Feeding first responders

Bây-Cang Nguyen, who owns and operates Pho Sonoma in Petaluma, knows a thing or two about adversity. He and his family came to the United States more than 30 years ago as political refugees from their home country of Vietnam.

“As I grew up here in America, I have always learned to give back and support the community we are living in and doing the business in,” Bây-Cang said.

Even when working for a large corporation like Wells Fargo, Bây-Cang was named as a community ambassador for the Community Reinvestment Act, which was a program implemented to help extend credit to low and moderate income neighborhoods, fitting in perfectly with his philosophy of giving back.

“For the last four weeks since the outbreak of the COVID-19, I have been thinking of what I could do to help, even though I struggle myself with my own restaurant,” he said. “I was trying to buy masks to help our doctors and nurses because while everyone else is supposed to stay at home, they are risking themselves to save lives.”

However, masks proved hard to secure so Bây-Cang’s next thought was that he could use his skills and restaurant to at least thank our frontline workers with some free meals.

He posted to Facebook and made a connection with Melissa Lauridsen, who lives in Petaluma and works at Kaiser Santa Rosa. Melissa posted to Facebook Monday morning to express her gratitude.

“I’d like to give a huge shout out to Pho Sonoma in Petaluma for donating 50 banh mi sandwiches to nurses and staff working at Kaiser Santa Rosa on Sunday night,” she wrote. “We were all so happy to receive such a kind and thoughtful gift, especially on night shift! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

“Sandwiches are easy to make and easy to transport. They are also easy for the workers to wrap and eat during their busy time at work,” Bây-Cang said. “It turns out the best of all worlds and they actually enjoyed it a lot.”

Future acts of kindness already in works include lunches and dinner for our Petaluma Police Department this Thursday, with the help of Bây-Cang’s friend and customer Anna Maria. He has also connected with someone on Nextdoor who is helping to plan a drop-off for employees at Petaluma Valley Hospital next week.

Bây-Cang is particularly appreciative of the volunteers that are helping him prepare all the sandwiches.

Bây-Cang expressed his gratitude to the Petaluma Foodies group and the Petaluma community at large for all the support they have shown his shop over the past four weeks through their food purchases and gift certificate orders.

“All the support really motivates me to give back and support more,” he said. “If you want to go fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, you must go together.”

Pho Sonoma is currently open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. They are closed on Wednesday.

Orders can be placed by phone (762-6888) or through delivery service Petaluma Food Taxi (www.petalumafoodtaxi.com). Please consider making a donation, or at least an additional tip or ordering an additional food item so that Bây-Cang can continue to provide free meals to our frontline workers.