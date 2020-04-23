Subscribe

Restaurants focus on giving back during COVID-19

HOUSTON PORTER
April 23, 2020, 9:42AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Food bonds us. Breaking bread is a time-honored tradition of gathering with family and friends. The current coronavirus lockdown has most of us isolated, although many are getting creative through video conferencing.

Another way that food is bonding us is the outpouring of support local restaurants and caterers show towards frontline workers, such as police and fire departments and health workers through free meals.

For those of us who want to help, but know that organizations generally do not accept home-cooked meals, Preferred Sonoma Caters continues to offer meal delivery to fire stations, the police department and Petaluma Valley Hospital in five meal donation packets for $50. To donate, call 769-7208 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Heroes Plate

Several downtown businesses are also offering pay-to-donate opportunities, titling their efforts, “The Heroes Plate.” Whisper Sisters, the Bagel Mill, the Shuckery, Barber Lee Spirits, Barber Cellars, the Sweet Zone and Stockhome want to help us connect with our local heroes while also helping them remain a vital part of our local food culture.

As Andrea Sundell, co-owner of Stockhome, reminds us in her introduction to The Heroes Plate that our restaurant community is about the small family run businesses, which now sit closed. These are the places where we as a community celebrate major life moments and these are the people that constantly give back to the community, by not only creating great memories for us, but also by donating their services to the plethora of nonprofits that abound throughout Petaluma. Local restaurants can feel helpless in what is now our fourth major crisis in the past three years.

The Hero’s Plate is aimed to help both local restaurants as well as our frontline workers. Those interested in helping can visit www.theheroesplate.com to make individual donations towards meals that will then be gathered together and delivered.

Beyond the Glory has also stepped up and has started offering free meals to essential employees who order take-out with them on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Mondays are for first responders and healthcare employees, Tuesdays are for teachers and coaches, and Wednesdays are for restaurant industry employees. Please let them know who you are when you order and show up with ID or some other proof of employment in those industries in order to help them smooth out the transaction. Orders can be placed by calling 971-8366.

Fresh crab

Jonathan Jackson is the newest member of the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook and what a great addition he is. He is a fisherman running his boat out of Bodega Bay and is currently offering fresh crab delivered straight to your door, in “a manner complying with COVID-19 safety measures.” Regular crabs are $13 and large ones are $16.

Jonathan is working alone on his boat right now, so do not despair if you can’t reach him immediately, but leave a message or text at 867-6799 and he’ll get back to just as soon as he is back at the dock, safe and sound. Jonathan thanks everyone for their support in keeping him fishing during these unstable times.

Butcher Crown dinner

Butcher Crown Roadhouse extended their pre-order weekend special family dinners with the continuation of Saturday’s Tri-tip Feast and Sunday’s Piri Piri Chicken Dinner into the foreseeable future. Chef/owner Pete has even added a Friday night dinner, slow-smoked brisket, which in my book, is the holy grail of barbecued meats.

The brisket dinner will come with loaded potato salad, coleslaw, pickles, and Hawaiian rolls; $29 for two people, $52 for four. (Tri-tip is $24/$44 and Piri Piri Chicken is $19/$34.) Orders must be received by 8 p.m. on the Thursday before, either through BCR’s or Petaluma Food Taxi’s website. Orders should be ready at 5 p.m. but Pete suggests picking a later time as there has been a sizable line the past two weeks right at 5 p.m.

Personally, I’d opt for Petaluma Food Taxi, both to ease the stress on the restaurant but also to avoid going out in public.

Updates

Wishbone (www.wishbonepetaluma.com) is currently offering pantry boxes in addition to their regular menu and meal options. With the resurgence in baking, the pantry boxes included pre-made pie dough as well as sourdough starter are certainly welcome additions to the kitchen. Additionally, the current boxes include hummus, soup broths, hot sauce, extra spicy ginger chai and fermented favorites like pickles, kimchi and kraut.

Sonoma Coast Spirits (www.sonomacoastspirits.com) currently offers free delivery (use the code “LOCALDELIVERY”), free hand sanitizer w/aloe with all purchases, and complete free hand sanitizer to frontline workers (no purchase necessary.)

Sake 107 (www.sake107.com) has changed their hours a bit (they are now open on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.) and is now accepting online orders, which Chef/owner Eiji Ando tells me is a better way to order than using the phone. Chef Ando also informed me that they are taking extra steps to help protect our community. Not only do they offer a very sanitized pick-up procedure (including clean pens for each customer), but Chef Ando and his remaining staff are making every attempt to avoid outside contact when they are outside the restaurant.

iLeoni (762-9611) has announced that they are current open by appointment for curbside pickup, so for all you home cooks, this is an opportunity to get your kitchen in order with the help of their great selection of kitchen wares. I am also told that they have a large selection of Rancho Gordo beans, which are our favorites. Unfortunately, on the flipside, North Bay Café closed up shop and plans to stay closed until the shelter in place order is lifted.

We just moved into our fifth week of shelter in place. I hesitate to use the phrase “the new normal” because one would hope things will go back to the old normal soon, but we as a community certainly have shown ourselves to be able to adapt quickly. Sure, there are still some who flat out defy the order, while others convince themselves that what they are doing somehow falls within one of exceptions, but by and large, we seem to be doing a pretty good job of things, all things considered.

The order lays out the rules regarding facemask requirements. This should not be an excuse to loosen our shelter in place resolve, because refraining from any kind of contact is really what will get us through this with the least number of casualties, however, the order does lay out the rules and the exceptions.

As a community, we certainly do appear to be ordering more take-out food than we used to which is a heartwarming sign that many are doing what they can to support our delicate restaurant community. Easter offered up a lot of dinner specials and helped to give our restaurants a bit of a boost during these devastating times.

Please keep up your support but also remain patient and understanding. Slamming a restaurant in social media at this time for a mistake is like kicking a man while he is down. Either do not order out or accept that things are likely not going to be even close to perfect so understand that what you are doing right now is purely supporting the effort to keep our restaurants up and running.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine