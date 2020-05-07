Subscribe

Whisper Sister closes, Petaluma restaurant news and more

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
May 7, 2020, 11:37AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

This week has been filled with announcements, mostly good, but one in particular was devastating to the Petaluma restaurant scene. Although surely not the last, the first major restaurant loss of this pandemic was announced by Whisper Sisters, which has ceased operations. The food and cocktails were top notch and will both be sorely missed. But more than that, the three managers (Danielle, Erin and Wendell) truly cared about their customers and our community. Those three could open up a bland old sandwich shop and we’d still go to visit because they could lift even the most downed spirits. I have no details regarding the reason(s) for the closing but via text Danielle revealed that ‘devastated’ doesn’t even come close to how they feel. However, always with positive attitudes, they look forward to whatever adventures next present themselves. I hope those include food and drink and are somewhere close enough to Petaluma that we can visit them regularly.

Reopening

In the good news category, adding to last week’s re-openings of Caffé Giostra, The Tea Room, Wild Goat Bistro and Water Street Bistro, this week marks the re-opening of several favorites. Fans had been asking for several weeks about when Brixx might reopen and so it was to great cheer that co-owners Noel and Jennifer announced it will reopen as of the beginning of this week. Additionally, the Willowbrook Ale House announced that they will re-open for afternoon burgers and will see where it goes from there. Ayawaska S.F. also reopened earlier this week. With limited menus and hours check the social media pages for the most accurate information.

Fourth & Sea made two announcements, the first being that they are back open and the second that they are moving. Next Wednesday, May 13, Fourth & Sea will no longer be located at the corner of 4th and C streets. They did not reveal the new location yet, but thanked customers for more than 19 years of patronage, adding that they look forward to serving them at the new location, wherever that may be.

La Dolce Vita announced online ordering, which along with offering food from the regular menu, now offers its entire wine portfolio for delivery through ldvwine.com. In fact, several people over the last week had posted to social media in search of a particular wine only to find that owner and sommelier Sahar Gharai was able to help them find exactly what they were looking for and get it them in quick order. As far as their food, La Dolce is another one of Petaluma’s hidden gems. They always have an excellent soup of the day, available in cups ($6) or bowls ($10); the hummus of the day ($5), of which their edamame jalapeno has been getting rave reviews; and the chicken apple sausage with Dijon mustard ($6). La Dolce Vita also offers several pizza, including a pepperoni; a tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil; a chicken, artichoke and sundried tomato; and our favorite, the bacon, roasted pears, caramelized onion and goat cheese pie. They also currently offer four desserts – crème brulee cheesecake, tiramisu, carrot cake and chocolate violet souffle cake. Although obviously more fun to dine there in person, where you can pick Sahar’s brain about all her great wines, during shelter in place, her new online ordering system makes giving La Dolce a try easy and delicious.

Another great online ordering option comes to us from Liberty Ducks (libertyducks.com). Not only are Liberty’s ducks really good, especially right now, but they offer some great recipes on the website. CEO Jennifer Reichardt (also the owner of locally made Raft Wines) posted photos of duck burgers the other night to social media so hopefully that recipe is coming soon. Liberty Ducks are available for pick-up as well as deliveries to your door, throughout the East Bay, San Francisco and the North Bay, and can even be shipped throughout the entire United States.

In the booze department, the Buckhorn Tavern announced a new bottle service. Deliveries are $5 or free if your order is over $25. The full menu and instructions can be found on its Facebook page or by emailing them at offsale@buckhorntavern.com

Tidbits

Petaluma Coffee and Tea has not closed. A bit of a stir was caused when a few passerby’s noticed that their location has been completely gutted, but rest assure, this is simply a remodeling project.

Comfort food seems to be on everyone’s minds, with fried chicken right up front. That is certainly what caught my eye when I saw a Facebook post announcing pre-orders for Street_Social’s gluten-free golden fried chicken dinner, which is available both Friday and Saturday of this week. Preorders for Friday must be received by Thursday, and for Saturday by Friday. Keep an eye on its social media pages as well as the website (steetsocial.social) for the latest offerings. Lately, that often includes a “bottle and Banh Mi sandwich” Friday pop-up. These folks know how to cook up Liberty duck, so I’ve got my hopes up that their Liberty Duck Banh Mi sandwich will make another appearance soon.

Sweet Stories

There are a ton of feel-good stories to spread around these days as just about restaurants doing something to help customers, their employees or frontline workers. So before leaving Street_Social, I want to give them kudos for hosting a dine-and-donate for Petaluma People Services Center (PPSC) a couple of Friday’s ago. It says a lot about this young couple that they just opened their restaurant five months ago, during the slow season and then were almost immediately hit with shelter in place, yet they still go out of their way to give back to the community. And not even at a 10% or 15% rate. They donated 25% of sales to help PPSC feed seniors, support youth and keep up the positive energy during these difficult times.

Another great story I heard this week was about restaurant relationships. Contrary to any belief that restaurants are in competition with each other, here in Petaluma, more often than not, that is not the case. Most of our restaurateurs respect and support each other. Case in point, one restaurateur posted they were in need of flour last weekend. Within minutes another restaurant had responded that they had extra and were happy to share.

So naturally, when I see a restaurant ignoring the SIP rules to take advantage of the lack of current competition from those restaurants that are strictly following the Orders, it gets my blood boiling. Although I won’t out any of those restaurants, I would encourage diners now more than ever to make sure they are support truly community oriented small businesses. You don’t need a list to know who they are. It is obvious by who they are and how they treat staff, costumers and the community.

Last week, while picking up an excellent brisket sandwich from Roy’s at the Yard, I got a chance to chat with co-owner and chef Chris Caudill (both of us in masks and keeping our distance while waiting for my order). As a big fan of barbecue, naturally that was a big part of our conversation. I wanted to talk about some of the other local barbecue I enjoy, but you just never know how one restaurant owner may feel about another. Well, true to Petaluma form, it came up that Chris and Pete Schnell of Butcher Crown Roadhouse have become friends and compare barbecue notes. It tickles me to no end to hear things like that from what some might consider to be “competitors.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine