Subscribe

Petaluma’s agricultural roots mean a strong local food supply in times of crisis

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 30, 2020, 1:31PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

You may have read about potential issues in our national food supply chain, especially when it comes to factory-processed meats. Two major plants reported high levels of employees with COVID infection. Although not a threat to the meat itself, when a plant has to shut down to protect employees’ health, there is a ripple effect down the food chain. Luckily, here in Petaluma we have a lot of great direct-sourced meat options. Consider Fallon Hills Ranch, Stemple Creek Ranch or even Liberty Duck, or butcher shops like Thistle Meats or Anthony Arrington and crew at Petaluma Market’s meat counter. If we so choose, there is plenty of meat to go around. (There are plenty of local sources for veggies too, however that national food supply chain does not seem to be having the same issues as meat right now.)

We all talk about, read about and hear plenty about “farm to table” but when push comes to shove, few of us participate other than through our local farm to table restaurants. Denis Smith reminded us that there is yet another good reason to live in a community that is still so closely tied to our agrarian roots. “Call your local FFA adviser at the high school,” Denis said. “The kids work hard to produce the best beef, pork and lamb you could imagine.”

Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H Clubs help the youth of today learn to be the farmers and ranchers of tomorrow. These are the folks who make sure we have capable and passionate farmers for our future. I cannot encourage strongly enough that everyone reach out and support these groups. Whether this means actually going to a fair to bid on youth-raised “market animals” or just partaking in the periodic food fundraisers, as Denis said, it’s “better than farm to fork.”

Plans are being hatched to help our local FFA/4-H kids sell their livestock projects. The students usually rely on auctions at local fairs, but this week the Sonoma County Fair was canceled. Students spend their own money buying and raising the animals, and hope to turn a profit on the sale. Purchasing an animal, whole or partial, will help our local kids while also stocking your fridges and freezers with quality, locally raised protein. For more information, contact Petaluma High School Ag Department Chair Kim Arntz (karntz@petk12.org) and teacher and FFA Farm Business Management Team advisor Jake Dunn (jdunn@petk12.org), or one of the several local 4-H clubs.

BBQ For Charity

As one of the judges for the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club’s Ribs for Kids cook-off, the event’s cancellation was quite a disappointment. When it comes to barbecuing for a good cause, local “food truck” favorite War Wagon BBQ is always there to fill the need. Last year the crew was set for its first appearance at Ribs for Kids when a family emergency took them out of town. Upon return, they dedicated all the proceeds from their Father’s Day barbecue over to Ribs for Kids.

Seeing the cancellation of this year’s cook-off, War Wagon BBQ has again offered their services and will hold a special Ribs for Kids fundraising barbecue on Sunday, June 14, the same weekend that Ribs for Kids would have occurred. It takes place in the north parking lot at Maselli & Sons Hardware. They will have take-away family rib meals (serves four), which will include one rack of ribs with smoked mac-and-cheese and cowboy beans, all for $40. As readers know, I am a huge fan of the barbecue at War Wagon, but these sides can almost stand up on their own. Smoked mac-and-cheese? There’s nothing better. And the cowboy beans are always a hit too. Call or email your name, phone and number of meals you wish to purchase to 951-271-6046 or warwagonbbq@gmail.com by Monday, June 8.

While on the topic of War Wagon BBQ, they are currently in the running for this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards for best food truck. They are up against two worthy contenders but I give them the edge not only on flavor and creativity but also in their commitment to our community. Voting has been extended and ballots can be logged at petaluma360.com/peopleschoice.

Restaurant Updates

Wild Goat Bistro has announce its reopening as of yesterday, Wednesday, April 29. Visit wildgoatbistro.com for their current hours and menu.

The Tea Room Café has also reopened Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for credit card phone orders only (765-0199). Check their social media for more info. “Please be patient with us! We are a two-woman show - allow 30 minutes for pickup. If we don’t answer the first time, call again,” the owners asked

Caffe Giostra also reopens today, Thursday, April 30, for credit card call-in curbside orders only, from 4 to 7 p.m. Call for more info or to place your orders at 664-9441.

Water Street Bistro is back in business as of this week as well, operating Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ”for now.” Check Facebook for the menu and updates.

Fish & Chips

4th & Sea posted that they have plans to reopen soon, too, much to the delight of fish and chip fans. As mentioned in an article earlier in the month, entrées that suffer from steam exposure, such as fish and chips, can be a challenge as a take-out or delivery options because once in the box, they tend to tender up, causing the crisp to become soggy. Currently, Flamez Grill is getting a tidal wave of positive reviews for the quality of its fish and chips, so clearly they have figured it out how to cook it up so it makes to your home in satisfactory condition.

Mother’s Day

So far, the only announcements I have seen for Mother’s Day preorders are from Mazza Catering and Bert’s Desserts, but I am sure there will be more as the day draws near. Mazza Catering Co., with a kitchen on the north end of town, is offering an impressive cheese and charcuterie board delivered right to your home. The board is actually a box that will include three cheeses, charcuterie, dried fruit, local honey and all the fixings. They are $35 per box, which is enough for 2 to 4 people, if mom decides to share, and must be ordered by May 8 by emailing or calling - mazza.catering@yahoo.com or 953-3359.

Bert’s Desserts always does a sweet job with a sweets specials and Mother’s Day is no exception. Pre-order curbside pick-ups must be placed by Tuesday, May 5, for pickup on Friday, May 8, between 1 to 3 p.m. or Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check Bert’s social media for all the details from her cream truffles (16 pieces for $12) to her peanut butter cups (same price) and everything in between.

We hope to have a broader list of Mother’s Day special orders by next week’s paper as local restaurants get finalize plans. Holiday menus and specials can be emailed to food@arguscourier.com.

Virtual Tastings

The Petaluma GAP Winegrowers Alliance just released a great video on petalumagap.com. This five-minute video helps to explain the special challenges our local growers and makers are facing, with beauty shots of our local landscape and winemakers. Because of the nature of the business, most survive on tourist’s visits and purchases. However, they are forging ahead and adapting, including live virtual wine tastings with the owners and winemakers. “Petaluma Gap growers and winemakers share their first-hand stories of how Covid-19 is impacting their business. We are resilient and are used to facing headwinds, but we need your help with this one. Thank you for purchasing wine and participating in virtual tastings while safely sheltering-in-place.”

Special Visit

My sincere apologies to all of you who saw the Wayfare Tavern’s fried chicken food truck announcement last week, only to be immediately disappointed by the news that the truck wasn’t coming. (According to Wayfare, the City of Petaluma is not currently issuing food truck permits.) A couple of readers wrote in to ask that we post these announcements earlier so I figure this is a good time to explain a couple of things. The first is that my writing deadline is Monday night prior to the Thursday paper and that is only because my editor is extremely understanding. It really should be Friday night, which means I need a full week advance notice for something to show up in the Thursday paper that is happen on that very day. For more notice, it requires restaurants to plan out two or three weeks in advance, which is a very hard thing for them to do just based on the nature of here business, regardless of the current situation.

That all said, many posted that Petaluma area restaurants have some great fried chicken options, with top mentions going to McNear’s, Sax’s Joint, Hank’s and Flamez, just to name a few.

Facemask Requirements

The facemask order has now been in place for a couple of weeks but some establishments still seem to be out of the loop. These folks are extremely busy trying to keep their restaurants in business, so often, it’s just a matter educational guidance that is needed. Knowing most of the restaurant owners in town, I have been in contact with many who did not seem to understand the order. Once they know, they quickly bring their restaurants into compliance. Of course, it’s not my job to police them. But I’d rather not see any of our businesses cited or even shut down.

As always, I encourage everyone to read the order for themselves instead of relying on other’s interpretation. However, the short version is that anytime we enter a building of any kind, other than our residence, we are required to wear some sort of face covering. The details of what qualifies as a “mask” can be found in the order, but they are pretty loose so this is not a hard order to follow. Additionally, employers are required to make sure staff is in compliance. This means that when you visit your favorite restaurant for take-out, everyone should be wearing a mask. Contrary to popular belief, this is more about protecting us than protecting themselves.

If you do have concerns, please speak directly to the owner of the restaurant. With today’s skeleton crews, they are very likely working the front lines these days.

As far as other possible compliance issues, such as restaurants allowing people to dine at their outdoor seating, again, please check with the owners before reporting them. There may be a simple explanation.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine