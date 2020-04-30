Petaluma’s agricultural roots mean a strong local food supply in times of crisis

You may have read about potential issues in our national food supply chain, especially when it comes to factory-processed meats. Two major plants reported high levels of employees with COVID infection. Although not a threat to the meat itself, when a plant has to shut down to protect employees’ health, there is a ripple effect down the food chain. Luckily, here in Petaluma we have a lot of great direct-sourced meat options. Consider Fallon Hills Ranch, Stemple Creek Ranch or even Liberty Duck, or butcher shops like Thistle Meats or Anthony Arrington and crew at Petaluma Market’s meat counter. If we so choose, there is plenty of meat to go around. (There are plenty of local sources for veggies too, however that national food supply chain does not seem to be having the same issues as meat right now.)

We all talk about, read about and hear plenty about “farm to table” but when push comes to shove, few of us participate other than through our local farm to table restaurants. Denis Smith reminded us that there is yet another good reason to live in a community that is still so closely tied to our agrarian roots. “Call your local FFA adviser at the high school,” Denis said. “The kids work hard to produce the best beef, pork and lamb you could imagine.”

Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H Clubs help the youth of today learn to be the farmers and ranchers of tomorrow. These are the folks who make sure we have capable and passionate farmers for our future. I cannot encourage strongly enough that everyone reach out and support these groups. Whether this means actually going to a fair to bid on youth-raised “market animals” or just partaking in the periodic food fundraisers, as Denis said, it’s “better than farm to fork.”

Plans are being hatched to help our local FFA/4-H kids sell their livestock projects. The students usually rely on auctions at local fairs, but this week the Sonoma County Fair was canceled. Students spend their own money buying and raising the animals, and hope to turn a profit on the sale. Purchasing an animal, whole or partial, will help our local kids while also stocking your fridges and freezers with quality, locally raised protein. For more information, contact Petaluma High School Ag Department Chair Kim Arntz (karntz@petk12.org) and teacher and FFA Farm Business Management Team advisor Jake Dunn (jdunn@petk12.org), or one of the several local 4-H clubs.

BBQ For Charity

As one of the judges for the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club’s Ribs for Kids cook-off, the event’s cancellation was quite a disappointment. When it comes to barbecuing for a good cause, local “food truck” favorite War Wagon BBQ is always there to fill the need. Last year the crew was set for its first appearance at Ribs for Kids when a family emergency took them out of town. Upon return, they dedicated all the proceeds from their Father’s Day barbecue over to Ribs for Kids.

Seeing the cancellation of this year’s cook-off, War Wagon BBQ has again offered their services and will hold a special Ribs for Kids fundraising barbecue on Sunday, June 14, the same weekend that Ribs for Kids would have occurred. It takes place in the north parking lot at Maselli & Sons Hardware. They will have take-away family rib meals (serves four), which will include one rack of ribs with smoked mac-and-cheese and cowboy beans, all for $40. As readers know, I am a huge fan of the barbecue at War Wagon, but these sides can almost stand up on their own. Smoked mac-and-cheese? There’s nothing better. And the cowboy beans are always a hit too. Call or email your name, phone and number of meals you wish to purchase to 951-271-6046 or warwagonbbq@gmail.com by Monday, June 8.