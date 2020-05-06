Donations sought for socially distant Petaluma Mother’s Day Tea celebration

In recent years, Petaluma Sunrise Rotary and Petaluma People Services Center have teamed up to host a cheerful Mother’s Day Tea for moms who might not otherwise be celebrated. Last year, around 100 moms were honored at the event packed with freshly poured tea, tiny sandwiches and plenty of sweet bites.

“We’ve always tried to sponsor the moms who don’t have family nearby, or might not be celebrated,” said Katherine Wells, who has chaired the event for Sunrise Rotary.

The event has also served as a fundraiser for PPSC’s Meals on Wheels program, which provides nutritional meals to hundreds of local seniors.

Since a gathering was not possible due to coronavirus, the organizations had to pivot this year. Instead of the proper high tea, each mother will get a contact-free delivery of a tea cup and saucer, tea and sweet treats from Bert’s Dessert.

Elece Hempel, executive director of PPCS, said they expect to make deliveries to 70 mothers, as of Monday. Donations are being sought to celebrate even more moms. There are several ways to help.

Matching tea cups and saucers, in good condition, are in need, and can be dropped off at Petaluma People Services Center at 1500 Petaluma Blvd. S., suite A, by Friday, May 7. A $10 donation covers one Mother’s Day delivery. Donations can be made online at petalumapeople.org (look for “A Special Tea for Mom”), or checks can be mailed to: PPSC, 1500 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, Ca 94952. Businesses that would like to donate a packaged item to be included in the gifts for moms can call PPSC at 765-8488.

If you know of a mom in need of a special treat, email her name and address to mom@petalumapeople.org.