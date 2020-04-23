Restaurants focus on giving back during COVID-19

Food bonds us. Breaking bread is a time-honored tradition of gathering with family and friends. The current coronavirus lockdown has most of us isolated, although many are getting creative through video conferencing.

Another way that food is bonding us is the outpouring of support local restaurants and caterers show towards frontline workers, such as police and fire departments and health workers through free meals.

For those of us who want to help, but know that organizations generally do not accept home-cooked meals, Preferred Sonoma Caters continues to offer meal delivery to fire stations, the police department and Petaluma Valley Hospital in five meal donation packets for $50. To donate, call 769-7208 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Heroes Plate

Several downtown businesses are also offering pay-to-donate opportunities, titling their efforts, “The Heroes Plate.” Whisper Sisters, the Bagel Mill, the Shuckery, Barber Lee Spirits, Barber Cellars, the Sweet Zone and Stockhome want to help us connect with our local heroes while also helping them remain a vital part of our local food culture.

As Andrea Sundell, co-owner of Stockhome, reminds us in her introduction to The Heroes Plate that our restaurant community is about the small family run businesses, which now sit closed. These are the places where we as a community celebrate major life moments and these are the people that constantly give back to the community, by not only creating great memories for us, but also by donating their services to the plethora of nonprofits that abound throughout Petaluma. Local restaurants can feel helpless in what is now our fourth major crisis in the past three years.

The Hero’s Plate is aimed to help both local restaurants as well as our frontline workers. Those interested in helping can visit www.theheroesplate.com to make individual donations towards meals that will then be gathered together and delivered.

Beyond the Glory has also stepped up and has started offering free meals to essential employees who order take-out with them on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Mondays are for first responders and healthcare employees, Tuesdays are for teachers and coaches, and Wednesdays are for restaurant industry employees. Please let them know who you are when you order and show up with ID or some other proof of employment in those industries in order to help them smooth out the transaction. Orders can be placed by calling 971-8366.

Fresh crab

Jonathan Jackson is the newest member of the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook and what a great addition he is. He is a fisherman running his boat out of Bodega Bay and is currently offering fresh crab delivered straight to your door, in “a manner complying with COVID-19 safety measures.” Regular crabs are $13 and large ones are $16.

Jonathan is working alone on his boat right now, so do not despair if you can’t reach him immediately, but leave a message or text at 867-6799 and he’ll get back to just as soon as he is back at the dock, safe and sound. Jonathan thanks everyone for their support in keeping him fishing during these unstable times.

Butcher Crown dinner

Butcher Crown Roadhouse extended their pre-order weekend special family dinners with the continuation of Saturday’s Tri-tip Feast and Sunday’s Piri Piri Chicken Dinner into the foreseeable future. Chef/owner Pete has even added a Friday night dinner, slow-smoked brisket, which in my book, is the holy grail of barbecued meats.