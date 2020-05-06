Specials for Mom

Anna Jarvis created the U.S.’s first Mother’s Day in 1908 as a memorial to her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist who had cared for soldiers during the Civil War, regardless of which side they fought. She believed that your mother has done more for you than any other and deserves special recognition. Congress originally balked, claiming that they did not want to also have to offer up a “Mother-in-Law’s Day,” but finally relented and President Woodrow Wilson signed the proclamation in 1914. Officially spelled “Mother’s,” Jarvis proclaimed that it should be singular possessive because the holiday is to honor each of our individual moms, not all the mothers of the world.

Mother’s Day is the biggest day of the year for restaurants and for good reason.

Unlike Valentine’s Day, which is number two on the list, Mother’s Day meals tend not to be time-of-day specific. That gives restaurants a chance to offer breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner specials, catering to whenever mom would like to dine out. It also brings in a much more diverse dining crowd than Valentine’s Day because often the whole family comes along for the celebration. That means restaurants have to accommodate paletes all the way from the youngest grandkid to the oldest grandparent.

In preparation of this huge restaurant holiday, our local eateries are gearing up for the new norm: take-out and delivery. There’s still special options just for Mother’s Day, in the hopes of keeping businesses alive through this chaos.

Because there will likely be a ton of orders for this Sunday, restaurants ask that you pre-order and/or place your order online, if offered. This helps the business streamline the process. They also suggest that ordering slightly before or after high noon and the regular dinner hour can help get you your meals hot and fast.

Restaurant Offerings

In alphabetic order, it begins with Beyond the Glory, which by the time of this printing will have posted the Mother’s Day specials on social media. These will either be brunch or dinner specials.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse continues with its weekend pre-order dinner specials, including Friday’s brisket, Saturday’s tri-tip and Sunday’s piri piri chicken. Special for Mother’s Day are add-ons to the chicken dinner, including “gazpacho, a limited amount of Memphis-style dry rubbed Humm baby-back ribs, a spinach salad with goat cheese and beets, white beans with linguica and kale, red wine sangria, and a special batch of pralines ‘n’ cream ice cream from our friends at Mariposa Ice Creamery.” The order cutoff is Thursday, May 7, by 8 p.m., or when the orders fill up, which over the past two weeks have been much earlier in the day.

Cattlemens has their regular take-out menu as well as a steak and lobster special for $33 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cucina Paradiso will be open for Mother’s Day from noon to 7:30 p.m. offering the full menu, as well as to-be-announced specials.

Della Fattoria is back and will be open for take-out pastries, coffee and bread both days this weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Orders can be placed in advance online for most items. Bread is not available online, but call ahead to have a loaf set aside, otherwise it is first come, first served.

Dinucchi’s Valley Ford has fresh caught wild king salmon straight from Bodega Bay for mom. It is topped with lemon caper sauce and fresh dill and paired with sautéed asparagus in garlic butter and house-made tartar sauce. There is also an alternate seafood marsala pasta entrée. This comes as part of a four-course pre-order meal for $30 per person or $110 for a family of four. A fifth dessert course can be added and there is also a raspberry-cream mimosa box kit available. Check the menu on Facebook for all the details, including various ordering deadlines.

Estero Café is across the street from Dinucchi’s and will offer brunch specials all day long, inspired by spring’s bounty and including fresh-cut flowers for mom. Brunch packages serve four, are $150 and offer a plethora of choices. First up are smoked rockfish deviled eggs or vegetarian black truffle deviled eggs with green garlic; followed by pasture-raised local egg frittata; local potatoes; Stemple Creek Ranch bacon, onion, cheddar and Estero Gold cheese or roast golden beets, local mushrooms and herbs with estero gold cheese. Sides include champagne pork pate (pasture-raised pork with fresh herbs and shallots), potato salad (dill pickles and herbs, local cheese and fresh jam, Red Bird Bakery French bread with spreads (garlic aioli, tapenade, caponata, lemon herb and fresh farmers cheese), pickled vegetables (with cauliflower, ginger and turmeric) and plaza salad (local lettuces, apples, dried fruit, Valley Ford Cheese Company gorgonzola, roasted almonds and apple cider vinaigrette). For sweets, there’s lemon posset (tart lemon pudding) and ranger cookies. For $25 you can add on chocolate-dipped strawberries and white wine sangria with seasonal fruit. Pre-order online for pick up Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at either Estero Café (Valley Ford) or Americana (Santa Rosa).