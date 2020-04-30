Central Milling kit means pretzels at home in Petaluma

Pretzels are one of my favorite foods. Far too often the ones I stumble across are stale and hard to enjoy. But for some reason if I see a pretzel on display, I cannot resist buying, not matter how bad it looks. It is Pavlovian, I guess. The Germanic part of my heritage may be partially to blame but more likely it has something to do with just how good a truly good pretzel can be.

Found in northern Europe year-round, pretzels are often brought in place of sliced bread when dining out. Here in the U.S. we only see pretzels at sporting events, county fairs, maybe a movie theater, or perhaps during our all-too-short Oktoberfest celebrations.

Having spent little time in the kitchen, I was skeptical but intrigued when Will Styles reached out to me from the Artisan Baking Center regarding their German Lye Pretzel class. (You can read the article about the experience at petaluma360.com.)

Taking a class, where an amateur like myself can blend in, all while getting expert instruction, is one thing. Bringing all the ingredients home and getting it all right with no guidance, is something completely different. For this non-baker, it proved a bit intimidating.

The pretzel making kit from Central Milling, which is affiliated with the Artisan Baking Center and Keith Giusto Bakery Supply (all located at 1120 Holm Road), has everything one needs to make pretzels at home. And I mean everything, even the lye bath. I mention lye because for many it is the most intimidating part and often leads amateur bakers to settle for a baking soda boiled pretzel — the downfall of a good pretzel, in my opinion.

Lye is caustic and in high concentrations, is used as a cleaning agent. It is perfectly safe for consumption once baked, as hard as that is to believe, and is the key to a great pretzel.

Like citrus cooks raw fish, a light coating of lye on dough gets the “cooking” process started and is key to the browned and crusted exterior. To see for myself, I only dipped half of a pretzel twist in lye before cooking and sure enough, the undipped half came out white and with no chewy exterior.

The kit comes with a plastic container for the lye bath, a small jar of lye, safety gloves and goggles.

That safety equipment right there had me scared enough to put the kit away on the shelf, but my desire for great pretzels prevailed. I have been making pretzels daily for the past three weeks, with no burns and nothing but confidence when it comes to the lye bath.

I learned quite a bit over the past three weeks of home baking fresh German lye pretzels every day for lunch. A lye bath is crucial to the texture of the pretzel. In side-by-side tests, the lower pH baking soda bath simply cannot compare. Arguably, it gets the pretzel to 80% of its full potential, but when 100% is easily achievable, why would I settle?

The lye method is actually easier than the baking soda boil. Once the lye solution is created, it can be stored in the plastic or glass container indefinitely. A quick internet search will educate you on which plastics are lye tolerant. I chose to go with a glass bowl because I had one with a very tight lid, but the plastic bin that Central Milling provides will obviously work, too.