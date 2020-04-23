Basking in Petaluma’s Baskin-Robbins ice cream cakes

Samantha Mahan took over the Petaluma Baskin-Robbins last year and is celebrating her one-year anniversary today, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

And what a year it has been.

Baskin-Robbins, located in the shopping center now known as River Plaza (60 E. Washington St.), has always been a special place. Sure, the choice of products helps, because who doesn’t love ice cream? But the location is a cheery corner in an otherwise dismal strip mall. Plus, the staff has always been happy and helpful. In fact, when Samantha announced that she had taken over ownership, the overwhelming request from the public was that she keep the great employees, which she has.

Samantha grew up in Texas and moved to Davis over a decade ago. She spent 11 years as the store manager of the Baskin-Robbins there before moving to Sonoma to be closer to her boyfriend. She worked for a couple of months at the Petaluma site before moving on to another job.

Almost immediately after leaving, Samantha was contacted by Baskin-Robbins’ corporate office with a sweet deal to buy out the Petaluma owner. Her warm personality and welcoming demeanor has quickly made her a local favorite.

As regular readers know, I am a huge fan of ice cream and so when people post ice cream pics and stories to social media, I pay attention. There is something about ice cream that makes everything just a little better, no matter what the situation. Within days of the COVID shelter-in-place order, Samantha posted that she had a lot of ice cream cakes that were going to run up against their “best by” date. I felt an obligation to step in and save at least one.

It was a beauty. The cake was half chocolate and half white, covered in a delicious lemony frosting, which was then decorate with real mini ice cream cones, each filled with a different flavor of ice cream. As any kid will tell you, why get one dessert when you can get a dessert that is topped with additional desserts. Call it a “pre-dessert,” which is a term first introduced to me while on a food tour of Michelin-starred restaurants in the Basque region of Spain. It has been my favorite food word ever since.

After returning with our prize, we set up our travel chairs out on the front porch and enjoyed a relaxing lunch hour of sunshine and ice cream cake. Inevitably, I had to post some photos to social media, to which I received one particularly peculiar response. The commenter stated that she did not know you could just walk in and buy an ice cream cake. She assumed you could only get these cool cakes on special order.

To an ice cream lover like myself, it seemed almost insane to learn that there are people out there who have been missing out on randomly purchased ice cream cakes. But then again, the poster was my mother and she has some very odd beliefs when it comes to food. This also helps explain why I feel like I have a lot of ice cream cake eating to make up for because clearly, I did not get enough as a child.

With ice cream cake blinders on, I did not realize at the time that Samantha and her decorator Mallory Coffman are actually making all their ice cream cakes in-house, which means you are not only buying fresh cakes but you can order custom ice cream cakes to your liking. They also offer “polar pizza” which are double fudge brownie or chocolate chip cookie crusts topped with your choice of any ice cream and toppings.