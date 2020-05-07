Another great online ordering option comes to us from Liberty Ducks (libertyducks.com). Not only are Liberty’s ducks really good, especially right now, but they offer some great recipes on the website. CEO Jennifer Reichardt (also the owner of locally made Raft Wines) posted photos of duck burgers the other night to social media so hopefully that recipe is coming soon. Liberty Ducks are available for pick-up as well as deliveries to your door, throughout the East Bay, San Francisco and the North Bay, and can even be shipped throughout the entire United States.

In the booze department, the Buckhorn Tavern announced a new bottle service. Deliveries are $5 or free if your order is over $25. The full menu and instructions can be found on its Facebook page or by emailing them at offsale@buckhorntavern.com

Tidbits

Petaluma Coffee and Tea has not closed. A bit of a stir was caused when a few passerby’s noticed that their location has been completely gutted, but rest assure, this is simply a remodeling project.

Comfort food seems to be on everyone’s minds, with fried chicken right up front. That is certainly what caught my eye when I saw a Facebook post announcing pre-orders for Street_Social’s gluten-free golden fried chicken dinner, which is available both Friday and Saturday of this week. Preorders for Friday must be received by Thursday, and for Saturday by Friday. Keep an eye on its social media pages as well as the website (steetsocial.social) for the latest offerings. Lately, that often includes a “bottle and Banh Mi sandwich” Friday pop-up. These folks know how to cook up Liberty duck, so I’ve got my hopes up that their Liberty Duck Banh Mi sandwich will make another appearance soon.

Sweet Stories

There are a ton of feel-good stories to spread around these days as just about restaurants doing something to help customers, their employees or frontline workers. So before leaving Street_Social, I want to give them kudos for hosting a dine-and-donate for Petaluma People Services Center (PPSC) a couple of Friday’s ago. It says a lot about this young couple that they just opened their restaurant five months ago, during the slow season and then were almost immediately hit with shelter in place, yet they still go out of their way to give back to the community. And not even at a 10% or 15% rate. They donated 25% of sales to help PPSC feed seniors, support youth and keep up the positive energy during these difficult times.

Another great story I heard this week was about restaurant relationships. Contrary to any belief that restaurants are in competition with each other, here in Petaluma, more often than not, that is not the case. Most of our restaurateurs respect and support each other. Case in point, one restaurateur posted they were in need of flour last weekend. Within minutes another restaurant had responded that they had extra and were happy to share.

So naturally, when I see a restaurant ignoring the SIP rules to take advantage of the lack of current competition from those restaurants that are strictly following the Orders, it gets my blood boiling. Although I won’t out any of those restaurants, I would encourage diners now more than ever to make sure they are support truly community oriented small businesses. You don’t need a list to know who they are. It is obvious by who they are and how they treat staff, costumers and the community.

Last week, while picking up an excellent brisket sandwich from Roy’s at the Yard, I got a chance to chat with co-owner and chef Chris Caudill (both of us in masks and keeping our distance while waiting for my order). As a big fan of barbecue, naturally that was a big part of our conversation. I wanted to talk about some of the other local barbecue I enjoy, but you just never know how one restaurant owner may feel about another. Well, true to Petaluma form, it came up that Chris and Pete Schnell of Butcher Crown Roadhouse have become friends and compare barbecue notes. It tickles me to no end to hear things like that from what some might consider to be “competitors.”