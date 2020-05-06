Subscribe

Specials for Mom

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
May 6, 2020, 8:09AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Brief History of Mother’s Day

Anna Jarvis created the U.S.’s first Mother’s Day in 1908 as a memorial to her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist who had cared for soldiers during the Civil War, regardless of which side they fought. She believed that your mother has done more for you than any other and deserves special recognition. Congress originally balked, claiming that they did not want to also have to offer up a “Mother-in-Law’s Day,” but finally relented and President Woodrow Wilson signed the proclamation in 1914. Officially spelled “Mother’s,” Jarvis proclaimed that it should be singular possessive because the holiday is to honor each of our individual moms, not all the mothers of the world.

Mother’s Day is the biggest day of the year for restaurants and for good reason.

Unlike Valentine’s Day, which is number two on the list, Mother’s Day meals tend not to be time-of-day specific. That gives restaurants a chance to offer breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner specials, catering to whenever mom would like to dine out. It also brings in a much more diverse dining crowd than Valentine’s Day because often the whole family comes along for the celebration. That means restaurants have to accommodate paletes all the way from the youngest grandkid to the oldest grandparent.

In preparation of this huge restaurant holiday, our local eateries are gearing up for the new norm: take-out and delivery. There’s still special options just for Mother’s Day, in the hopes of keeping businesses alive through this chaos.

Because there will likely be a ton of orders for this Sunday, restaurants ask that you pre-order and/or place your order online, if offered. This helps the business streamline the process. They also suggest that ordering slightly before or after high noon and the regular dinner hour can help get you your meals hot and fast.

Restaurant Offerings

In alphabetic order, it begins with Beyond the Glory, which by the time of this printing will have posted the Mother’s Day specials on social media. These will either be brunch or dinner specials.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse continues with its weekend pre-order dinner specials, including Friday’s brisket, Saturday’s tri-tip and Sunday’s piri piri chicken. Special for Mother’s Day are add-ons to the chicken dinner, including “gazpacho, a limited amount of Memphis-style dry rubbed Humm baby-back ribs, a spinach salad with goat cheese and beets, white beans with linguica and kale, red wine sangria, and a special batch of pralines ‘n’ cream ice cream from our friends at Mariposa Ice Creamery.” The order cutoff is Thursday, May 7, by 8 p.m., or when the orders fill up, which over the past two weeks have been much earlier in the day.

Cattlemens has their regular take-out menu as well as a steak and lobster special for $33 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cucina Paradiso will be open for Mother’s Day from noon to 7:30 p.m. offering the full menu, as well as to-be-announced specials.

Della Fattoria is back and will be open for take-out pastries, coffee and bread both days this weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Orders can be placed in advance online for most items. Bread is not available online, but call ahead to have a loaf set aside, otherwise it is first come, first served.

Dinucchi’s Valley Ford has fresh caught wild king salmon straight from Bodega Bay for mom. It is topped with lemon caper sauce and fresh dill and paired with sautéed asparagus in garlic butter and house-made tartar sauce. There is also an alternate seafood marsala pasta entrée. This comes as part of a four-course pre-order meal for $30 per person or $110 for a family of four. A fifth dessert course can be added and there is also a raspberry-cream mimosa box kit available. Check the menu on Facebook for all the details, including various ordering deadlines.

Estero Café is across the street from Dinucchi’s and will offer brunch specials all day long, inspired by spring’s bounty and including fresh-cut flowers for mom. Brunch packages serve four, are $150 and offer a plethora of choices. First up are smoked rockfish deviled eggs or vegetarian black truffle deviled eggs with green garlic; followed by pasture-raised local egg frittata; local potatoes; Stemple Creek Ranch bacon, onion, cheddar and Estero Gold cheese or roast golden beets, local mushrooms and herbs with estero gold cheese. Sides include champagne pork pate (pasture-raised pork with fresh herbs and shallots), potato salad (dill pickles and herbs, local cheese and fresh jam, Red Bird Bakery French bread with spreads (garlic aioli, tapenade, caponata, lemon herb and fresh farmers cheese), pickled vegetables (with cauliflower, ginger and turmeric) and plaza salad (local lettuces, apples, dried fruit, Valley Ford Cheese Company gorgonzola, roasted almonds and apple cider vinaigrette). For sweets, there’s lemon posset (tart lemon pudding) and ranger cookies. For $25 you can add on chocolate-dipped strawberries and white wine sangria with seasonal fruit. Pre-order online for pick up Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at either Estero Café (Valley Ford) or Americana (Santa Rosa).

Back in town, Hallie’s Diner will be open from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and along with the regular menu, will have bananas foster French toast, roasted turkey benedict and a Santa Fe scramble as Mother’s Day specials.

Out in Penngrove, JavAmore Café always puts together great food and the Mother’s Day is no exception. Breakfast includes a savory breakfast casserole of sweet bread layered with sausage, egg and cheese for $9 per person, with add-ons of potatoes ($3) and mini-muffins ($5 for half-dozen). Dinner is $19 per person for apricot/pineapple chicken thighs, Asian slaw, fresh fruit and Full Circle Bakery Challah rolls. Orders must be placed by Friday, May 9, for pick-up on Sunday, May 11, between 9 and 11 a.m.

Sticking with Italian, La Dolce Vita will have two Bellini kits. The Italian’s answer to the mimosa, a Bellini replaces the champagne with either prosecco or some other sparkling wine, and instead of juice, usually uses a fruit puree. Peach is the standard, which La Dolce Vita will offer with two full bottles of cava, a sparkling Spanish wine, for $32. They will also have a pomegranate option. These Bellini kits will be available starting today, Thursday, May 7. They also have Blood Mary kits or Mimosa kits, if you prefer.

McNear’s is back for Mother’s Day with an extensive menu served from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. With far too many options to list here, visit the Facebook page for more details. However, as a teaser, expect Bloody Mary and Mimosa kits to go along with favorites such as the breakfast BLT, several omelets, including the Nor-Cal omelet (avocado, bacon, spinach, Swiss cheese and local cherry tomatoes), biscuits and gravy, steak and eggs, chicken fried steak and breakfast enchiladas and that does not even cover the whole menu.

Pearl will have pre-order brunch boxes available, each for $50, including a mini-bouquet of wildflowers. Both boxes are meant for two people and include a couple of cardamom and pistachio scones with rosewater glaze and a shared first-of-the-season king salmon salad with Meyer lemon feta vinaigrette.

Pearl’s Frittata Box will have one pork sausage, potato and Manchego frittata with sauce Romesco, and one with fava beans and greens, Cowgirl cottage cheese and herbed tahini. The Buckwheat Polenta Box will include one polenta dish topped with Moroccan lamb ragout and spiced yogurt and one served shakshuka-style with tomato and chickpea stew, griddled halloumi and za’atar. Finally, the Preserved Lemon Ricotta Pancake Box will include one pancake stack served with strawberry-lemon verbena compote and one stack served with a sunny-side-up egg and warm maple syrup.

Call your “reservation” into Pearl by Friday at 5 p.m. for Sunday pickup. You can also add on a “Grapefruit Tarragon Mimosa” kit and a “Persian Mug” kit, with instructions to make at home. And for those looking to cook their own brunch or dinner, don’t forget that Pearl is now offering veggie boxes for those looking for farm fresh veggies for home cooking and want to avoid the grocery stores.

Pub Republic always has great food but their holiday specials are a step above, as we found out when we ordered the best corned beef this past St. Paddy’s Day. They will have both a brunch and a dinner special. Brunch is fresh crab cakes with mango-avocado chutney and lemon zest. Two cakes are $15, or for the whole family, eight cakes are $48. Savory bread pudding souffles also come in two sizes – individual for $15 and family size (serves 4) for $48. For dinner, the menu switches over to slow-roasted baby-back pork ribs with honey-pineapple barbecue sauce, toasted sesame seed, red wine braised collard greens with bacon and jalapeno potato tater tots. A single serving of five ribs is $24 and the family pack of 20 is $72. Dessert is key lime pie with fresh berry compote, whipped cream and graham cracker crust. Pre-orders are due by noon on Friday, May 8.

Quinua Cocina Peruana will offer the regular menu, which has been excellent, even when delivered. Special for Mother’s Day, the meal will include free dessert. Options available are the alfajores (two Peruvian artisan cookies stuffed with dulce de leche) and flan de coco, which is a “smooth, creamy, silky” flan topped with caramel.

Risibisi has the regular menu, plus two specials, which will be lamb chops and crab cakes.

Rosen’s 256 North opens at 2 p.m. for take-out and delivery with four pre-order meals, which must be ordered by Thursday, May 7, at 6 p.m. First up, will be poke, two crab cakes, and a three prawn cocktail with a split of champagne for mom for $50. Option two is two wood-fired pizzas, plus chopped salad, cheesecake for four and a bottle of chianti for $80. The third options is the fresh fish catch of the day, with vegetables and rice or potatoes, house salad and cheesecake for four with a bottle of sauvignon blanc for $120. The final choice is slow-cooked prime rib with potatoes and vegetable, Caesar salad, cheesecake for four, and a bottle of cabernet for $150. You can also pre-order cakes for mom, as well as Rosen’s lemon drops to go, with four cocktails plus cotton candy on the side to share with the kiddos for $30.

Seared is offering two brunch boxes, available only by pre-order placed before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Bouquets of flowers can also be pre-ordered for $18. The first brunch box is $25 per person and includes a ham and wild mushroom frittata, Nueske’s bacon and chicken apple sausage, cast iron potatoes, seasonal fruit, buttermilk waffles and fresh blackberries, house-made donuts and fresh orange juice. For $28 per person and swaps the ham frittata for one of Dungeness crab and asparagus. You can upgrade your brunch with a whole fried chicken ($40), half-pound of chilled prawns ($18) and bottle of cava ($15).

For dinner, Seared will offer an extensive a la carte menu (find it on social media) as well as two family-style meals for $42 per person. The first is Beeman Ranch Wagyu prime rib with shallot jus and creamy horseradish, with herby little gem salad, crème fraiche mashed potatoes, spring veggies, pecorino and chocolate torte with blackberry coulis. The second is line-caught halibut crusted in Dijon and cornbread with Meyer lemon beurre blanc, plus the rest of the fixings included in the first dinner.

The Shuckery has family meals for two ($48) or four ($75) available for pre-order with pick up on Sunday. Brunch will be French onion tart, green salad, seared Liberty Farms Duck confit, potato gratin, pickled onions, caramelized pineapple, Moroccan glazed baby carrots, grilled broccolini and Mille-Feuille, which is a puff pastry with vanilla pastry cream. Lelarge Pugeot champagne is available too.

War Wagon BBQ is offering Sunday brunch for four for $75, which will include four servings of smoked ham, asparagus Parmesan frittata, roasted cowboy potatoes and fresh fruit salad. Orders must be placed by Friday, May 8, at 7 p.m. for pick-up on Sunday, May 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Maselli & Sons north parking lot (519 Lakeville St.). Call or text 951-271-6046 or email warwagonbbq@gmail.com to place an order.

Sweet Treats

If you have your Mother’s Day brunch of dinner already figured out but want to add something sweet, there are several great local options. Baskin-Robbins offers a Sundae Kit for $25, which includes two quarts of ice cream, a can of whipped cream and side containers of cherries, hot fudge, nuts and Reese’s Pieces. Plus you get an ice cream scoop to boot.

Mariposa Ice Creamery offers deliveries this Friday and Saturday with additional curbside pre-made pick-up packages from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They are offering many different packages so check the website for details. A few items to note: Lemon cookie, which although different than Three Twins in its make-up, is a great alternative for those who are missing that flavor. Mariposa also some of its rare cheesecake ice cream right now. It has real cheesecake mixed right in and is not to be missed. They also have plenty of non-dairy options.

The Sweet Zone has custom Mother’s Day boxes available for your choosing. Email heidi@thesweetzone.com with your requests and price range and she will help you put together the perfect Mother’s Day package. Orders must be received by Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

Petaluma Toffee Company has Mother’s Day gold gift boxes in half and full-pound sizes with either English or Coffee Toffee. Halfs are $10 and whole pounds are $20 with free local delivery for purchased of $20 or more. They also still offer four quarter-pound bags for $20. Text 326-6658 or email Petalumatoffee@gmail.com.

Gift Packs

Barber Cellars has been getting rave reviews for both its offerings and its quick door-to-door delivery. For moms, Barber has joined forces with two other local shops to offer special Mother’s Day “Joy Bundles.” This is a combo pack of Mr. Beast zinfandel (my personal favorite zinfandel of all times), a bouquet from Flower Casita and chocolates from The Sweet Zone. Orders can be places through Barber’s website for delivery this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This local hand-delivery service (Petaluma and Penngrove only) is first-come, first-served, so order soon.

Cowgirl Creamery has put together a special collection for Mother’s Day and is offering nationwide delivery, with free overnight shipping. The collection includes Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam (celebrating its 20th anniversary this year), Central Coast Gouda, Effie’s Oatcakes, Jamnation Berry Last Straw Jam and NeoCocoa Cacao Nib Toffee Brittle.

LALA’s Jam’s offers a great selection of local gifts, with local delivery and special for Mother’s Day they have rolled out their rare and popular rose petal jam.

Sedition Brews offers locally made drink syrups, teas and body scrubs/soaks and currently is offering a special limited release for Mother’s Day. The strawberry-lemon-ginger syrup is made with all organic ingredients and 8-ounce bottles are currently $12. Or buy the Mother’s Day special, which includes two teas, two scrubs/soaks, vinegar, the strawberry-lemon-ginger syrup and a Sedition Brews canvas tote back, all for $60.

Sonoma Coast Spirits has a special Mother’s Day gift set of two bottles of cocktails and one vodka of your choosing, all for $50, including free local delivery. Visit sonomacoastspirits.com and choose your three bottles and the discount will automatically be applied. Add the discount code LOCALDELIVERY and shipping will also be free.

Sonoma Portworks is always a great holiday gift choice and right now, for Mother’s Day, they are offering one bottle of DECO port and DUET sherry for $30 with the promo code MOTHER. If you live local, you can contact them to schedule curb-side pick-up.

