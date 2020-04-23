Seared offers boozy shakes to go during shutdown

Correction: It is Seared, not McNear’s that offers this alcoholic treat - this story has been updated for accuracy.

To much applause, Seared has introduced their version of adult milkshakes. If you do not know what an adult milkshake is, you are not alone. Basically, I call it booze in a milkshake. With the mixologists behind these creations, they would more accurately be called a milkshake cocktail. Chef Joe O’Donnell posted a photo last week to Petaluma Foodies of the Version 1.0 which garnered quite a bit of attention from both those who knew what it was and those who wanted to know. Version 1.0 consisted of Mariposa salted caramel, Templeton rye bourbon, Dolda chocolate liquor, and vanilla bean whip. This week Chef Joe has Version 2.0, which is house-made Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream, bourbon, Dorda chocolate liquor, Cinnamon Toast Crunchies, vanilla bean whip and amaro cherries. Stay tuned for more creative concoctions to come.

See all of Houston Porter’s food news in this week’s Tip of my Tongue.