma Sunrise.

Easter specials

Easter is Sunday, April 12, and although it seems unlikely that churches will be full, surely there will be small celebrations happening throughout the community, home by home, and likely many via video conferencing. To help us shut-ins celebrate, a plethora of local food purveyors are offering Easter specials, both for pick-up and delivery.

Because Easter morning usually starts with sweets, we will start there. Nothing says Sunday morning better than the gigantic cinnamon rolls from Sax’s Joint, which will be available for taking orders this Saturday, in preparation for Sunday morning. For the kids, Sweet Zone has pre-made Easter baskets available this Friday and Saturday.

For adult gift packs, Buddy’s Farm delivers local honey, which makes for a great adult gift pack for yourself, your family, or for a friend or family member who could use a pick-me-up. Buddy’s is currently offering four honeys but they are all so good that we do not bother to try to choose. We order them all because they will get used eventually and honey is one of the rare foods that never goes bad.

Another great anytime sweet that will be especially appreciated on Easter Day are bags of Petaluma Toffee Company toffee. PTC is currently offering doorstep delivery for orders of $20 or more, which is perfect because the current special is four bags of ¼ pound English Toffee.

You can also find Petaluma Toffee Company near the check-out counters of most of our local grocers. We get ours at Charley’s Wine Country Deli as a nice dessert on the back end of their daily lunch specials or pick up a couple of bags when we go through Petaluma Market, the caveat being that if we pick up only one, by the time we pull into the driveway, we have none left.

Petaluma Coffee & Tea is also offering both coffee by the bean or ground, as well as gift packs with coffee and healthy bars from Awesome Bars, which is yet another local company that donates a ton of their product during both times of crisis, as well as the rest of the time.

Last, but certainly not least, is ice cream, starting with Baskin Robbins, which offers a great array of ice cream cakes, which some, including my own mother (who clearly has no sweet tooth) thought you could only order for someone’s birthday. Nope, you can go in and grab one whenever you want.

They also offer something called a polar pizza, which I am told is throwback to Baskin’s pizza-looking dessert from the 1990s. Customers choose between a chocolate chip cookie or brownie base, which is then covered with ice cream and topped with candy.

Mariposa Ice Creamery will also offer deliveries, along with Simply Strudels and D&S Sweet Creations’ éclairs. The deadline for ordering desert right to your doorstep is today, Thursday, April 9 by noon, with deliveries going out today through Saturday, April 11. Deliveries are offered much farther out than just Petaluma, for an additional fee, but locally the fee is just $5. Please tip your delivery driver. Visit each site individually to order.

Moving off of the sweets, JavAmore (Penngrove) is offering pre-order Easter brunch pick-ups on Saturday, April 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.. The menu will include both 8-inch (serves four to six) and 9-inch (serves six to eight) quiches in ham and tomato, roasted veggie and feta and bacon and spinach, mini-frittata cupcakes by the half-dozen in similar flavors, mini-muffins, country potatoes, and French toast sticks.

Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. today, Thursday, April 9. Bay Laurel Culinary also has some great Easter morning options, such as their sour cream coffee cake and spring vegetable frittata. Due to other commitments, Preferred Sonoma Caterers will not offer an Easter pre-order this year.

Pub Republic is also offering brunch, as well as an Easter dinner special. Family meal orders, which serve six, must be placed by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 10, with a limited number of individual-sized orders available on Sunday for those who didn’t plan ahead. You can pick-up or use Petaluma Food Taxi for delivery. Brunch will be Easter quiche, served with home-style potatoes, in asparagus, spinach, white cheddar and mushroom or ham, Swiss and caramelized onions.

Rolling into dinner, Pub Republic is serving up a bourbon pineapple glazed all-natural ham with asparagus with lemon gremolata, and creamy potato risottos with garlic and white cheddar.

Beyond the Glory is taking pre-order through Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m. for their Easter special meal for curbside pick-up on Sunday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free delivery from 1 to 3 p.m. within Petaluma city limits. The meal is $75 and will feed four people and will consist of marinated tri-tip, four twice-baked potatoes with bacon, chives and cheese, premium veggies, Caesar salad, and baguette roll. Add-ons include house-made mac and cheese topped with bacon, creamy polenta, avocado egg salad toast and garlic bread. Check their social media for updates including dessert and drink specials.

McNear’s and Seared re-opened for pick-up and delivery this past week and are now moving ahead with splitting their service back to their original locations, with Seared only offering curbside pick-up. Both will offer Easter day meals to go so check their sites for updates. But for now, I have it straight from Chef Joe O’Donnell’s mouth that Seared will offer a small ala cart menu of a few steaks, seafood and some sides, as well as two family-style options of either Roasted Prime Rib or Sonoma Lamb Shoulder, with sides and desserts. Pre-orders for the family dinners must be place by today, April 9.

The Shuckery is offering pre-order family-style dinners in both a two and four-person option. These will be listed on their site tomorrow, Friday, April 10, for pick-up on Sunday, first come first served. Dinner will include Creamy Leek Tart, Salmon Wellington with hollandaise sauce and chimichurri, little gems salad, potato gratin and lemon panna cotta for dessert. A family-style bread pudding will also be available that serves eight. And as always, fresh Oysters are available for pre-order.

Petaluma Market promises to have a few special for pick-up, including Ham with scalloped potatoes, Leg of lamb with mashed potatoes and saffron risotto with asparagus.

Rounding things out, War Wagon BBQ is offering smoked and glazed leg of lamb, grandma’s cabbage casserole, and garlic mashed potatoes, services for four to five people, for $80, with from-scratch carrot cake with cream cheese frosting for an additional $15. Call or text to order at 951-271-6046 by Friday, April 10 for pick at Maselli & Sons, 519 Lakeville St., on Sunday, April 12 from noon to 2 p.m.

Fresh cup o’ Joe

For those looking for a fresh cup of Java, at least two locally owned coffee carts/drive-thru’s are still serving fresh cups. The first is Divine Mother Tea & Coffee, located next to Mail Depot at 4th & C Streets. They are currently open Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for take-out. And although there may be nearby seating, please refrain from congregating if you walked up and instead simply enjoy your fresh cup on your walk home.

Representing the east side, Java Jacks Organic Coffee is still offering drive-thru coffee pick up in the shopping center at the corner of Casa Grande and South McDowell Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

For pick-up, there are two main options right now, starting with DaVinci’s Coffee (217-7364, davinciscoffeecompany.com) offering free delivery of whole beans or ground for drip. These are the folks who used to be in front of Mr. McGoo’s and now have the coffee cart at Kaiser Petaluma, which during Shelter in Place is currently closed. Petaluma Coffee & Tea (763-2727, petalumacoffee.com) currently has curbside pick-ups of bean and tea by the pound Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., plus they sell wholesale and offer shipping directly to your home.

For cold brewed coffee, and so much more, check out Juice House Co. (971-7644, juicehouseco.com) for a truly incredible menu of nut mylks, kombuchas, and cold-pressed juices. They offer take-out and curbside pick-up at their 421 2nd St. location Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reopened, rediscovered

Flamez Grill re-opened yesterday with limited dinner hours Monday through Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. They offer take-out and delivery by Petaluma Food Taxi. A couple of other new names to the Master List of currently operating restaurants are Oyama Sushi offering take-out and delivery and YaYa’s - The Grateful Greek (Penngrove) for take-out. Rosen’s 256 North decided to close up temporarily as did newly opened Aloh-O Poke.

DIY

Hank’s is offering a do-it-themselves kids pizza kit (with a little bit of help from mom and dad, I’m sure). The social media reviews have raved at how much the kids have been enjoying this pre-meal activity although one little girl was reported to have asked her parents why their pizza was ready to eat and hers was not. But in the end, she enjoyed the experience as well as the pizza.

LaLa’s Jam will offer a free ZOOM class on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to noon on how to make jam at home, without any fancy canning equipment. Details can be found at www.lalasjams.com.

Family meal deals

With catering canceled across the board Bay Laurel Culinary has reinvented themselves by offering a to-go menu in order to help create work for their core team of employees. According to their announcement, “Your orders are also supporting small local farmers, cheesemakers and meat purveyors, who all thank you.”

Orders are available for curbside pick-up at their 1370 Industrial Ave. Suite A kitchen from Wednesday through Sunday, between 3 and 6 p.m. They also offer delivery, when possible. The menu through April 11 includes focaccia bites, Za’atar hummus, zin BBQ pork shoulder with milk and butter mashed potatoes, Sonoma Caesar salad with Meyer lemon, olive croûtons and dry jack cheese, market-picked thyme roasted veggies, and Mexican hot chocolate cookies.

Bay Laurel Culinary is also working with the The Living Room, a day shelter for women and children in Sonoma County. www.baylaurelculinary.com

Butcher Crown Roadhouse did an incredible job with last weekend’s Saturday Tri-tip Feast and Sunday Piri Piri Chicken dinner, and they will do it again this weekend. We had the Chicken and it was not only a delicious dinner, with killer sides of loaded potato salad, coleslaw and cornbread, but was big enough that the two us were still eating the full-size (for four) leftovers mid-week.

It may seem that restaurants have finally gotten into a groove, but the majority that have remained open are still struggling to figure out their hours, new service procedures and most importantly, can they even afford to stay open. Most I have spoken with are actually running at a loss, even when social media makes it look like everyone is dining with them regularly.

They are simply trying their best to have enough work for their remaining employees in order to avoid layoffs, knowing full well that even the highest level of unemployment does not cut it here in the North Bay. As always, please be supportive, understanding, and patient as our favorite restaurants work through these tough times.

