Random acts of restaurant kindness, boozy milkshakes and more

The stories of generosity abound across Petaluma as we move into our sixth week of the shelter-in-place order. Petalumans know how to step up and step in during a crisis and so these acts of kindness come as no surprise, but are heart-warming and a great reminder that we are all in this together and with patiences, understanding and compassion, we’ll get through this.

Lunchette is the small family run lunch spot just up Fourth Street from the B Street intersection. A busy community activist herself, co-owner Naomi Crawford mentioned two major meal deliveries made possible by donations from Good Samaritans. Patrons purchased gift cards from the shop and then donated them back to Naomi and her crew, who then delivered meals to the staff at the Petaluma Health Center and to Kaiser San Rafael. These cards can be purchased at lunchetteonline.com and made out to Naomi Crawford. These types of donations to your favorite local restaurants not only help them stay in business, even if just barely, but also help to support our frontline workers. A special thanks to Jeremy Forcier and Cara Forcier of the local brand of Cross Country Mortgage for purchasing 100 salads towards the effort.

At Mariposa Ice Creamery, the donation was a bit more informal. Owner Pilar says, “A wonderful lady, who asked not to be identified, met me in the parking lot, handed me $80 and ask that I send ice cream to people who needed something delicious in their life. I gave a call to (Casa Grande High teacher) Lynne Gordon Moquete, and she delivered 10 quarts and eight pints of ice cream to families in need.”

Stockhome’s Andrea Sundell posted an update to the Hero’s Plate project, which I wrote about in last week’s paper. “Your generosity has fed five front-line organizations. You donated 340 meals, 72 sets of snacks and four boxes of candy to the heroes devoting themselves to our safety.” Meals were provided to frontline workers at Kaiser Petaluma, Kaiser San Rafael, Petaluma Fire Department, COTS and Petaluma Post Acute Rehab. Upcoming meals will be going to Petaluma Valley Hospital ER on April 23 and Petaluma Health Center on April 30.

The Hero’s Plate is a concerted effort by several downtown businesses, including the Shuckery, Whisper Sisters, the Bagel Mill, Barber Cellars, Barber Lee Spirits and the Sweet Zone to give community members an avenue to donate in a way that also helps these establishments survive this crisis. Visit theheroesplate.com (yes, that’s how it is spelled) for more info on how you too can help.

As direct evidence that this program is helping our restaurants, Andrea was thrilled to announce that thanks to all the volunteer work through the Hero’s Plate, Stockhome was able to bring back two of their employees. “Masked and gloved we worked together for the first time in over a month. The back of the house was busy preparing food that you have so generously donated. The front of the house was boxing it up and getting ready for delivery. Almost every table was full of boxed food. Words cannot describe how good it felt to have some of the team back together again. It was the first time, in all of this mess of COVID-19, I felt hope. For this, with all of my being, I say thank you.”