Whisper Sister closes, Petaluma restaurant news and more
This week has been filled with announcements, mostly good, but one in particular was devastating to the Petaluma restaurant scene. Although surely not the last, the first major restaurant loss of this pandemic was announced by Whisper Sisters, which has ceased operations. The food and cocktails were top notch and will both be sorely missed. But more than that, the three managers (Danielle, Erin and Wendell) truly cared about their customers and our community. Those three could open up a bland old sandwich shop and we’d still go to visit because they could lift even the most downed spirits. I have no details regarding the reason(s) for the closing but via text Danielle revealed that ‘devastated’ doesn’t even come close to how they feel. However, always with positive attitudes, they look forward to whatever adventures next present themselves. I hope those include food and drink and are somewhere close enough to Petaluma that we can visit them regularly.
Reopening
In the good news category, adding to last week’s re-openings of Caffé Giostra, The Tea Room, Wild Goat Bistro and Water Street Bistro, this week marks the re-opening of several favorites. Fans had been asking for several weeks about when Brixx might reopen and so it was to great cheer that co-owners Noel and Jennifer announced it will reopen as of the beginning of this week. Additionally, the Willowbrook Ale House announced that they will re-open for afternoon burgers and will see where it goes from there. Ayawaska S.F. also reopened earlier this week. With limited menus and hours check the social media pages for the most accurate information.
Fourth & Sea made two announcements, the first being that they are back open and the second that they are moving. Next Wednesday, May 13, Fourth & Sea will no longer be located at the corner of 4th and C streets. They did not reveal the new location yet, but thanked customers for more than 19 years of patronage, adding that they look forward to serving them at the new location, wherever that may be.
La Dolce Vita announced online ordering, which along with offering food from the regular menu, now offers its entire wine portfolio for delivery through ldvwine.com. In fact, several people over the last week had posted to social media in search of a particular wine only to find that owner and sommelier Sahar Gharai was able to help them find exactly what they were looking for and get it them in quick order. As far as their food, La Dolce is another one of Petaluma’s hidden gems. They always have an excellent soup of the day, available in cups ($6) or bowls ($10); the hummus of the day ($5), of which their edamame jalapeno has been getting rave reviews; and the chicken apple sausage with Dijon mustard ($6). La Dolce Vita also offers several pizza, including a pepperoni; a tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil; a chicken, artichoke and sundried tomato; and our favorite, the bacon, roasted pears, caramelized onion and goat cheese pie. They also currently offer four desserts – crème brulee cheesecake, tiramisu, carrot cake and chocolate violet souffle cake. Although obviously more fun to dine there in person, where you can pick Sahar’s brain about all her great wines, during shelter in place, her new online ordering system makes giving La Dolce a try easy and delicious.