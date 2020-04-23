Three Twins ice cream ceases production

Three Twins Ice Cream has ceased operations, effectively immediately.

When I spoke with Three Twins owner/founder Neal Gottlieb on Friday morning, the conversation was emotional, for both of us. This is clearly a heartbreaking time for Neal and his company but it is also a somber time for us locals. Three Twins has been a big part of the Petaluma food scene for the past decade.

Not only did Three Twins offer a high-quality innovative product for an affordable price, but Neal and his company were, first and foremost, a conscientious company. Whether purchasing 12,000-acres of land for habitat restoration and protection through the “Ice Cream For Acres” program, or donating throughout the Petaluma community, Three Twins always put people before profits.

Neal said he would not have it any other way.

Three Twins started as a single scoop shop in San Rafael in 2005. Neal wanted to make great organic ice cream that would appeal to the masses based on flavor, quality and accessibility. With little business experience at the time, he started with just an idea. That idea grew over the next decade by leap and bounds.

First, he added a few more scoop shops, then farmers markets and then select local grocery stores. Eventually, Three Twins was sold at stores across the U.S.

With many firsts in the way of organic ice cream, Neal and his company received a lot of media attention, which led to rapid growth. Growth, it turns out, is not always a good thing and the tight margins finally caught up with Three Twins.

They attempted to scale up over the years, in the hopes of someday being profitable, but margins kept getting tighter.

Instead of sacrificing quality, Neal attempted to rein in costs where he could while still offering organic ice cream at non-organic prices. Three Twins consolidated their production operations to one facility and reduced costs where it could.

This is the reality of our food industry, whether it is ice cream or local mom and pop restaurants — even with a great product, profitability can be hard to attain.

“We have been struggling for years,” Neal told me. “We set out to make a great product, but it was also an expensive product.”

Neal said it all came down to the bottom line. He explained, “The past three years we’ve seen declining sales. The business was not sustainable without capital infusion and the current pandemic was the final straw.”

For those looking to rush out and stock up, Neal said that Three Twins liquidated a lot of product to Grocery Outlet. “I mean a lot,” he confirmed.

In his social media post announcing the closure, Neal said it is possible that someone may revive the brand in the future, but there did not appear to be any plans currently in the works. “I have always lived by the philosophy that it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all,” he wrote. “While this is a heartbreaking end to a 15 year (and two day) dream, I feel entirely lucky to have had this opportunity. Thank you for sharing it with me.”

On the phone with me, Neal also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve our community. With deliberate words, clearly holding back tears, Neal said that he could not have asked for a better community than Petaluma to base his headquarters and long-time production facility. As a final example of his stellar character, Neal offered up his personal email address (neal.h.gottlieb@gmail.com) to any business looking to speak with his “talented pool of former employees who are looking for their next great role.”

Three Twins always satisfied our appetites for well-made ice cream in an array of innovative flavors. But more important than that, Three Twins was an integral part of the real food movement and were exemplar community leaders when it came to giving back.