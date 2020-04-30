Subscribe

Central Milling kit means pretzels at home in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 30, 2020, 12:09PM
Pretzels are one of my favorite foods. Far too often the ones I stumble across are stale and hard to enjoy. But for some reason if I see a pretzel on display, I cannot resist buying, not matter how bad it looks. It is Pavlovian, I guess. The Germanic part of my heritage may be partially to blame but more likely it has something to do with just how good a truly good pretzel can be.

Found in northern Europe year-round, pretzels are often brought in place of sliced bread when dining out. Here in the U.S. we only see pretzels at sporting events, county fairs, maybe a movie theater, or perhaps during our all-too-short Oktoberfest celebrations.

Having spent little time in the kitchen, I was skeptical but intrigued when Will Styles reached out to me from the Artisan Baking Center regarding their German Lye Pretzel class. (You can read the article about the experience at petaluma360.com.)

Taking a class, where an amateur like myself can blend in, all while getting expert instruction, is one thing. Bringing all the ingredients home and getting it all right with no guidance, is something completely different. For this non-baker, it proved a bit intimidating.

The pretzel making kit from Central Milling, which is affiliated with the Artisan Baking Center and Keith Giusto Bakery Supply (all located at 1120 Holm Road), has everything one needs to make pretzels at home. And I mean everything, even the lye bath. I mention lye because for many it is the most intimidating part and often leads amateur bakers to settle for a baking soda boiled pretzel — the downfall of a good pretzel, in my opinion.

Lye is caustic and in high concentrations, is used as a cleaning agent. It is perfectly safe for consumption once baked, as hard as that is to believe, and is the key to a great pretzel.

Like citrus cooks raw fish, a light coating of lye on dough gets the “cooking” process started and is key to the browned and crusted exterior. To see for myself, I only dipped half of a pretzel twist in lye before cooking and sure enough, the undipped half came out white and with no chewy exterior.

The kit comes with a plastic container for the lye bath, a small jar of lye, safety gloves and goggles.

That safety equipment right there had me scared enough to put the kit away on the shelf, but my desire for great pretzels prevailed. I have been making pretzels daily for the past three weeks, with no burns and nothing but confidence when it comes to the lye bath.

I learned quite a bit over the past three weeks of home baking fresh German lye pretzels every day for lunch. A lye bath is crucial to the texture of the pretzel. In side-by-side tests, the lower pH baking soda bath simply cannot compare. Arguably, it gets the pretzel to 80% of its full potential, but when 100% is easily achievable, why would I settle?

The lye method is actually easier than the baking soda boil. Once the lye solution is created, it can be stored in the plastic or glass container indefinitely. A quick internet search will educate you on which plastics are lye tolerant. I chose to go with a glass bowl because I had one with a very tight lid, but the plastic bin that Central Milling provides will obviously work, too.

When prepping to bake, I simply remove the pre-shaped pretzels from the freezer, gently dunk them through the lye bath for 15-20 seconds, sprinkle them with salt and pop them in the oven. From idea to eating is usually less than 15 minutes, including the time it takes me to get the lye bath from my pantry and dawn the safety gear.

In contrast, the baking soda method takes a lot longer and creates dirty dishes. First, you must heat up the water in a large pot because when you add the soda it is going to want to bowl over. Once mixed, you boil the pretzels for 2-3 minutes per side before salting them and putting them into the oven to bake. If you are going to make multiple pretzels, this is going to add at least 5 minutes to each set that you can run through the boil, which is quite time consuming compared to the 15-20 seconds per lye pretzel.

Most recipes also suggest painting the pretzel in butter because that too will help replicate the texture achieved with a lye bath. But it only helps, it cannot replicate.

We also found that boiling the pretzels soften them up so much that they ended up losing that classic pretzel shape. The exterior texture of the pretzels is not nearly as satisfying as that of the lye pretzels. They were far too crisp with little of the springy resistance of a good lye pretzel.

And then there are the dishes. The lye bath lives in just one bowl which rarely needs cleaning or replacing. The baking soda boil requires a bunch of prep and leaves you with a dirty pot and utensil and whatever additional dishes you needed to deal with the butter painting. We do use a very small set of tongs with silicon tips, purchased at Rex Hardware, but because they are lye resistant, we simply give them a quick rinse and leave them with the lye bath in the pantry.

Bakers with much more experienced than I advised that instead of sending the pretzels straight to the freezer, we give them some time to continue fermenting in the fridge. This is supposed to give them more flavor but of the three different batches we tried, we found little difference.

Our process is: 1) mix the dough, 2) let the dough rise, 3) work the dough a bit and then cut into pretzel size pieces, 4) let the dough rest, 5) shape the dough and 6) put the pretzels into the freezer for future use.

The final discovery during our home pretzel baking had to do with the salt we used to top the pretzels just prior to baking. We wanted something coarse and saw that most recipes called for course sea salt or even rock salt. We tried several and found them all to have too much of a burning quality to really enjoy in large quantities, which is how we normally like our pretzel.

Then I remembered that Scott Goyne had gifted us a jar of Nomad Botanicals “Hand Harvested Sea Salt” at a holiday food fair held last fall at Hotel Petaluma. Better known as one of the founders of HenHouse Brewing, Scott has a background in herbs and essential oils, having studied and worked in exotic locations such as Vietnam and Morocco. This particular sea salt he hand-harvests by kayak from some secret spots along our North Coast. It is very rare to find locally harvested sea salt. This salt is even rarer because the conditions have to be perfect for the salt to form and for Scott to be able to hand harvest it. It is offered exclusively through his wife Carole Addison-Goyne’s Petaluma-based local business, Nomad Botanicals.

I knew Scott’s salt was expensive, so we had pushed it to the back of the cupboard to save it for a special occasion, which is always silly when it comes to quality ingredients. Luckily, that special occasion came sooner than I would have guessed. Pretzels are a special occasion as far as I am concerned and so I gave Scott’s salt a try.

It turned out to be perfect for topping pretzels. It has an excellent clean flavor, with no burn, and covers the top of the pretzel evenly and beautifully. After just two applications we were so impressed that we ordered another jar just to make sure we would not run out.

I am sure there is a lot more I can learn about proper pretzel making but as it stands, we cannot think of a time when we have had better pretzels. Clearly, having them fresh and hot out of the oven helps, but so does the excellent ingredients we received in the pretzel making kit, including some of the best flour available. As Keith Giusto likes to say, “Wheat is to flour as grapes are to wine.”

